Capitols, Gamblers will wear Lake Placid throwbacks on 40th anniversary of Miracle on Ice

It'll only look like the United States against the Soviet Union at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena on Saturday.

Really, it'll be a United States Hockey League game between the Madison Capitols and the Green Bay Gamblers in Middleton. But the teams will be wearing uniforms designed to mimic the ones worn during the Miracle on Ice game 40 years earlier.

The Capitols will be sporting red, white and blue jerseys like ones worn by the Americans in the 1980 Olympics for Be the Miracle Night.

The Gamblers will have the predominantly red jerseys made famous by the Soviets.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both teams will have their logos on their shoulders, along with a patch honoring Bob Suter, the Madison native and former University of Wisconsin defenseman who played for the U.S. in the 1980 Olympics.

His team, which also featured Madison's Mark Johnson, stunned the Soviets in the medal round in Lake Placid, New York, on Feb. 22, 1980, and won the gold medal two days later.

Suter died in 2014. His son, Garrett, is the Capitols' coach and general manager.

The uniforms from Saturday's game will be auctioned to benefit the Bob Suter Memorial Foundation, which serves the Madison area hockey community.