Right now, Waunakee wrestler Reed Ryan is on top of the world.
The senior 220-pounder takes a 39-2 season record into the final weeks of his senior season, along with the No. 2 ranking in Division 1.
But for the 18-year-old Ryan, the seeds for his outstanding senior season were planted 10 years ago, in the Waunakee youth wrestling program.
“I’ve been wrestling ever since the second grade, in the youth wrestling program. I’ve been working my way up ever since then, through the middle school program, other programs and camps during the summer,” Ryan said.
The friendships built over the course of those years of hard work have been his favorite part of the program.
“It’s awesome that many of the people who were in the room when I joined in second grade, are those who I’m wrestling with now,” Ryan said. “Just having that core of guys who I’ve been with for the past 10 years, you really get to know them and become a family as you work to get better.”
The final brush strokes of all that work begin tonight, when Ryan and his eighth-ranked Warriors take on third-ranked Holmen in a WIAA sectional final at 7 p.m. in Tomah, for a berth in the Division 1 state team tournament.
It will continue with Saturday’s Verona sectional, where Ryan hopes to earn a spot in the state individual tournament next weekend at the Kohl Center.
Ryan, fresh off of winning championships in the Badger Conference tournament and Waunakee regional, hopes to improve on last year’s fifth-place state finish (also at 220).
“Man, he’s really seeing it now,” Waunakee assistant coach Dave Burgard said. “Reed has always been athletically dominant and strong, but it took him a while to really learn his style, given his height and dealing with his developing frame.
“As he was filling out, with the success he had and all of the time he put into it, everything really started to click around the end of his sophomore year.”
For Ryan and his coaches, a unanimous goal of winning a state title has always been there. But for Ryan himself, team success holds a high ranking on his list of team goals. As part of the Waunakee football team that won the Division 2 state championship in 2017, the State Journal's All-Area Player of the year in 2018 and a recruit signed with North Dakota State University, Ryan always has been oriented toward the team.
“One of my goals is to get a berth at team state, which would be the first time (since the WIAA created an individual team tournament in 1991),” Ryan said. “That would be huge for our program, since that’s been a buildup for the past couple of years. It would be amazing to qualify six to eight guys for individual state, as well,” Ryan said.
That selfless approach has been a huge factor in Ryan’s evolution as a team captain, Warriors head coach Mark Natzke said.
“He often takes charge of the room and keeps kids in line, making sure they’re working hard,” Natzke said. “He’ll get after them, coach them and make sure they’re better as well. He’s not only concerned about himself, but he truly cares about the entire team and wants them to do better.”
Burgard remembers when Ryan was much more soft-spoken and led by example, but lights up when discussing Ryan’s progress as a leader.
“Reed is someone who looks out for fellow teammates and classmates. He holds himself accountable and that shows in how he acts. He gets it. He understands what it takes to be successful,” Burgard said.
“Wrestling has given me a lot and it mentally prepares you for anything, whether in sport or life,” Ryan said. “In football, at defensive end, you really have to use your hands and understand leverage. In wrestling, you’re always hand-fighting. In football, whether you’re trying to blow back a defensive lineman or tackle a running back, you need to be able to change your levels, like a shot in wrestling. So my wrestling career has absolutely gone hand-in-hand with my development in football.”
Ryan hopes that part of his legacy, both at Waunakee and around the area, is that more football players turn to wrestling as a way to grow and evolve as athletes.
“A lot of people don’t understand or appreciate the transferrable skills in wrestling. Some people spend a lot of money training in football, when they could just go to a wrestling team and see tons of gains as well,” Ryan said.
That dedication and pursuit of growth has led Ryan to many career defining moments thus far, of which both coaches agree the most impactful has been his competition in the finals of the 50-plus-team Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center over the holiday break.
“Reed taking second at Bi-State and getting to wrestle in the finals on the big stage was a huge moment for him moving forward. It’s a different environment on that stage, hoisted up with the lights and audience. But he arrived and handled that moment. It was huge in getting him to where he is now, and he hasn’t lost since,” Natzke said.
Ryan also cherishes the Badger North Conference team title that Waunakee brought home this year.
“At the end of the tournament, they showed us the results. We had locked up sole possession of the Badger North for the first time in the past three years, after sharing the title with Sauk Prairie the prior two. It meant a lot to us,” Ryan said.
“Then, to go on and win the 220-pound conference title after being runner-up the previous two years, it was really fulfilling. Those two runner-up seasons really made me work harder, wrestle smarter and get much better.”
As Ryan moves forward, he’s determined for success after his Waunakee career.
“Once I go to college, I want to have a great career at NDSU and help my team out in any way possible. Once that’s said and done, I know I have an ultimate goal to hopefully play in the NFL,” Ryan said. “But afterward, I greatly look forward to going back to my education and degree that I’ll obtain, and do my best to contribute to society.
“And I know that if I apply everything that wrestling has taught me, it will absolutely happen.”