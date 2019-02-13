On the Web: WIAA wrestling home page

On the Web: WIAA state wrestling homepage

WIAA WRESTLING | AREA INDIVIDUAL SECTIONALS

Note: In Division 1, the top two finishers in each weight class advance to individual state tournament; in Divisions 2 and 3, the top three finishers in each weight class advance to individual state tournament.

DIVISION 1

Verona sectional (10 a.m.) — Qualifiers from Holmen and Waunakee regionals.

Hartford sectional (10 a.m.) — Qualifiers from Oshkosh North and Manitowoc regionals.

Elkhorn sectional (9:30 a.m.) — Qualifiers from Oconomowoc and Wilmot sectionals.

DIVISION 2

Adams-Friendship sectional (11 a.m.) — Qualifiers from Mauston, Wautoma, Prairie du Chien and Evansville regionals.

Campbellsport sectional (10 a.m.) — Qualifiers from North Fond du Lac, Sheboygan Falls, Waukesha Catholic Memorial and East Troy regionals.

DIVISION 3

Mineral Point sectional (10 a.m.) — Qualifiers from La Crosse Aquinas, Brookwood, Lancaster and Orfordville Parkview regionals.

Dodgeland sectional (10 a.m.) — Qualifiers from Laconia, Brussels Southern Door, Oakfield and Kenosha Christian Life regionals.