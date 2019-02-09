The top-ranked Stoughton wrestling team, defending WIAA Division 1 state champions, earned a chance to keep chasing a repeat on Saturday.
The Vikings dominated the eight-team Oconomowoc regional, winning individual championships in 10 of the 14 weight classes, qualifying all 14 wrestlers to next week’s Elkhorn sectional and racking up 318 points — 125.5 more than runner-up Oconomowoc.
Senior Hunter Lewis, the defending state champ at 120 pounds last year, won at 138 to improve his season record to 44-1. Top-ranked freshman Nicolar Rivera (47-0) won at 106.
Also winning for Stoughton were Alex Wicks (24-7) at 113, Dante Steinmetz (26-6) at 120, Braeden Whitehead (36-4) at 132, Luke Mechler (44-3) at 145, Gavin Model (44-5) at 152, Cade Spilde (38-6) at 160, Brandt Spilde (28-10) at 170 and Brooks Empey (44-6) at 195.
Watertown’s Edward Wilkowski (37-6) won at 126 pounds, and teammate Matt Brewster (34-5) won at 220. Fort Atkinson’s Thomas Witkins (34-8) won at 182.
Stoughton’s 14 sectional qualifiers have a combined season record of 522-98 (84.2 percent). The Vikings will host Janesville Craig in a sectional at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner qualifying for team state.
Wilmot regional
Big Eight Conference champ Janesville Craig won its first regional championship since 1975, scoring 199.5 points to top Milton’s 184.5.
Craig’s Mayson MacLennan (41-3) won at 126 pounds, Brady Schenk (29-12) won at 220 and top-ranked Keeanu Benton (35-1) won at 285.
For Milton, Riley Nilo (35-5) won at 106 and Tyler Kersten (29-10) won at 132. Beloit Memorial’s Tyler Sireci (31-3) won at 195.
Holmen regional
Baraboo scored 201 points to finish second behind third-ranked Holmen (259.5 points). The Thunderbirds claimed five titles and qualified nine entries to Saturday’s Verona sectional.
Winning for the Thunderbirds were Brandon Jesse (26-11) at 132 pounds, Eli Davidson (28-11) at 138, Carlos Chavez (32-8) at 145, John Gunderson (18-2) at 152 and Tyson Fry (34-8) at 195.
Portage’s Jessie Tijerina (35-2), ranked second, won the 126-pound title.
Wautoma regional
In Division 2, Lodi earned five individual titles and qualified 12 of its 14 entrants to Saturday’s Adams-Friendship sectional. The Blue Devils scored 292 points, edging Wisconsin Dells’ total of 274, to win the team title.
The 10th-ranked Blue Devils advanced to the River Valley team sectional with a Tuesday semifinal against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro.
Winning for the Blue Devils were Parker Heintz (28-7) at 106, Chandler Curtis (34-9) at 113, Garrett Moll (36-5) at 132, Colton Nicolay (26-9) at 152 and Sawyer Helmbrecht (24-2) at 170.
Wisconsin Dells crowned seven champions: Elizah Leonard at 120, Gavin Kingsley (19-6) at 138, Marty Koenig (32-6) at 145, Maverick Platt (18-14) at 160, Langston Brown (26-4) at 182, Kayleb Galloway (19-15) at 195 and Kevin Coughlin (24-11) at 285.
Prairie du Chien regional
River Valley finished second to sixth-ranked Prairie du Chien, but crowned four champions and advanced six to the Adams-Friendship sectional. Top-ranked and unbeaten Shane Liegel (35-0), a defending state champion, won at 182 pounds for the Blackhawks. Also winning for the Blackhawks were Jimmy Jennings (29-12) at 113, Rowen Wipperfurth (28-12) at 132 and Cayden Robson (32-5) at 160.
Dodgeville’s Tanner Bell (25-11) won at 170.
Evansville regional
Ninth-ranked Evansville/Albany scored 229.5 points, topping Edgerton’s 202.5, and advanced five to the Adams-Friendship sectional — including individual champs Camden Staver (24-11) at 113 and Adam Staver (34-6) at 138.
Edgerton had four sectional qualifiers, including champs Ryen Hazzard (34-7) at 106, Cole Bavery (34-2) at 132 and Reed Farrington (37-4) at 285.
For Monroe, Patrick Rielly (28-4) won at 160, Alex Witt (38-6) won at 170 and Bodie Minder (36-8) won at 220. For the Belleville co-op, Joe Quaglia (26-10) won at 126 and Robert Chenoweth (26-9) won at 145.
Lancaster regional
Mineral Point, ranked seventh in Division 3, finished third behind third-ranked Fennimore and sixth-ranked Lancaster. The Pointers crowned individual champions Danny Pittz (33-3) at 126 and Logan Schmitz (31-5) at 145, and sent six to Saturday’s Mineral Point sectional.