WIAA WRESTLING | AREA REGIONAL RESULTS

DIVISION 1

WAUNAKEE REGIONAL

Team scores: Waunakee 256.5; Sauk Prairie 217; DeForest 172; Middleton 162.5; Madison Memorial 108.5; Madison East 77.5; Madison West 40; Verona 33.

Championship matches

106: Heinz, W, pinned Enge, SP, 5:24. 113: Schweitzer, W, dec. Fischer, D, 6-4. 120: Beyer, D, dec. Lorenz, W, 6-4, sudden victory. 126: Statz, W, pinned Elizondo, SP, 3:32. 132: Clay, ME, dec. Ellis, W, 11-4. 138: Hemauer, D, dec. Huerth, SP, 3-2. 145: Miller, W, dec. Saladis, SP, 8-6, sudden victory. 152: Meicher, M, pinned Reetz, MM, 3:40. 160: Schaaf, SP, dec. Stuttgen, D, 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker. 170: Grindle, W, dec. Schreiber, MW, 5-2. 182: Marek, W, dec. Zanon, Mid, 7-3. 195: Hankins, SP, pinned Green, MM, 3:16. 220: Ryan, W, mdec Adler, Mid, 14-4. 285: McDonald, MM, pinned Warren, SP, 3:52.

Second-place wrestlebacks

113: Fischer, D, pinned Weiler, MM, 1:10. 132: Ellis, W, pinned Bauer, D, 5:14. 138: Huerth, SP, pinned Wilcox, W, 1:53. 195: Green, MM, dec. Olmsted, M, 9-8.

Third-place matches

106: Shortreed, D, dec. Tellez, MM, 5-3. 113: Weiler, MM, dec. Grimm, Mid, 8-4. 120: Caygill, SP, dec. Xiong, ME, 8-5. 126: Grandau, V, pinned Ndoyi, Mid, 2:46. 132: Bauer, D, pinned Chambers, MW, 1:22. 138: Wilcox, W, pinned Quechol Ramirez, 1:49. 145: Hoffman, Mid, tfall Christopherson, D, 17-2. 152: Hooker, W, pinned Prellwitz, D, 0:54. 160: Lockwood, Mid, pinned Scott, W, 3:47. 170: Myadze, ME, pinned Grim, V, 5:02. 182: Rider, SP, pinned Blum, D, 1:23. 195: Olmsted, Mid, pinned Ford, W, 4:33. 220: Bierstaker, SP, pinned Dakpa, MM, 1:29. 285: Blevins, D, pinned Briggs, Mid, 3:41.

Fourth-place wrestlebacks

106: Tellez, MM, tfall Nepomnyashchikh, ME, 16-0. 113: Grimm, Mid, mdec Uselman, SP, 8-0. 120: Xiong, ME, pinned Neisius, Mid, 3:05. 132: Nolden, SP, pinned Chambers, MW, 2:45. 138: Quechol Ramirez, M, mdec Wozniak, V, 15-7. 170: Barske, D, dec. Grim, V, 9-8. 285: Briggs, M, pinned Gustafson, MW, 1:29. At Waunakee.

OCONOMOWOC REGIONAL

Team scores: Stoughton 318; Watertown 192.5; Oconomowoc 163; Fort Atkinson 143; Monona Grove/McFarland 97.5; Sun Prairie 83.5; Madison La Follette 71.5; Oregon 67.

Championship matches

106: Rivera, S, pinned Rettkowski, MG, 0:12. 113: Wicks, S, pinned Brandenburg, FA, 3:41. 120: Steinmetz, S, pinned Wichman, Wtn, 1:52. 126: Wilkowski, Wtn, mdec Tetweiler, Sto, 17-3. 132: Whitehead, S, dec. Mellum, Or, 10-3. 138: Lewis, S, pinned Trevino, FA, 1:42. 145: Mechler, S, dec. Smith, ML, 13-6. 152: Model, S, dec. Lazar, Oc, 7-3. 160: C. Spilde, S, pinned Sobstad, Oc, 3:41. 170: B. Spilde, S, pinned Jones, FA, 3:35. 182: Witkins, FA, dec. R. Ruth, Or, 6-2. 195: Empey, S, pinned Schmidt, Oc, 2:55. 220: Brewster, Wtn, dec. Ringold, Oc, 4-2. 285: Nachtigall, Wtn, dec. Hohol, S, 4-2, sudden victory.

Second-place wrestlebacks

106: Rettkowski pinned Hernandez, Wtn, 5-1. 132: Mindiola, Oc, pinned Mellum, Or, 3:07. 220: Ringold, Oc, pinned Pasold, S, 3:02.

Third-place matches

106: Hernandez, W, dec. Yelk, SP, 5-1. 113: Flores, ML, dec. Weaver, MGM, 8-2. 120: Pazdziora, ML, pinned Gatica, MGM, 0:47. 126: Schliem, Or, pinned Quintana, SP, 2:23. 132: Mindiola, Oc, pinned Krakow, Wtn, 1:27. 138: Desens, SP, pinned J. Ruth, Or, 2:42. 145: Gunderson, MGM, mdec Blome, Wtn, 8-0. 152: Logan, Wtn, pinned Sutton, SP, 4:34. 160: Logan, Wtn, pinned Kaltenberg, SP, 1:52. 170: White, MGM, dec. Sippel, Wtn, 14-7. 182: Detweiler, S, pinned Griswold, Oc, 0:42. 195: Shannon, SP, pinned Hernandez, Wtn, 2:57. 220: Pasold, S, dec. Gutoski, FA, 6-1. 285: Contreras, Oc, dec. Schlicht, MGM, 5-2.

Fourth-place wrestlebacks

106: Yelk, SP, dec. Fahey, ML, 4-3, ultimate tiebreaker. 120: Gatica, MGM, pinned Bandler, Oc, 4:47. 126: Ganser, Oc, dec. Quintana, SP, 6-1. 152: Koehler, FA, pinned Sutton, SP, 2:43. 182: Nachtigall, Wtn, pinned Griswold, Oc, 0:41. 220: Gutoski, FA, pinned Switzer, MGM, 1:45. At Oconomowoc.

WILMOT REGIONAL

Team scores: Janesville Craig 199.5; Milton 184.5; Wilmot 166.5; Elkhorn/Faith Christian 159; Lake Geneva Badger 149.5; Janesville Parker 96; Westosha Central 95; Beloit Memorial 65.

Championship matches

106: Nilo, Mil, mdec Stritesky, LGB, 13-5. 113: Jacobson, E, mdec Kieliszewski, Mil, 11-1. 120: Stritesky, LGB, dec. Dutcher, Mil, 9-2. 126: MacLennan, JC, pinned Krueger, JP, 1:21. 132: Kersten, Mil, dec. Williams, JP, 7-1. 138: Stilling, E, pinned Kearby, WC, 3:33. 145: Diedrich, Wil, pinned Romack, JC, 2:00. 152: Pye, Wil, dec. Desormeau, Mil, 6-5. 160: Karl, E, pinned Hebior, Wil, 4:35. 170: Taylor, E, pinned Miller, Mil, 1:46. 182: Gough, Wil, pinned Stackpool, LGB, 5:47. 195: Sireci, BM, pinned Keplar, LGB, 4:45. 220: Schenk, JC, dec. Iverson, Wil, 18-12. 285: Benton, JC, pinned Freund, LGB, 5:41.

Second-place wrestlebacks

120: Dutcher, Mil, mdec Slack, E, 15-4. 138: Kearby, WC, dec. Smith, Mil, 12-7. 220: Iverson, Wil, pinned Creighton, LGB, 1:41.

Third-place matches

106: Showalter, E, dec. Ramirez, JP, 10-3. 113: Armas, JC, pinned Peter, LGB, 1:40. 120: Slack, E, dec. Jarsia, JC, 6-0. 126: Wittkamp, WC, mdec Handorf, Wil, 13-5. 132: Larson, LGB, dec. Bellomo, JC, 12-9. 138: Smith, Mil, mdec Dennis, Wil, 11-2. 145: Sanchez, Mil, dec. Soto, WC, 8-4. 152: Serrano, JC, dec. Seward, WC, 9-2. 160: Getchell, JC, dec. Wittkamp, WC, 9-3. 170: Gulliksen, WC, pinned Badillo, BM, 4:32. 182: Schumann, JC, pinned Acosta, JP, 1:34. 195: Heerey, JP, mdec Hopkins, JC, 10-1. 220: Creighton, LGB, dec. Hergert, Mil, 1-0. 285: Caudle, BM, pinned White, JP, 5:08.

Fourth-place wrestlebacks

106: Moudy, Wil, pinned Ramirez, JP, 1:15. 113: Peter, LGB, pinned Baird, Wil, 2:44. 120: Garsia, JC, pinned Norman, JP, 0:55. 126: Handorf, Wil, dec. Shore, Mil, 8-1. 132: Bellomo, JC, dec. Woyak, E, 4-2. 145: Bates, LGB, pinned Soto, WC, 1:03. 152: Seward, WC, pinned Ehlen, E, 4:41. 182: Acosta, JP, dec. Sekey, WC, 8-3, sudden victory. At Wilmot.

HOLMEN REGIONAL

Team scores: Holmen 259.5; Baraboo 201; Tomah 187.5; Sparta 136; Portage 116; La Crosse Logan/Central 111; Reedsburg 105; Onalaska/Luther 21.

Championship matches

106: Kratochvill, H, pinned Griffin, T, 0:33. 113: Pellowski, H, dec. Ellefson, LCL, 8-2. 120: Bailey, S, pinned Smith, H, 2:51. 126: Tijerina, Por, dec. Pohlamus, S, 7-0. 132: Jesse, B, dec. Arnold, P, 11-6. 138: Davidson, B, mdec Coplien, R, 10-2. 145: Chavez, B, dec. Vetsch, H, 5-1. 152: Gunderson, B, mdec McCutchen, H, 8-0. 160: Nagel, LCL, dec. Fritsche, T, 5-2. 170: Jahn, Hol, pinned Estes, B, 0:32. 182: Schams, H, pinned Lass, T, 0:30. 195: Fry, B, mdec Hericks, T, 17-3. 220: Pfaff, S, pinned Horman, H, 3:31. 285: Fiers, H, dec. Schick, B, 7-3.

Second-place wrestlebacks

106: Griffin, T, dec. Beckett, P, 4-2. 113: Ellefson, LCL, mdec Pollack, T, 8-0. 120: Smith, H, pinned Judd, R, 1:26. 132: Arnold, P, mdec Boulton, T, 10-2. 145: Vetsch, H, dec. Linzmeier, T, 5-0. 152: McCutchen, H, pinned Hauser, S, 2:25. 195: Hericks, T, dec. Butler, H, 5-1. 285: Schick, B, dec. Larson, T, 7-5.

Third-place matches

106: Beckett, P, pinned Roe, LCL, 3:36. 113: Pollack, T, dec. Hibner, P, 11-4. 120: Judd, R, dec. Wylie, LCL, injury. 126: Klonecki, H, mdec Bemis, T, 10-2. 132: Boulton, T, pinned Rensberry, H, 5:36. 138: Treu, S, dec. West, H, 10-4. 145: Linzmeier, T, dec. Schinker, R, 9-4. 152: Hauser, S, pinned Kapanka, LCL, 1:40. 160: Van Houten, Bar, pinned Lazarescu, H, 3:50. 170: Pierce, T, pinned Marx, LCL, 4:30. 182: Blum, On, def. Jankowski, LCL, injury. 195: Butler, H pinned Statz, R, 1:39. 220: Von Haden, T, pinned Winecke, B, 3:44. 285: Larson, T, pinned Snodgrass, LCL, 1:07.

Fourth-place wrestlebacks

106: Roe, LCL, pinned Miller, R, 4:55. 120: Harms, P, def. Wylie, LCL, injury default. 126: Bemis, T, pinned Stapleton, B, 2:36. 132: Rensberry, H, dec. Brooks, S, 4-1. 138: West, H, pinned Walters, T, 3:10. 145: Schinker, R, dec. Klass, S, 4-3. 152: Kapanke, LCL, mdec Gayton, P, 12-2. 182: Cox, S, won forfeit. 195: Connelly, S, pinned Statz, R, 2:55. 285: Snodgrass, LCL, pinned Finkel, R, 0:46. At Holmen.

OSHKOSH NORTH REGIONAL

Team scores: Slinger 241; Oshkosh West 178; Neenah 166.5; Fond du Lac 150.5; Hartford 124; Beaver Dam/Wayland 101.5; Oshkosh North 76.5; West Bend West 68.

Championship matches

106: Hunter, OW, mdec Klein, H, 10-0. 113: Parker, S, pinned Brown, OW, 1:27. 120: Caiani, N, dec. Skinner, S, 9-3. 126: Melzer, S, dec. Hayward, N, 7-6. 132: Spuhler, H, pinned Soneson, S, 3:18. 138: Ortegon, FdL, mdec Tonsor-Heesen, S, 14-4. 145: Bernarde, S, mdec Lee, ON, 9-0. 152: Collins, OW, dec. Streblow, FdL, 12-6. 160: McCormack, BD, dec. Johnson, WBW, 9-5. 170: Heredia, OW, dec. McCormick, N, 12-11. 182: Allen, FdL, pinned Framke, OW, 1:53. 195: Kools, N, pinned Ojo, Hfd, 1:23. 220: Connolly, S, pinned Pudwell, WBW, 3:22. 285: Covert, S, pinned Martell, OW, 2:42.

Second-place wrestlebacks

113: Streblow, FdL, pinned Brown, OW, 1:21. 120: Besaw, ON, dec. Skinner, S, 4-2. 126: Hayward, N, dec. Schmitz, ON, 7-1. 138: Tonsor-Heesen, S, pinned Spanbauer, ON, 1:21. 145: Naker, FdL, pinned Lee, ON, 5:10. 170: McCormick, N, mdec Wendt-Utrie, BD, 13-4. 220: Pudwell, WBW, dec. Neuens, N, 2-1, tiebreaker. 285: Martell, OW, pinned Fochs, N, 1:34.

Third-place matches

106: Ziebell, S, mdec Neuberger, BD, 10-1. 113: Streblow, FdL, dec. Mueller, WBW, 7-2. 120: Besaw, ON, dec. Carlin, OW, 8-3. 126: Schmitz, ON, dec. Driessen, H, 5-4. 132: Grota, OW, mdec Lewis, N, 10-2. 138: Spanbauer, ON, dec. Gishkowsky, H, 9-5. 145: Naker, FdL, pinned Sloans, WBW, 3:45. 152: Strupp, S, dec. Sterman, H, 6-1. 160: Crook, N, dec. Cumminbs, H, 5-2. 170: Wendt-Utrie, BD, pinned Gehring, S, 1:57. 182: Fletcher, BD, pinned Rafko, S, 2:42. 195: Loos, OW, pinned Jeranek, S, 1:00. 220: Neuens, N, dec. Vazquez, BD, 6-3. 285: Fochs, N, dec. Schmitz, FdL, 4-3.

Fourth-place wrestlebacks

138: Gishkowsky, H, mdec Dowling, N, 14-1. 145: Brown, BD, pinned Stark, H, 4:52. 152: Sterman, H, dec. Nelson, N, 6-3. 170: Gehring, S, dec. Dicesare, WBW, 4-3, ultimate tiebreaker. 220: Vazquez, BD, pinned Hoefler, H, 5:20. At Oshkosh North.

DIVISION 2

WAUTOMA REGIONAL

Team scores: Lodi 292; Wisconsin Dells 274; Wautoma/Wild rose 190; Watertown Luther Prep 93.5; Columbus 32; Cambria-Friesland co-op 29.

Championship matches

106: Heintz, L, dec. Van Dinter, WD, 9-3. 113: Curtis, L, pinned Gaboury, Gorges, WWR, 0:48. 120: Lonard, WD, dec. Abraham, WWR, 10-7. 126: Abraham, WWR, def. Heintz, L, injury. 132: Moll, L, mdec Hughes, WWR, 12-1. 138: Kingsley, WD, pinned Soehle, L, 5:15. 145: Koenig, WD, dec. Potter, L, 8-1. 152: Nicolay, L, dec. Dethloff, WD, 3-2. 160: Platt, WD, dec. Hansen, L, 12-11. 170: Helmbrecht, L, tfall Stenson, WD, 15-0. 182: Brown, WD, pinned Beechey, L, 2:43. 195: Galloway, WD, mdec Pickarts, L, 11-1. 220: Netzler, WWR, pinned Lane, L, 1:35. 285: Coughlin, WD, pinned Ripp, L, 5:54.

Second-place wrestlebacks

113: Kosterman, WD, dec. Gaboury-Gorges, WWR, 14-8. 120: Abraham, WWR, dec. Marchand, L, 6-5, ultimate tiebreaker. 126: Knoch, C, def. Heintz, L, injury. 138: Soehle, L, pinned Moore, WLP, 0:56. 145: Potter, L, tfall Martin, WWR, 16-0. 160: Hansen, L, pinned Pederson, WLP, 1:17. At Wautoma.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN REGIONAL

Team scores: Prairie du Chien 234; River Valley 178; Cuba City co-op 147; Belmont/Platteville 144; Richland Center 132; Dodgeville 107.5; Mount Horeb 100.

Championship matches

106: Pernot, MH, pinned Nolan, CC, 3:34. 113: Jennings, RV, dec. Rogge, PdC, 4-3. 120: Schmidt, RC, pinned Burbach, BP, 1:06. 126: Donovan, RC, pinned Watson, PdC, 2:49. 132: Wipperfurth, RV, dec. Wolf, RC, 5-2. 138: Saint, PdC, dec. Alt, RV, 5-4. 145: Koenig, PdC, pinned Johnston, CC, 1:06. 152: Saint, PdC, dec. Crook, Dod, 8-5. 160: Robson, RV, pinned Avery, PdC, 0:37. 170: Bell, Dod, pinned Leuzinger, MH, 2:55. 182: Liegel, RV, pinned Recob, Dod, 1:24. 195: Schaefer, BP, pinned Mahoney, RV, 0:48. 220: Wall, PdC, dec. Peters, RC, 7-3. 285: Osterkamp, PdC, dec. Douglas, BP, 1-0.

Second-place wrestlebacks

113: Rogge, PdC. Dec. Gilbertson, BP, 6-4. 120: Burbach, BP, pinned White, RV, 3:47. 145: Heim, BP, pinned Johnston, CC, 5:24. 170: Goffinet, CC, pinned Leuzinger, MH, 3:12. 220: Peters, RC, mdec Neis, CC, 13-4. At Prairie du Chien.

EVANSVILLE REGIONAL

Team scores: Evansville/Albany 229.5; Edgerton 202.5; Monroe 178; Beloit Turner 161.5; Belleville co-op 119; Brodhead/Juda 116; Clinton 62.

Championship matches

106: Hazzard, Ed, dec. Schuh, Mon, 3-1. 113: Staver, EA, pinned Voegeli, Mon, 0:59. 120: Harbison, BT, pinned Miller, EA, 3:12. 126: Quaglia, Bel, dec. Scofield, EA, 7-5. 132: Bavery, Ed, pinned Kostroun, EA, 0:35. 138: staver, EA, tfall Starr, BrJ, 17-1. 145: Chenoweth, Bel, pinned McCullough, BrJ, 1:46. 152: Hauri, BrJ, pinned Diederich, Bel, 3:16. 160: Rielly, Mon, dec. Wilkinson, Ed, 3-1. 170: Witt, Mon, dec. Ries, BT, 9-3. 182: Wynstra, Cli, dec. Gruber, Mon, 2-1. 195: Ries, BT, pinned Domingez, Mon, 3:37. 220: Minder, Mon, dec. Krueger, BT, 7-5. 285: Farrington, Ed, pinned Enloe, Bel, 2:10.

Second-place wrestlebacks

113: Voegeli, Mon, dec. Erb, BrJ, 17-13. 120: Miller, EA, pinned Waeffler, BrJ, 2:40. 126: Scofield, EA, pinned Moran, BT, 3:54. 160: Wilkinson, Ed, pinned Pappadakis, EA, 1:52. 285: Enloe, Bel, pinned Klitzman, EA, 0:40. At Evansville.

WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL REGIONAL

Team scores: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 223.5; Jefferson 213; Grafton 185; Lakeside Lutheran 149; Lake Mills 68.5; Delafield St. john’s 40.5; Brown Deer 21.

Championship matches

106: Greefkes, G, pinned Jaramillo, WCM, 1:07. 113: Gehrmann, J, pinned Jobe, G, 1:21. 120: Wright, J, pinned Fritz, WCM, 0:44. 126: Flanagan, WCM, mdec Brynman-Metcalf, J, 16-2. 132: Dieckman, J, pinned Fandler, G, 0:57. 138: Medora, DSJ, tfall Swenson, G, 17-1. 145: Jacobs, G. dec. Quest, LM, 10-6. 152: Pfleger, G, mdec Thiele, LL, 14-0. 160: Neff, J, dec. Anderson, WCM, 11-5. 170: Heine, J, pinned Schmitzer, WCM, 1:48. 182: Flanagan, WCM, mdec Lauersdorf, LL, 13-2. 195: Davis, G, pinned Learned, LL, 1:07. 220: Boemer, WCM, pinned Meyer, LL, 5:09. 285: Carini, WCM, pinned Haley, LL, 0:11.

Second-place wrestlebacks

126: Brynman-Metcalf, J, dec. Schmidt, LL, 11-7. 195: Learned, LL, dec. Metica, WCM, 11-9. 220: Buchholtz, LM, mdec Meyer, LL, 12-1. 285: King, BD, pinned Haley, LL, 2:24. At Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

DIVISION 3

LANCASTER REGIONAL

Team scores: Fennimore 274; Lancaster 220.5; Mineral Point 200.5; Iowa-Grant/Highland 133; Darlington/Black Hawk 132; Boscobel 93; River Ridge/Cassville 49.

Championship matches

106: Bontreger, L, dec. Lee, F, 4-2. 113: Blair, F, dec. C. Lull, L, 7-5. 120: M. Lull, F, pinned Lucey, L, 3:38. 126: Pittz, MP, dec. Birchman, F, 4-2. 132: Nutter, F, dec. Cad. Carey, MP, 5-2. 138: Wanek, F, dec. Ubersox, DBH, 6-3. 145: Schmitz, MP, pinned Frazier, B, 2:37. 152: Wolf, L, dec. Springer, MP, 9-8. 160: Fitzgerald, F, dec. Hughes, MP, 3-2. 170: Ahnen, F, dec. Lobdell, DBH, 7-1. 182: Beinborn, B, dec. Klein, L, 6-5. 195: Straka, L, dec. Ragels, F, 4-3. 220: Hennessey, IGH, pinned Leffler, F, 2:29. 285: Bredeson, DBH, pinned Ward, MP, 0:55.

Second-place wrestlebacks

113: C. Lull, L, dec. Lindsey, MP, 4-1. 145: Frazier, B, dec. Dorota, IGH, 8-5. 152: Springer, MP, dec. Bredeson, DBH, 7-2. 170: Wolf, L, dec. Lobdell, DBH, 6-3. 195: Ragels, F, pinned Laufenberg, IGH, 1:05. At Lancaster.

ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW REGIONAL

Team scores: Pecatonica/Argyle 201; Waterloo 177.5; Johnson Creek 151; Orfordville Parkview 144; Marshall 107; Cambridge 100; Deerfield 76.5.

Championship matches

106: Gross, PA, pinned Duncan, OP, 1:50. 113: Garcia, W, mdec N. McDonough, D, 11-3. 120: Krahenbuhl, PA, pinned J. McDonough, D, 1:15. 126: Alonso, W, mdec Wilfong, D, 10-0. 132: Garcia, W, pinned Wollet, JC, 5:38. 138: Grossman, M, pinned Bach, D, 5:27. 145: Andersen, C, dec. Rowbotham, W, 4-3. 152: Schraepfer, PA, dec. Brown, OP, 4-0. 160: Horstmeyer, M, dec. Purpi, JC, 3-2. 170: Grieser, C, mdec Sabala, JC, 18-4. 182: Hirsch, PA, mdec Calkins, OP, 19-9. 195: Carratt, OP, pinned Gilbertson, PA, 6:00. 220: David, JC, pinned Besl, W, 0:50. 285: Yoshino, JC, pinned Wright, W, 1:47.

Second-place wrestlebacks

113: Roehl, JC, dec. McDonough, D, 2-1. 152: Brown, OP, pinned Aguero, W, 0:29. 160: Purpi, JC, dec. Turner, PA, 7-2. 170: Moen, M, pinned Sabala, JC, 2:43. 182: Limon, W, pinned Calkins, OP, 3:45. 285: Everson, OP, pinned Wright, W, 3:42. At Orfordville Parkview.

LACONIA REGIONAL

Team scores: Princeton 211; Markesan 179.5; Laconia 136; Poynette 132; Westfield 68; Montello 40.

Championship matches

106: Slark, Mar, pinned Wagner, Pri, 0:31. 113: Stewart, Poy, dec. Newton, Mar, 2-0. 120: Lonnee, L, pinned Golueke, Poy, 5:16. 126: Waltz, Poy, pinned Lovejoy, L, 4:53. 132: Shallow, Poy, mdec Grienier, Pri, 11-3. 138: Pulvermacher, Pri, pinned Glewen, L, 5:00. 145: Dykstra, Pri, dec. Straks, Mar, 5-0. 152: Hebbe, Pri, pinned Brooks, Mar, 0:39. 160: Torres, Mon, pinned Schroeder, L, 1:22. 170: Myadze, Pri, pinned Bartaszewicz, Mar, 1:55. 182: Lovejoy, L, dec. Taylor, Poy, 27-8. 195: Saylor, Mar, pinned Peters, W, 1:09. 220: Bollinger, Pri, mdec Lieske, Mar, 15-5. 285: Friday, Mar, pinned Bollinger, Pri, 3:06.

Second-place wrestlebacks

120: Golueke, Poy, pinned Hernandez, Mar, 1:27. 160: Schroeder, L, pinned Apland, Pri, 2:07. 170: Bartaszewicz, Mar, pinned Wasson, W, 2:43. At Laconia High School, Rosendale.