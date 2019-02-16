Try 1 month for 99¢

A record-setting performance propelled the Waunakee wrestling team to next week’s WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament on a high note.

The Warriors, ranked eighth in Division 1, qualified a school-record six individuals for state on Saturday, and beat out third-ranked Holmen for the unofficial sectional team championship, scoring 155 points to the Vikings’ 129.5 points.

Waunakee crowned four individual champions, including the state’s second-ranked 220-pounder, Reed Ryan (42-2 on the season). Ryan pinned all three of his opponents in a combined time of 4 minutes, 30 seconds.

Other sectional champions were Kolby Heinz (35-12) at 106, Sam Lorenz (31-4) at 120 and Zachary Marek (41-6) at 182. Qualifying for state with second-place finishes were Berhett Statz at 126 and Colton Grindle at 170.

Baraboo took third and qualified four for state, including sectional champions Brandon Jesse (29-11) at 132, Carlos Chavez (35-8) at 145 and Tyson Fry (37-8) at 195. Joseph Schick (37-10) finished second at 285.

Middleton senior Kevin Meicher (31-0), the state’s top-ranked 152-pounder, won the sectional with two pins and an injury default, leading his team to a fourth-place finish. The Cardinals’ Joseph Hoffman (25-12) qualified at 145.

Other area sectional winners were Portage junior Jessie Tijerina (38-2, ranked second) at 126; DeForest freshman Brody Hemauer (34-11) at 138 and Sauk Prairie senior Bryant Schaaf (41-5) at 160.

Elkhorn sectional

Top-ranked Stoughton turned in another dominant performance, qualifying eight sectional champs for state. Freshman Nicolar Rivera (51-0, ranked No. 1) won at 106 pounds, earning three pins in 6:13. Senior Hunter Lewis (48-1, ranked No. 1) won at 138.

Other Stoughton champs were junior Braeden Whitehead (40-4, ranked third) at 132; sophomore Luke Mechler (49-3, ranked second) at 145; junior Gavin Model (48-5, ranked fifth) at 152; senior Cade Spilde (42-6, ranked fifth) at 160; junior Brandt Spilde (32-10, honorable mention) at 170 and sophomore Brooks Empey (48-6, ranked third) at 195.

Janesville Craig’s Keeanu Benton (39-1, ranked first) won at 285. Watertown had two champs: junior Edward Wilkowski (40-6, ranked fifth) at 126 and senior Matt Brewster (37-5, ranked fifth) at 220. Fort Atkinson sophomore Thomas Witkins (37-8, honorable mention) won at 182.

Adams-Friendship sectional

In Division 2, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau co-op won the team title, followed by River Valley and Lodi.

River Valley qualified four to state, including senior Shane Liegel (44-0), the state’s top-ranked Division 2 182-pounder. Liegel scored three pins in a combined 2:59.

Lodi crowned two champions: Garrett Moll (40-5, ranked third) at 132 and junior Sawyer Helmbrecht (28-2, ranked seventh) at 170.

Monroe junior Bodie Minder (39-8, ranked eight) won at 220.

Mineral Point sectional

In Division 3, third-ranked Fennimore won the team title, with Mineral Point taking second while qualifying five for state, including two champions.

Point’s winners were senior Logan Schmitz (34-5, ranked third) at 145 and sophomore Nolan Springer (34-8, ranked eighth) at 152.

Dodgeland sectional

Poynette freshman Cash Stewart (37-1, ranked eighth) won at 113 pounds to earn a state berth.

