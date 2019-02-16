On the Web: WIAA wrestling home page

On the Web: WIAA state wrestling homepage

WIAA SECTIONAL WRESTLING | AREA RESULTS

WRESTLING

WIAA SECTIONALS

Note: In Division 1, the top two finishers in each weight class advance to individual state tournament; in Divisions 2 and 3, the top three finishers in each weight class advance to individual state tournament.

DIVISION 1

VERONA SECTIONAL

Team scores: Waunakee 155; Holmen 129.5; Baraboo 109; Sauk Prairie 104; Middleton 58; Sparta 48; Tomah 45; DeForest 40; Portage 36; La Crosse Logan/Central 29; Madison Memorial 23; Madison East 12; Reedsburg 10; Madison West 7; Onalaska/Luther 0; Verona 0.

Championship matches

106: Heinz, W, mdec. Enge, SP, 12-2. 113: Pellowski, H, dec. Ellefson, LCL, 10-0. 120: Lorenz, W, dec. Beyer, D, 4-1. 126: Tijerina, P, dec. Statz, W, 7-1. 132: Jesse, B, dec. Arnold, P, 6-3. 138: Hemauer, D, dec. Huerth, SP, 8-6, sudden victory. 145: Chavez, B, pinned Hoffman, Mid, 5:38. 152: Meicher, Mid, won by injury default over Reetz, MM. 160: Schaaf, SP, dec. Nagel, LCL, 9-7. 170: Jahn, H, pinned Grindle, W, 1:27. 182: Marek, W, dec. Schams, H, 7-5, sudden victory. 195: Fry, Bar, dec. Hankins, SP, 3-1. 220: Ryan, W, pinned Pfaff, S, 1:34. 285: Fiers, H, pinned Schick, B, 1:29.

Third-place matches

106: Kratochvill, H, dec. Griffin, T, 7-5. 113: Schweitzer, W, mdec. Pollack, T, 12-0. 120: Bailey, S, pinned Smith, H, 0:47. 126: Polhamus, S, mdec. Klonecki, H, 10-0. 132: Clay, ME, dec. Ellis, W, 15-8. 138: Coplien, R, dec. Davidson, B, 6-4. 145: Miller, W, pinned Saladis, SP, 3:33. 152: Gunderson, B, dec. McCutchen, H, 5-0. 160: Fritsche, T, dec. Stuttgen, D, 6-5. 170: Estes, Bar, dec. Schreiber, MW, 10-9. 182: Zanon, Mid, dec. Rider, SP, 5-2. 195: Hericks, T, pinned Butler, H, 4:27. 220: Bierstaker, SP, dec. Adler, Mid, 7-6. 285: Warren, SP, pinned McDonald, MM, 2:44.

Second-place wrestlebacks

120: Bailey, S, pinned Beyer, D, 0:58. 138: Huerth, SP, dec. Coplien, R, 2-0. 160: Fritsche, T, mdec. Nagel, LCL, 13-3. 220: Pfaff, S, dec. Bierstaker, SP, 5-2. 285: Schick, B, def. Warren, SP, disqualification. At Verona.

HARTFORD SECTIONAL

Team scores: Slinger 143; Oshkosh West 121; West Bend East 91; Neenah 74; Fond du Lac 71; Germantown 62.5; Hartford 62; Plymouth 55; Cedarburg 41.5; Mequon Homestead 20; Beaver Dam/Wayland 26; West Bend West 18; Oshkosh North 15; Manitowoc 14.

Championship matches

106: Hunter, OW, mdec. Miller, G, 8-0. 113: Parker, S, dec. Schiesl, G, 8-2. 120: Jankowski, C, dec. Ford, Man, 2-1. 126: Hayward, N, dec. Schmitz, ON, 3-2. 132: Spuhler, H, dec. Henschel, WBE, 5-4. 138: Ortegon, FdL, dec. Tonsor-Heesen, S, 11-5. 145: Grudzinski, C, dec. Bernarde, S, 8-2. 152: Collins, OW, mdec. Streblow, FdL, 9-0. 160: Schlosser, WBE, dec. Koll, P, 6-2. 170: Heredia, OW, dec. McCormick, N, medical forfeit. 182: Zupke, MH, dec. Allen, FdL, 9-5. 195: Kools, N, pinned Ojo, H, 1:50. 220: Connolly, S, def. Pluta, G, 10-4. 285: Covert, S, dec. Martell, OW, 11-4.

Third-place matches

106: Ziebell, S, dec. Klein, H, 5-0. 120: Caiani, N, dec. Ciriacks, WBE, 5-2. 126: Driessen, H, pinned Melzer, S, 3:07. 132: Grota, OW, pinned Soneson, S, 1:42. 138: Riddle, G, mdec. Ward, WBE, 19-7. 145: Zapata, WBE, dec. Birkholz, P, 12-11. 152: Schlosser, WBE, pinned Abel, G, 1:56. 160: McCormack, BD, pinned Johnson, WBW, 1:34. 170: Wendt-Utrie, BD, dec. Gehring, S, 7-1. 182: Framke, OW, dec. Brockman, WBE, 4-0. 195: Jeranek, S, tfall Loos, OW, 16-0. 220: Pudwell, WBW, dec. Perelshtein, MH, 7-2. 285: Ladwig, P, pinned Schmitz, FdL, 3:02.

Second-place wrestlebacks

106: Ziebell, S, pinned Miller, G, 3:10. 113: Gore, P, dec. Schiesl, G, 4-3. 126: Schmitz, ON, mdec. Driessen, H, 13-3. 132: Grota, OW, dec. Henschel, WBE, 14-9. 145: Bernarde, S, dec. Zapata, WBE, 6-5. 152: Schlosser, WBE, pinned Streblow, FdL, 3:48. 170: McCormick, N, dec. Wendt-Utrie, BD, 11-6. 182: Allen, FdL, tfall Framke, OW, 17-2. 285: Martell, OW, pinned Ladwig, 3:08. At Hartford.

ELKHORN SECTIONAL

Team scores: Stoughton 242; Watertown 94; Elkhorn/Williams Bay Faith Christian 84.5; Janesville Craig 69.5; Oconomowoc 62; Milton 49; Lake Geneva Badger 44.5; Wilmot 39.5; Fort Atkinson 38; Oregon 20; Beloit Memorial 16; Madison La Follette 15.5; Monona Grove/McFarland 14; Westosha Central 14; Sun Prairie 12; Janesville Parker 0.

Championship matches

106: Rivera, S, pinned Nilo, Mil, 3:49. 113: Jacobson, E, mdec. Wicks, S, 13-4. 120: Ja. Stritesky, LGB, mdec. Dutcher, Mil, 14-1. 126: Wilkowski, Wat, tfall MacLennan, JC, 16-0. 132: Whitehead, Sto, pinned Mindiola, Oc, 2:18. 138: Lewis, S, dec. Stilling, Elk, 3-2. 145: Mechler, S, pinned Smith, ML, 1:49. 152: Model, S. mdec. Lazar, Oc, 14-3. 160: C. Spilde, S, dec. Karl, E, 8-3. 170: B. Spilde, S, dec. Taylor, E, 10-9. 182: Witkins, FA, mdec. Gough, Wil, 13-1. 195: Empey, S, pinned Sireci, BM, 0:17. 220: Brewster, Wat, dec. Ringold, Oc, 3-1. 285: Benton, JC, pinned Nachtigall, W, 1:20.

Third-place matches

106: Jo. Stritesky, LGB, mdec. Showalter, E, 13-1. 113: Armas, JC, dec. Kielieszaewski, Mil, 8-3. 120: Steinmetz, S, pinned Wichman, Wtn, 1:00. 126: Detweiler, S, bye. 132: Mellum, Or, dec. Kersten, Mil, 5-1. 138: Kearby, WC, pinned Trevino, FA, 0:24. 145: Blome, Wtn, pinned Gunderson, MGM, 2:34. 152: Logan, Wtn, mdec. Pye, Wil, 11-0. 160: Hebior, Wil, pinned Getchell, JC, 4:46. 170: Jones, FA, dec. White, MGM, 6-1. 182: Ruth, Or, dec. Detweiler, S, 5-4. 195: Jeranek, S, tfall Loos, OW, 16-0. 220: Pasold, S, dec. Schenk, JC, medical forfeit. 285: Freund, LGB, dec. Hohol, S, 6-1.

Second-place wrestlebacks

106: Nilo, Mil, dec. Jo. Stritesky, LGB, 10-4. 113: Armas, JC, tfall Wicks, S, 22-7. 132: Mindiola, Oc, pinned Mellum, Or, 0:45. 138: Stilling, E, pinned Kearby, WC, 1:39. 152: Lazar, Oc, dec. Logan, Wat, 3-2. 160: Karl, E, pinned Hebior, Wil, 3:21. 195: Sireci, BM, pinned Shannon, SP, 4:57. 220: Ringold, Oc, pinned Pasold, St, 5:21. At Elkhorn.

DIVISION 2

ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP SECTIONAL

Team scores: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 116.5; River Valley 83; Lodi 81; Prairie du Chien 72; Viroqua 71.5; West Salem/Bangor 46; Westby 45; Monroe 41; Wisconsin Dells 41; Belmont/Platteville 35; Edgerton 34; Evansville/Albany 30; Belleville co-op 29; Beloit Turner 28; Mauston 24; Brodhead/Juda 21.5; Dodgeville 18; Wautoma/Wild Rose 18; Richland Center 4; Adams-Friendship 2; Arcadia 0; Clinton 0; Columbus 0; Cuba City co-op 0; Mount Horeb 0.

Championship matches

106: Anderson, V, dec. T. Andersen, GET, 3-2. 113: Frye, V, mdec. Jennings, RV, 8-0. 120: Harbison, BT, dec. Miller, EA, 12-10, sudden victory. 126: Purney, GET, pinned Quaglia, Bel, 5:11. 132: Moll, Lodi, dec. Bavery, Edg, 6-0. 138: T. Saint, PdC, dec. Alt, RV, 2-1, ultimate tiebreaker. 145: Mowery, W, mdec. Koenig, PdC, 12-3. 152: Hauri, BrJ, pinned B. Saint, PdC, 0:36. 160: Hess, WSB, pinned Robson, RV, 0:53. 170: Helmbrecht, Lodi, tfall Stenson, WD, 15-0. 182: Liegel, RV, pinned Vatland, W, 1:11. 195: Hannah, V, mdec. Schaefer, BP, 11-3. 220: Minder, Mon, pinned Daffinson, GET, 1:46. 285: Meurett, M, pinned Enloe, Bel, 4:59.

Third-place matches

106: Heintz, Lodi, pinned Van Dinter, WD, 1:43. 113: Rogge, PdC, dec. Curtis, Lodi, 6-2. 120: Sime, GET, mdec. Burbach, BP, 11-2. 126: Scofield, EA, dec. Oldham, V, 2-1, sudden victory. 132: Johnson, GET, def. Wipperfurth, RV, 2-1, tiebreaker. 138: Schams, WSB, dec. Blaken, GET, 8-5. 145: Bahr, WSB, dec. Koenig, WD, 5-3. 152: Nicolay, L, pinned Knight, W, 3:45. 160: Wilkinson, Edg, mdec. H. Andersen, GET, 17-7. 170: Witt, Mon, dec. Bell, Dod, 4-2. 182: Recob, D, mdec. Lockington, GET, 10-2. 195: Burns, GET, dec. Mahoney, RV, 6-2. 220: Netzler, WWR, pinned Krueger, BT, 4:54. 285: Douglas, BP, dec. Osterkamp, PdC, 2-1.

Second-place wrestlebacks

113: Jennings, RV, dec. Rogge, PdC, 2-1. 120: Sime, GET, dec. Miller, EA, 4-3. 126: Scofield, EA, dec. Quaglia, Bel, 8-2. 160: Wilkinson, Edg, def. Robson, RV, medical forfeit. 170: Witt, Mon, dec. Stenson, WD, 12-5. 220: Daffinson, GET, def. Netzler, WWR, medical forfeit. 285: Enloe, Bel, dec. Douglas, BP, 3-1. At Adams-Friendship High School.

CAMPBELLSPORT SECTIONAL

Team scores: East Troy 87.5; Chilton/Hilbert 72.5; Wisconsin Lutheran 70; Campbellsport 65.5; Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah/Howards Grove 59; North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs 57; Jefferson 54; Kewaskum 54; Grafton 52; Sheboygan Falls 51; Delavan-Darien 45.5; Port Washington 40; Lomira 39; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 38; Kiel 32; Delafield St. John’s NW/Brookfield Academy 24; Whitewater 22; Brown Deer 7; Lakeside Lutheran 4; New Holstein 3; Lake Mills 0; Greendale Martin Luther 0; St. Lawrence Seminary 0.

Championship matches

106: Kegley, ET, pinned Greefkes, G, 1:04. 113: Larson, ET, dec. Gehrmann, J, 7-1. 120: Schad, Kiel, dec. Chelminiak, DD, 4-1. 126: Peiffer, PW, dec. Heisdorf, C, 10-7. 132: Lopez Lloyd, ELG, dec. Gundrum, L, 15-8. 138: Medora, DSJ, pinned Ott, CH, 3:09. 145: Boehnlein, CH, dec. Forsythe, NFdL, 4-2. 152: Pfleger, G, pinned Bonow, WL, 2:37. 160: Bauer, K, dec. Neff, J, 5-1. 170: Goeman, K, pinned Casas, WW, 3:03. 182: Flanagan, WCM, mdec. Fritch, NFdL, 17-9. 195: Koelbl, C, dec. Davis, G, 11-6. 220: Schorer, ELG, pinned Price, ET, 3:40. 285: Hahm, WL, dec. Carini, WCM, 3-2.

Third-place matches

106: Muellenbach, C, dec. Hennessey, DD, 9-7. 113: Mattek, SF, mdec. Ladd, CH, 14-1. 120: Wright, J, tfall Micheel, WL, 16-1. 126: Rebedew, ELG, dec. Ladd, CH, 10-8. 132: Hanson, DD, dec. Salmieri, WW, 4-3. 138: Sauer, L, pinned Nygaard, WL, 5:50. 145: Maertz, K, dec. Danner, L, 4-2, OT. 152: Lisowe, CH, pinned Gonzalez, DD, 1:20. 160: Fritch, NFdL, mdec. Kleinhanz, K, 13-4. 170: Dessart, ET, mdec. Meiselwitz, ELG, 10-1. 182: Griswold, PW, pinned Rau, SF, 3:30. 195: Orlandoni, NFdL, dec. Kyles, WL, 11-4. 220: Pierce, SF, mdec. Zimdahl, Cam, 10-1. 285: Klemme, SF, tfall King, BD, 15-0.

Second-place wrestlebacks

106: Greefkes, G, pinned Muellenbach, C, 1:09. 126: Heisdorf, C, tfall Rebedew, ELG, 15-0. 145: Forsythe, NFdL, dec. Maertz, K, 1-0. 170: Dessart, ET, pinned Casas, WW, 4:29. 182: Griswold, PW, dec. Fritch, NFdL, 8-4. 195: Orlandoni, NFdL, dec. Davis, G, 9-4. At Campbellsport.

DIVISION 3

MINERAL POINT SECTIONAL

Team scores: Fennimore 195; Mineral Point 101; Lancaster 99.5; Ithaca/Weston 62; Darlington/Black Hawk 45; La Crosse Aquinas 43.5; Riverdale 39; Pecatonica/Argyle 34; North Crawford/Seneca 27.5; De Soto 26; Brookwood 25; New Lisbon 25; Iowa-Grant/Highland 24; Orfordville Parkview 24; Boscobel 22; Johnson Creek 21; Cambridge 19.5; Marshall 18; Waterloo 16; Royall 12; Cashton 11; Deerfield 0; Hillsboro 0; Kickapoo co-op 0.

Championship matches

106: Bontreger, L, dec. Lee, F, 7-2. 113: Blair, F, dec. C. Lull, L, 2-0, sudden victory, 120: M. Lull, F, dec. Penchi, LCA, 6-3. 126: Birchman, F, dec. Pittz, MP, 6-2. 132: Nutter, F, dec. Carey, MP, 6-3. 138: Ubersox, DBH, dec. Wanek, F, 9-7, sudden victory. 145: Schmitz, MP, pinned Jennings, IW, 1:08. 152: Springer, MP, dec. Brown, OP, 8-5. 160: C. Clary, IW, dec. Fitzgerald, F, 5-4. 170: Ahnen, F, pinned Grieser, C, 0:55. 182: Klein, L, dec. Beinborn, Bos, 5-1. 195: Straka, L, dec. Ragels, F, 2-1. 220: Hennessey, IG, pinned Leffler, F, 1:01. 285: Bredeson, DBH, pinned Ward, MP, 0:58.

Third-place matches

106: McKittrick, Roy, pinned Dennis, Riv, 1:55. 113: Steele, NCS, dec. Dilley, Riv, 12-6. 120: Krahenbuhl, PA, pinned Atha, Br, 5:53. 126: Brosinski, D, mdec. Marabelli, Riv, 9-0. 132: Garcia, W, pinned Wollet, JC, 2:50. 138: Rogers, NL, dec. Clary, IW, 10-3. 145: Schmitz, NL, dec. L. Clary, IW, 10-3. 145: Gjefle, Br, pinned Frazier, Bos, 1:52. 152: Schraepfer, PA, dec. Wolf, L, 7-4. 160: Horstmeyer, M, dec. Hughes, MP, 6-4. 170: Wolf, L, pinned Willis, IW, 2:37. 182: Hach, Riv, pinned Garcia, DS, 1:03. 195: Nettesheim, IW, pinned Carratt, OP, 1:08. 220: David, JC, pinned Heinz, NCS, 5:03. 285: Berra, LCA, pinned Woggon, NL, 3:48.

Second-place wrestlebacks

120: Penchi, LCA, def. Krahenbuhl, PA, injury default. 138: Wanek, F, pinned Rogers, NL, 1:37. 145: Gjefle, B, mdec. Jennings, IW, 19-7. 152: Schraepfer, PA, mdec. Brown, OP, 14-4. At Mineral Point.

DODGELAND SECTIONAL

Team scores: Random Lake 135; Reedsville 102; Cedar Grove-Belgium 96; Kenosha Christian Life 91.5; Kewaunee 84.5; Dodgeland 74.5; Mishicot 58; Princeton 57; Markesan 42; Burlington Catholic Central 22; Poynette 20.5; Brussels Southern Door 19.5; Laconia 16; Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 16; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 13; Ozaukee 8.5; Oostburg 3.5; Horicon 0; Hustisford 0; Kenosha St. Joseph 0; Oshkosh Lourdes 0; Montello 0; Palmyra-Eagle 0; Westfield 0.

Championship matches

106: Dolphin, KCL, pinned Szombathelyi, RL, 0:53. 113: Stewart, Poy, dec. C. Delsman, R, 7-2. 120: Amborn, BCC, dec. Erickson, CGB, 7-3. 126: Severin, K, tfall Tesarik, Mish, 15-0. 132: Hammen, RL, dec. Hoopman, CGB, 8-3, sudden victory. 138: Pulvermacher, Pri, pinned Kowalkowski, CGB, 4:51. 145: Engleberg, SD, dec. Bock, RL, 3-1, sudden victory. 152: A. Vandenbush, RL, dec. Hebbe, Pri, 4-2. 160: G. Vandenbush, RL, dec. TeStroete, CGB, 5-1. 170: Neu, Dod, pinned Myadze, Pri, 3:30. 182: Schanilec, R, dec. Bader, D, 7-6. 195: Grubbs, KCL, dec. Wery, K, 9-4. 220: Ebert, R, pinned Koeppe, Mis, 1:59. 285: Friday, Mar, dec. Jacobs, FdLWL, 6-2.

Third-place matches

106: B. Delsman, R, pinned Slark, Mar, 2:21. 113: Sanfelippo, RL, pinned Severin, K, 1:33. 120: Pinter, KCL, dec. Large, Oz, 13-7. 126: Lovejoy, L, pinned Scholler, RL, 0:52. 132: Cracraft, Mis, mdec. VanGoethem, K, 17-5. 138: Rivera, KCL, dec. Kasper, R, 5-2. 145: Kurth, Dod, pinned Johnson, LCL, 1:20. 152: Thull, Dod, pinned Steinhorst, K, 5:20. 160: Stelzer, R, pinned Benzing, D, 3:12. 170: Reinke, K, dec. Hrubeck, Mis, 5-0. 182: Anzia, CGB, dec. Upson, RL, 5-2. 195: Duenk, CGB, dec. Saylor, Mar, 10-4. 220: Feind, CGB, dec. Descourouez, KCL, 8-1. 285: Ruege, RL, pinned Hernandez, KCL, 4:19.

Second-place wrestlebacks

106: B. Delsman, def. Szombathelyi, RL, medical forfeit. 126: Tesarik, Mis, pinned Lovejoy, L, 5:41. 145: Bock, RL, dec. Kurth, D, 9-8. 170: Reinke, K, dec. Myadze, Pri, 7-3. 195: Wery, K, pinned Duenk, CGB, 5:14. At Dodgeland High School, Juneau.