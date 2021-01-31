WIAA wrestling regionals: Reedsburg teams up to win a Division 1 team title at Baraboo

WIAA RESTLING REGIONALS | SATURDAY'S AREA RESULTS
WIAA REGIONALS
Note: The top two finishers in each weight class advance to individual sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 6.
DIVISION 1
Mukwonago sectional
Beaver Dam regional
Team scores: Stoughton 281; Beaver Dam 139; DeForest 134; Oregon 130; Sun Prairie 128.5; Monona Grove/McFarland 112; Portage 62.5.
Championship matches
106 pounds: Anderson, SP, tfall Tostado, BD, 19-2. 113: Sarbacker, Sto, dec. Olson, SP, 7-2. 120: Suddeth, Sto, pinned Muehlenberg, SP, 1:38. 126: Neuberger, BD, pinned Denman, McF, 2:54. 132: Rivera, Sto, pinned Barske, D, 2:27. 138: Liddle, Or, dec. Rettkowski, MGM, 9-6. 145: Dow, Sto, mdec. Williams, P, 12-2. 152: Gunderson, MGM, dec. Niday, Or, 6-1. 160: Mechler, Sto, tfall Klatt, BD, 20-4. 170: Hemauer, D, dec. Arnold, 5-1. 182: Harman, Sto, pinned Collins, Or, 0:46. 195: Detweiler, Sto, pinned Reabe, BD, 0:43. 220: B. Empey Sto, pinned Ludowese, BD, 1:14. 285: G. Empey, Sto, dec. Schlicht, MGM, 5-1.
Second-place wrestlebacks
106 pounds: Marshall, Sto, pinned Tostado, BD, 1:28. 113: Olson, SP, pinned Evans, D, 2:43. 126: Wicks, Sto, pinned Denman, MGM, 0:37. 132: Barske, D, dec. Wood, MGM, 3-2. 138: Rivest, SP, dec. Rettkowski, MGM, 3-1. 195: Wald, Or, pinned Reabe, BD, 0:52. 220: Switzer, MGM, dec. Ludowese, BD, 7-3. At Beaver Dam HS.
Baraboo regional
Team scores: Reedsburg 233; Waunakee 226; Baraboo 213.5; Sauk Prairie 160; Mount Horeb 124.5; Verona 82; Middleton 51.
Championship matches
106 pounds: Pernot, MH, dec. McKinley, Wau, 2-1. 113: Freie, Wau, dec. Curtin, R, 11-9. 120: Pernot, MH, pinned Nobbe, R, 1:33. 126: Heinz, Wau, mdec Fry, R, 10-0. 132: Goorsky, Bar, dec. Uselman, SP, 4-2, tiebreaker. 138: Lorenz, Wau, pinned Saladis, SP, 1:29. 145: Jesse, Bar, tfall Elizondo, SP, 19-4. 152: Ellis, Wau, dec. Coplien, R, 6-1. 160: Stapleton, Bar, pinned Judd, R, 1:41. 170: Wozniak, V, dec. Statz, Bar, 8-3. 182: Gunderson, Bar, pinned Hooker, Wau, 1:24. 195: Schreiner, R, pinned Ford, Wau, 5:36. 220: Schweitzer, Wau, pinned Gonzalez, R, 3:32. 285: Hanson, V, pinned Vils, SP, 5:32.
Second-place wrestlebacks
106 pounds: McKinley, Wau, pinned Ramirez, Bar, 0:40. 120: Nobbe, R, pinned Nechvatal, Wau, 0:44. 145: Elizondo, SP, pinned Steinhoff, MH, 0:46. 160: Judd, R, dec. Sorg, SP, 9-3. 170: Statz, Bar, pinned Strehlow, R, 1:30. At Baraboo HS.
Mukwonago regional
Team scores: Mukwonago 291; Milton 195; Fort Atkinson 154; Janesville Craig 126.5; Elkhorn 112; Janesville Parker 95.5; Wales Kettle Moraine 69.
Championship matches
106 pounds: Nilo, Mil, pinned Stachowski, Muk, 0:56. 113: Showalter, E, pinned Needham, Muk, 0:45. 120: Armas, JC, tfall Torres, E, 19-2. 126: Wisinski, Muk, pinned Harms, Mil, 0:31. 132: C. Goebel, Muk, mdec. Slack, E, 8-0. 138: T. Goebel, Muk, pinned Kieliszewski, Mil, 0:33. 145: Eliszewski, Muk, pinned Williams, JP, 2:57. 152: Sinclair, Mil, pinned Worden, FA, 1:09. 160: Adams, Muk, pinned Sanchez, 4:31. 170: Hansen, Muk, pinned Desormeau, Mil, 2:44. 182: Koehler, FA, pinned Williams, Mil, 3:14. 195: McGillivray, Muk, dec. Witkins, FA, 11-6. 220: Horvatin, FA, pinned Hopkins, JC, 1:55. 285: Burhans, FA, dec. Schenk, JC, 2-1.
Second-place wrestlebacks
113: Needham, Muk, dec. Chavez, JC, 7-4. 126: Harms, Mil, dec. Richards, JP, 5-0. 132: Brandenburg, JP, dec. Slack, 6-0. 145: Williams, JP, pinned Weber, WKM, 5:27. 220: Schnabl, Muk, pinned Peters, 3:16. 285: Duncan, Muk, pinned Schenk, JC, 3:19. At Mukwonago HS.
Pewaukee regional
Team scores: Hartland Arrowhead 199; Pewaukee 192; Oconomowoc 189.5; Watertown 167.5; Waukesha West 161.5; Sussex Hamilton 109.5; Waukesha North 74.5.
Championship matches
106 pounds: Martin, P, dec. Ryan, HA, 8-4. 113: Metcalf, Oc, mdec. Kuokkanen, WW, 9-0. 120: O. Wilkowski, Wtn, dec. Wolbert, Oc, 7-5. 126: Willett, Oc, pinned Gonzalez, P, 5:46. 132: Kuokkanen, WW, pinned Druckrey, HA, 1:52. 138: Wichman, Wtn, dec. Bruner, P, 2-0. 145: Grisar, WW, pinned Martin, 1:20. 152: Mesenbrink, HA, pinned Blome, Wtn, 1:59. 160: Ganos, HA, pinned Zirbel, WN, 1:11. 170: Mulvaney, HA, pinned Townsend, WW, 2:15. 182: Willett, Oc, pinned Yahnke, SH, 0:29. 195: Mayer, SH, pinned Cullen, Pew, 1:29. 220: Mphr, Pew, pinned Black, WW, 5:00. 285: x
Second-place wrestlebacks
106 pounds: Ryan, HA, pinned Siebert, WW, 2:29. 113: Kuokkanen, WW, dec. Berry, HA, 3-2. 120: Wolbert, Oc, dec. Zirbel, WN, 13-11. 126: Gonzales, P, pinned Nass, SH, 0:30. 132: Druckrey, HA, pinned F. Wilkowski, Wtn, 0:44. 138: Bruner, P, mdec. Llanas, WN, 10-1. 152: Blome, Wtn, pinned Grisar, WW, 1:58. 170: Townsend, WW, mdec. Wilson, SH, 16-7. 195: Cullen, P, mdec. Nicholson, Oc, 12-4. 220: Black, WW, pinned Ducett, Oc, 0:45. 285: Hernandez, Wtn, pinned Hanson, Oc, 0:44. At Pewaukee HS.
DIVISION 2
Richland Center sectional
Richland Center regional
Team scores: Lodi 215.5; Adams-Friendship 190.5; Wisconsin Dells 179; River Valley 133.5; Mauston 128; Richland Center 86.
Championship matches
106 pounds: Gosda, Mau, pinned Ersland, WD, 3:37. 113: Heintz, Lo, pinned Van Dinter, WD, 3:41. 120: Breunig, Lodi, dec. Theiss, WD, 10-8, sudden victory. 126: Curtis, Lodi, pinned Dolata, AF, 1:12. 132: White, RV, mdec. Finney, Lodi, 12-4. 138: Donovan, RC, dec. Jennings, RV, 10-3. 145: Licht, Lodi, tfall Presley, AF, 15-0. 152: Kjos, RV, pinned Kujawa, AF, 3:53. 160: Wiseman, AF, pinned Dolata, Mau, 3:01. 170: Hoehn, Mau, dec. Kontaxis, WD, 6-2. 182: Benson, Lo, pinned Warren, WD, 3:55. 195: Kujawa, AF, pinned Stroede, WD, 0:45. 220: Buchholtz, RC, dec. Isaacson, WD, 11-6. 285: Wikman, AF, pinned Bindl, RV, 1:25.
Second-place wrestlebacks
113: Van Dinter, WD, pinned Suhr, Mau, 0:17. 120: Thielmann, Rc, pinned Theiss, WD, 3:11. 138: Jennings, RV, dec. Whitney, Mau, 7-1. 145: Radtke, RV, dec. Presley, AF, 7-0. 152: Kujawa, AF, tfall Stevenson, Lo, 19-2. 195: Stroede, WD, dec. Johnson, Lo, 8-6. At Richland Center HS.
Jefferson regional
Team scores: Watertown Luther Prep 252.5; Jefferson 161; Lakeside Lutheran 113; Lake Mills 109; Pardeeville co-op 107; Columbus 98.
Championship matches
106 pounds: Merz, J, dec. Raeder, C, 7-6. 113: Preston, P, mdec. Kehren, WLP, 11-0. 120: McIlvain, LL, dec. C. Wendland, WLP, 7-0. 126: N. Wendland, WLP, pinned Haffelder, J, 1:09. 132: Schmidt, LL, dec. Palacios, WLP, 8-3. 138: Tenfel, P, mdec. Schmidt, LL, 9-1. 145: Hillmer, WLP, tfall Owen, J, 15-0. 152: Olmsted, C, dec. Kehren, WLP, 5-0. 160: Moore, WLP, pinned Eveland, LM, 1:15. 170: Cassady, LM, mdec. Goelzer, C, 11-3. 182: Heine, J, pinned Buchholtz, LM, 1:28. 195: Lehman, J, mdec. Tindell, LM, 10-1. 220: Manning, WLP, mdec. Dempsey, 8-0. 285: Theder, LM, pinned Hong-Mitchell, WLP, 0:28.
Second-place wrestlebacks
120: C. Wendland, pinned Reed, P, 1:53. 132: Palacios, WLP, pinned Krueger, C, 3:21. 160: Vasquez, J, pinned Eveland, LM, 1:27. 170: Goelzer, C, dec. Mittelstadt, WLP, 6-4. 182: Buchholtz, LM, pinned Lange, WLP, 0:24. At Jefferson HS.
Evansville regional
Team scores: Evansville 276; Whitewater 178; Beloit Turner 152; Brodhead/Juda 129; Edgerton 112; Belleville co-op 88; Monroe 84.
Championship matches
106 pounds: Katzenmeyer, Ev, pinned Ries, BT, 0:30. 113: Dubach, Mon, pinned tomomitsu, WW, 0:59. 120: Mau, Bel, pinned Staver, Ev, 2:38. 126: Strouse, Ed, pinned Porcaro, WW, 3:32. 132: McIntyre, BrJ, pinned Quaglia, Bel, 2:36. 138: Schuh, Mon, pinned Barmore, Ev, 4:25. 145: Scofield, Ev, dec. Mar. Deporter, WW, 9-5. 152: Cushman, WW, pinned Torsini, BT, 4:48. 160: Heiser, Ev, dec. Friend, WW, 9-3. 170: Ries, BT, dec. Braunschweig, Ev, 8-4. 182: Hoesly, BrJ, pinned Teague, BT, 3:00. 195: Roberts, Ev, pinned Streuly, BrJ, 0:39. 220: Crull, Ev, pinned Mas. Deporter, WW, 1:04. 285: Klitzman, Ev, pinned Bunker, Mon.
Second-place wrestlebacks
113: Kaether, Ev, pinned Tomomitsu, WW, 5:35. 138: Barmore, Ev, pinned Porras, WW, 5:31. 145: Mar. Deporter, WW, dec. Mansfield, BrJ, 3-2. 152: Torsini, BT, dec. Armitage, Ev, 3-2. 182: Teague, BT, dec. Speich, Ev, 15-10. 195: Streuly, BrJ, pinned Wienke, Ed, 3:41. 220: Mas. Deporter, WW, tfall Allen, BrJ, 20-5. At Evansville HS.
DIVISION 3
Dodgeland sectional
Waterloo regional
Team scores: Waterloo 229; Horicon 146; Poynette 146; Johnson Creek 109; Dodgeland 88; Marshall 85.5; Hustisford 62.
Championship matches
106 pounds: Cobb, Mar, pinned Carillo, Wat, 4:39. 113: Gauer, Poy, pinned Finke, Mar, 1:25. 120: Groenwold, Hor, pinned Kohn, Dod, 2:20. 126: Alonso, Wat, dec. Johnson, Mar, 5-4. 132: Soter, Wat, dec. Joseph, JC, 6-4. 138: Stewart, Poy, tfall Aguero, Wat, 15-0. 145: Hamre, Poy, pinned Krumholz, Hor, 1:07. 152: Firari, Wat, dec. Amacher, Poy, 5-3. 160: Bahr, Poy, pinned Olszewski, JC, 0:57. 170: Benzing, Dod, pinned Sabala, JC, 3:58. 182: Elvers, Hor, dec. Limon, Wat, 5-2. 195: Moreno, Wat, pinned Nicholls, Hus, 2:33. 220: White, Dod, pinned Besl, Wat, 0:26. 285: Stark, Hus, pinned Wright, Wat, 2:27.
Second-place wrestlebacks
126: Johnson, Mar, tfall Zamorano, Hor, 20-4. 132: Joseph, JC, pinned Clark, Dod, 1:26. 152: Amachar, Poy, pinned Gruss, JC, 5:30. 160: Olszewski, JC, pinned Schneider, Wat, 0:31. 170: Sabala, JC, pinned Bostwick, Wat, 0:57. 182: Limon, Wat, pinned Elsing, Poy, 1:36. 285: Wright, Wat, pinned Nicolaus, Hor, 3:36. At Waterloo HS.
Kenosha Christian Life regional
Team scores: Kenosha Christian Life 282; Orfordville Parkview/Albany 135; Kenosha St. Joseph 88; Deerfield 80; Cambridge 54; Palmyra-Eagle 0.
Championship matches
106 pounds: Dolphin, KCL, bye. 113: Grubbs, KCL, pinned I. Suer, OPA, 4:26. 120: Dolphin, KCL, pinned E. Suer, OPA, 1:06. 126: Luhr, KCL, pinned N. McDonough, D, 0:44. 132: J. McDonough, D, dec. Calabrese, KCL, 10-7. 138: Pinter, KCL, pinned Ciha, Cam, 0:28. 145: Pinter, KCL, inj. Def. over Wilfong, D. 152: Brown, OPA, pinned Gordon, KSJ, 1:44. 160: Bach, D, dec. Sisson, KCL, 2-1. 170: Egan, OPA, pinned Mullen, KSJ, 0:28. 182: Schwengels, OPA, pinned Travis, KCL, 2:58. 195: Gutierrez, KCL, pinned Matteucci, KSJ, 5:28. 220: Hernandez, KCL, pinned Sperle, Cam, 1:13. 285: Helzer, KCL, bye. At Kenosha Christian Life HS.