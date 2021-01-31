WIAA wrestling regionals: Reedsburg teams up to win a Division 1 team title at Baraboo

The host Blue Devils scored 276 points to finish 98 in front of runner-up Whitewater in the seven-team field. Evansville qualified 10 wrestlers for the sectional, including six champions: Gunner Katzenmeyer at 106, Austin Scofield at 145, Owen Heiser at 160, Collin Roberts at 195, Baylin Crull at 220 and Waylon Klitzman at 285.

Edgerton finished fourth, led by 126-pound champion Sawyer Strouse. The Belleville co-op took sixth, with Mason Mau winning at 120. Monroe crowned two champions: Jack Dubach at 113 and Brady Schuh at 138.

Jefferson regional

Watertown Luther Prep scored 252.5 points to win the six-team regional, followed by Jefferson with 161 points. The Phoenix qualified nine for sectionals, including four champions: Nate Wendland at 126, Matthew Hillmer at 145, Josiah Moore at 160 and Tim Manning at 220.

Third-place Lakeside Lutheran got individual titles from Dane McIlvain at 120 and Riley Schmidt at 132. Lake Mills’ champs were Charlie Cassady at 170 and Tyler Theder at 285. Columbus’ Logan Olmsted won at 152.

Division 3

Waterloo regional