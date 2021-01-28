WIAA wrestling regionals: Baraboo's John Gunderson has worked a long time for this final chance

Over the years, Baraboo High School has crowned seven WIAA state individual wrestling champions. But the last came 19 years ago, when Traenor Spencer won at 130 pounds.
This year, senior John Gunderson hopes his time has arrived to join the Thunderbirds' honor roll of state champions.
He set the stage as a junior last year, advancing to the championship match at 182 before losing a 9-7 decision to Mason Diel of Hartland Arrowhead.
The runner-up finish served as vindication for Gunderson, whose first three years of high school wrestling were frequently cut short by a series of injuries.
As Gunderson suffered through his injuries — and, as a result, the absence of his favorite sport from his life — he underwent a strenuous mental battle.
“When wrestling was taken away from me, it was kind of hard right away,” Gunderson said, “So I had to kind of find my identity a little bit more, outside of wrestling.
"Now, when I wrestle, I'm not as nervous. I don't get stressed. Wrestling is what I do, but it's not who I am.”
Overcoming his internal battle, Gunderson set his goals toward bringing a state championship medal back to Baraboo. He dedicated every waking moment of his offseason to training and practicing, and worked hard at keeping his weight up.
So far this season, he has earned four pins and a forfeit victory and is ranked No. 1 in his Division 1 weight class by WiWrestling.com.
Head coach Joe Bavlnka regards Gunderson as a role model for his teammates. In addition to accomplishing his own goals during practice, he sets an example by helping other to enhance their moves and strategy.
As Gunderson's passion for the sport continues to shine, his coach said, he will do whatever it takes to be the best.
“John really chooses to suffer quite a bit in terms of the amount of practice he puts in,” Bavlnka said. “He consistently puts in more time and dedication to reach the goals and expectations you set for him.”
However, Gunderson’s ceiling isn’t a state championship. He speaks of becoming a collegiate national champion — and, eventually, an Olympic qualifier.
“I'd like to be a national champion in college,” Gunderson said. “I know that that comes with tons more work than I've done, even to this point. Then I'd like to be an Olympian in 2024 and 2028. I know that's a long way off, and I'm not trying to disrespect that goal or anything. But I'm willing to put in the work to get there.”
Since receiving the No. 1 ranking just before the WIAA tournament begins, Gunderson is prepared to fulfill and even defy his expectations. Baraboo will play host to a Division 1 regional on Saturday against Middleton, Mount Horeb, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Verona and Waunakee.