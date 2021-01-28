WIAA wrestling regionals: Baraboo's Gunderson has worked a long time for this final chance

So far this season, he has earned four pins and a forfeit victory and is ranked No. 1 in his Division 1 weight class by WiWrestling.com.

Head coach Joe Bavlnka regards Gunderson as a role model for his teammates. In addition to accomplishing his own goals during practice, he sets an example by helping other to enhance their moves and strategy.

As Gunderson's passion for the sport continues to shine, his coach said, he will do whatever it takes to be the best.

“John really chooses to suffer quite a bit in terms of the amount of practice he puts in,” Bavlnka said. “He consistently puts in more time and dedication to reach the goals and expectations you set for him.”

However, Gunderson’s ceiling isn’t a state championship. He speaks of becoming a collegiate national champion — and, eventually, an Olympic qualifier.

“I'd like to be a national champion in college,” Gunderson said. “I know that that comes with tons more work than I've done, even to this point. Then I'd like to be an Olympian in 2024 and 2028. I know that's a long way off, and I'm not trying to disrespect that goal or anything. But I'm willing to put in the work to get there.”