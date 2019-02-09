WAUNAKEE — There’s a potential perfect ending to Kevin Meicher’s story: Book-ending his prep career with a second state title.
The end of that story looms just two weeks away.
Right now, though, the Middleton senior is doing his best to enjoy the final chapter leading up to the climax.
Meicher embarked on his path to the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament by cruising through the Waunakee regional on Saturday, picking up a pair of pins at 152 pounds to secure a spot in next Saturday’s Verona sectional.
He’s got one last chance to add another gold medal to his name after winning the 126-pound crown in 2016. Meicher took second at 138 his sophomore year and fourth at 152 last year.
But Meicher finds too much joy in the sport to look ahead. The University of Minnesota recruit is taking things one match at a time.
“My main goal is just to have fun and wrestle,” Meicher said. “I know now that I just have to leave it all out on the mat.”
Cardinals coach Kent Weiler has emphasized breaking each match down into different components. That mindset kept the focus high at the preliminary qualifying meet.
“We want to wrestle matches in 30-second increments and win every 30 seconds,” Weiler said. “It’s two humans out there, and there’s a lot of human error that can happen. If you continue to look at it in short increments and win the next step, you’re winning easy. And he’s enjoying it, too.”
Still, Meicher had a test in his championship match on Saturday.
Madison Memorial’s Kaden Reetz, whose only loss of the year came against Meicher, got a shot at redemption. But Meicher secured a pin in 3:40. He was up 10-0 at the time the official’s hand slapped the mat.
“I’ve wrestled him before, earlier in the season, and I know he’s a good kid,” Meicher said.
There’s a chance they’ll run into one another again at sectionals.
Meicher won his semifinal match by pinning DeForest’s Koby Prellwitz in 1:09.
Even though it’s his senior year, Meicher has kept his approach the same all season. He hasn’t pressed and has been taking in every step of the process, something Weiler said has been his habit for four years.
“Some kids like that are in a breed of their own,” Weiler said. “He’s in that category. For me as a coach right now, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime situation. I’m going to enjoy these last couple of weeks and watch him do his thing.”
Said Meicher: “It will be the same focus. Wrestle my match and leave it all out on the mat and have fun.”
Host Waunakee, ranked 10th in the state, stole the show in the team competition, crowning seven individual championships and racking up 256 points to distance itself from runner-up Sauk Prairie, which was led by champs Bryant Schaaf (38-5) at 160 and Marcus Hankins (25-2) at 195.
Winning individual titles for the Warriors were Kolby Heinz (32-11) at 106 pounds, Nick Schweitzer (23-5) at 113, Berhett Statz (37-7) at 126, eighth-ranked Ty Miller (24-6) at 145, eighth-ranked Colton Grindle (38-5) at 170, Zachary Marek (37-6) at 182 and second-ranked Reed Ryan (38-2) at 220.
DeForest came in third, led by 120-pound champ Luke Beyer (31-13) and 138-pound winner Brody Hemauer (31-11). Madison East’s Dakarai Clay (38-4) won at 132, and Madison Memorial’s Patrick McDonald (26-9) won at 285.