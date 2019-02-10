All three defending champions, and all three reigning runners-up, remain in contention for berths in the 2019 WIAA state team wrestling tournament.
Team champions from Saturday’s individual regionals advance to compete in team sectionals on Tuesday, with teams meeting in head-to-head dual meets involving all 14 weight classes.
Sectional champs advance to the state team tournament, set for Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2, at the University of Wisconsin Field House.
Stoughton, which took a 31-29 victory over Holmen in last year’s Division 1 team championship match, is ranked No. 1 and has not lost to a Wisconsin opponent all season. The Badger Conference champions will play host to Big Eight champ Janesville Craig in a sectional final at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Badger North champ Waunakee, ranked 10th, must travel to Tomah at 7 p.m. Tuesday to take on third-ranked Holmen in another Division 1 sectional final.
In Division 2, 10th-ranked Lodi will travel to River Valley High School to take on seventh-ranked Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro in a sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
At the same time and location, ninth-ranked Evansville/Albany will meet sixth-ranked Prairie du Chien in another sectional semifinal. The winners will meet at 8 p.m. for a state berth.
Defending state champ Luxemburg-Casco (ranked fourth) and 2018 runner-up Ellsworth (ranked first) remain in the Division 2 field.
In Division 3, third-ranked Fennimore will play host to unranked Pecatonica/Argyle in one sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and the other will pit two unranked teams, La Crosse Aquinas and Riverdale. Winners meet at 8 p.m. for a state berth.
Top-ranked Stratford, still alive in Division 3, beat Fennimore in last year’s Division 3 state final.
WRESTLING
WIAA TEAM SECTIONALS
Tuesday’s schedule
DIVISION 1
(All matches 7 p.m.)
At Stoughton: Janesville Craig vs. Stoughton
At Tomah: Holmen vs. Waunakee
At Wausau East: River Falls vs. Marshfield
At Kaukauna: Ashwaubenon vs. Kaukauna
At Hartford: Slinger vs. West Bend East
At Mukwonago: Wauwatosa East/West vs. Mukwonago
At Milwaukee Riverside: Hartland Arrowhead vs. Glendale Nicolet
At Racine St. Catherine’s: Burlington vs. Oak Creek
DIVISION 2
(All semifinals 6 p.m.; winners meet in finals at 8 p.m.)
At River Valley: Semifinals — Lodi vs. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro; Evansville/Albany vs. Prairie du Chien
At Osceola: Semifinals — Spooner/Webster vs. Osceola; Ellsworth vs. Medford
At Brillon: Semifinals — Tomahawk vs. Freedom; Winneconne vs. Luxemburg-Casco
At North Fond du Lac: Semifinals — Kiel vs. Campbellsport; Waukesha Catholic Memorial vs. Wisconsin Lutheran
DIVISION 3
(All semifinals 6 p.m.; winners meet in finals at 8 p.m.)
At Fennimore: Semifinals — Fennimore vs. Pecatonica/Argyle; La Crosse Aquinas vs. Riverdale
At Markesan: Semifinals — Princeton vs. Kewaukee; Random Lake vs. Kenosha Christian Life
At Ladysmith: Semifinals — St. Croix Falls vs. Phillips; Boyceville vs. Whitehall
At Auburndale: Semifinals — Stratford vs. Crandon; Weyauwega-Fremont vs. Coleman