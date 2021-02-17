WIAA team wrestling preview: Stoughton gears up to challenge Kaukauna for fourth consecutive Division 1 title

Kiel earned its first state appearance in 20 years and second overall after winning its own sectional. Coach Davin Horneck’s Raiders lost regular-season duals to Brillion and Shawano and had five individual state qualifiers, though Evan Dessellier (13-2) was the only placewinner, taking fifth at 120.

DIVISION 3 Coleman earned a state berth for the 15th time overall and second year in a row after winning the championship last year. Coach Kevin Casper’s Cougars are chasing a 12th team championship. The Cougars lost their season-opening dual to Luxemburg-Casco. At individual state, Karson Casper (16-1) was second at 170, leading four placewinners. Tyler Blanchard (15-4) took third at 170, Spencer Karban (16-2) was third at 285 and Ray LeMieux (15-5) took sixth at 113.