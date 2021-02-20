 Skip to main content
WIAA state wrestling: Top-ranked Kaukauna puts an end to Stoughton's three-year team state reign
WIAA STATE TEAM WRESTLING

Prep wrestling photo: The 2020-2021 Stoughton wrestling team

The 2020-2021 Stoughton High School wrestling team, WIAA Division 1 state team runners-up, poses for a team photo after a loss to host Kaukauna in the championship match Saturday.

 Art Kabelowsky | Wisconsin State Journal

KAUKAUNA — A strategic switch was all top-ranked Kaukauna needed to end Stoughton's three-year reign as WIAA Division 1 state team wrestling champions.

A deeper Kaukauna squad used some lineup shuffles to build a 38-26 victory over the Vikings in the championship match, the third of the day for both teams.

Galloping Ghosts coach Jeff Matczak bumped up lighter wrestlers into the 195- and 285-pound categories, putting talented opponents into classes Stoughton’s Rudy Detweiler and Griffin Empey were looking to win big.

Detweiler and Empey still won those matches, but only by decisions, denying Stoughton bonus points and allowing Kaukauna’s depth to prevail.

“Our guys were still wrestling state-caliber kids,” Stoughton co-coach Dan Spilde said, “but we knew they had the depth to get the right matchups.”

It was the seventh consecutive year Kaukauna and Stoughton had met at team state. The Vikings had beaten the Galloping Ghosts three years running in the semifinals during their three-year championship reign. In turn, Kaukauna won three straight title matches against Stoughton from 2015 to 2017.

“It’s one of the great rivalries out there,” Kaukauna coach Jeff Matczak said. “An epic moment.”

The score was tight early. When Chance Suddeth pulled off a 7-2 overtime victory at 120, the Vikings were ahead 18-17.The Galloping Ghosts then got a pin at 126 and — just like last week in an individual state final — Kaukauna senior Jager Eisch beat Stoughton two-time state champ Nicolar Rivera, a junior, 3-1 at 132.

Eisch’s win gave Kaukauna a 26-18 lead, and Stoughton never recovered.

Brooks Empey, who won a repeat 220-pound championship at individual state last week, won twice by pin and once by disqualification. Three other Stoughton wrestlers earned runner-up finishes last week and delivered on Saturday: Luke Mechler (160) scored two pins and a technical fall, Rudy Detweiler (195) and Griffin Empey (285) each had two pins and a decision. Rivera won by pin and decision in his first two matches.

Spilde and co-coach Bob Empey were disappointed in the loss but were happy to have a chance given the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vikings often drove as far as an hour to hold practices and never had a home meet due to Dane County COVID-19 restrictions.

“All we wanted was an opportunity at a state title,” Spilde said. “The kids jumped through a lot of hoops to get us this far.”

Stoughton beat Slinger in a semifinal, 39-34, after opening a 35-13 lead, and opened the day with a 51-30 victory over Waterford behind six pins.

Waunakee, making its first-ever state trip, fell 60-18 to Kaukauna in the semifinal. The Galloping Ghosts started with an 18-0 lead and totaled eight pins in the 14 matches. The Warriors made the semifinals with a rollicking 40-32 victory over Marshfield, rallying from a 24-0 deficit with seven consecutive victories.

Waunakee coach Mark Natzke was still thrilled at how well the COVID-19 abbreviated season turned out.

“We had absolutely no certainty at all,” he said. “All we could do is go out and battle.”

Division 2

At Adams-Friendship High School, Prairie du Chien (10-4) fell 40-31 to Amery (14-0) in the title match after a 45-27 semifinal victory over Winneconne. Bradyn Saint scored a pin for the Blackhawks in the next-to-last match at 182 pounds, but the Blackhawks had to forfeit the final weight, giving the victory to the Warriors (14-0). Prairie du Chien also got pins from Drake Ingham at 113, Rhett Koenig at 120 and Matt Rogge at 152.

Division 3

At Wausau West High School, Mineral Point's Lucas Sullivan scored a 15-5 major-decision victory over Raymond LeMieux in the final match at 113 pounds to give the Pointers (8-0) a 33-32 victory over Coleman (8-2). It was the Pointers' fifth title since the advent of the team tournament and its first since 2002. The Cougars won three consecutive matches to take a 32-29 lead before Sullivan's win. Mineral Point also got pins from Tarrin Riley at 126, Nolan Springer at 170 and Mason Hughes at 182.

WIAA STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s summaries, scores

DIVISION 1

At Kaukauna High School

CHAMPIONSHIP

KAUKAUNA 38, STOUGHTON 26

170: Wendzicki, K, pinned Jemilo, 0:47. 182: Bekish, K, tfall. Harman, 27-12. 195: Detweiler, S, dec. Stuyvenberg, 8-2. 220: B. Empey, S, dec. Correa, DQ. 285: G. Empey, S, dec. Ashauer, 3-2. 106: Peters, K, pinned Marshall, 4:28. 113: Sarbacker, S, dec. Smith, 10-4. 120: Suddeth, S, dec. Winans, 7-2, sudden victory. 126: Clark, K, pinned Gausman, 0:25. 132: Eisch, K, dec. Rivera, 3-1. 138: Stumpf, K, pinned Peterson, 2:46. 145: Dow, S, dec. Hammen, 10-3. 152: Hammen, K, pinned Herbst, S, 0:35. 160: Mechler, S, tfall. Wendzicki, 17-2.

SEMIFINALS

STOUGHTON 39, SLINGER 34

160: Mechler, Sto, pinned Ormiston, 1:29. 170: Sinclair, Sli, pinned Jemilo, 4:54. 182: Amidon, Sli, mdec Harman, 22-9. 195: Detweiler, Sto, pinned Kind, 1:30. 220: B. Empey, Sto, pinned Glaszcz, 0:49. 285: G. Empey, Sto, pinned Cleary, 0:40. 106: Marshall, Sto, pinned Daniels, 1:07. 113: Tonsor, Sli, dec. Sarbacker, 4-3. 120: Suddeth, Sto, tfall. Longdin, 15-0. 126: Parker, Sli, pinned Wicks, 1:26. 132: Skinner, Sli, dec. Peterson, 11-4. 138: Rivera, Sto, mdec. Ziebell, 9-1. 145: Brewer, Sli, pinned Herbst, 0:57. 152: Strupp, Sli, pinned Hohol, 1:16.

KAUKAUNA 60, WAUNAKEE 18

160: C. Wendzicki, K, pinned Jezik, 1:43. 170: D. Wendzicki, K, pinned Borchardt, 0:38. 182: Bekish, K, dec. Hooker, 7-3. 195: Stuyvenberg, K, dec. Ford, 15-10. 220: Schweitzer, W, pinned Krueger, 0:26. 285: Ashauer, K, pinned Reischel, 1:06. 106: McKinley, W, pinned Posorski, 2:57. 113: Smith, K, pinned Freie, 0:59. 120: Winans, K, pinned Nechvatal, 2:20. 126: Clark, K, pinned Heinz, 1:29. 132: Eisch, K. pinned Spencer, 0:38. 138: Lorenz, W, pinned Smith, 3:44. 145: Stumpf, K, pinned Guralski, 1:31. 152: K won forfeit.

QUARTERFINALS

STOUGHTON 51, WATERFORD 30

152 pounds: Rudzinski, W, pinned Herbst, 1:09. 160: Mechler, S, pinned Cherba, 0:56. 170: Danowski, W, pinned Jemilo, 4:47. 182: French, W, pinned Harman, 1:05. 195: Detweiler, S, pinned North, 1:19. 220: B. Empey, S, pinned Bjorge, 0:16. 285: G. Empey pinned Shaw, 0:20. 113: Sarbacker, S, pinned Johnson, 1:00. 126: Johnson, W, pinned Wicks, 0:46. 132: Rivera, S, pinned Funk, 2:13. 138: Soderbloom, S, dec. Konwent, 11-4. 145: Cherba, W, pinned Hohol, 0:32. 106, 120: S won forfeits.

WAUNAKEE 40, MARSHFIELD 32

152 pounds: Franklin, M, pinned Jezik, 1:00. 160: Dolezal, M, pinned Bialkowski, 0:08. 170: Willuweit, M, pinned Borchardt, 1:23. 182: Dennee, M, pinned Lyftogt, 1:55. 195: Hooker, W, dec. Weix, 6-2. 220: Ford, W, mdec. Wilhelm, 13-1. 285: Schweitzer, W, pinned Clements, 4:21. 113: McKinley, W, pinned Kelnhofer, 1:26. 132: Cliver, M, dec. Heinz, 5-3. 138: Lorenz, W, dec. Blaskowski, 3-2. 145: Pugh, M, tfall Guralski, 18-3. 120, 126: W won forfeits.

Kaukauna 59, Brookfield East 16

Slinger 39, Holmen 32

DIVISION 2

At Adams-Friendship High School

CHAMPIONSHIP

AMERY 40, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 31

220: Koy Hopke, A, pinned Quick, 0:21. 285: Beese, A, dec. Johnson, 7-0. 106: Burke, A, mdec. Baumgartner, 13-5. 113: Ingham, PdC, pinned Kelling, 1:37. 120: Koenig, PdC, pinned Hinz, 1:23. 126: Ingham, A, pinned Koenig, 3:24. 132: Cejka, PdC, dec. Wentz, 8-5. 138: Penard, A, pinned Wall, 1:54. 145: Tylee, A, dec. Kramer, 8-3. 152: Rogge, PdC, pinned Kelling, 1:07. 160: Ingham A, def. Brewer, DQ. 170: Fisher, PdC, mdec. Andren, 10-2. 182: Saint, PdC, pinned Cook, 3:17. 195: A won forfeit.

SEMIFINALS

Prairie du Chien 45, Winneconne 27

Amery 52, Kiel 22

DIVISION 3

At Wausau West High School

CHAMPIONSHIP

MINERAL POINT 33, COLEMAN 32

120: Spurley, MP, tfall Nowak, 17-2. 126: Riley, MP, pinned Gross, 0:44. 132: Nafzger, MP, dec. Gruber, 4-2. 138: Bieber, C, pinned Lindsey, 4:09. 145: Casper, C, pinned Tibbits, 5:25. 152: Kinziger, C, dec. Bakken, 7-3. 160: Kuchta, C, pinned Hanson, 2:43. 170: Springer, MP, pinned Blanchard, 1:16. 182: Hughes, MP, pinned Blanchard, 1:52. 195: Aunt, MP, dec. DenRuyter, 2-1. 220: Zahn, C, dec. Nordstrom, 6-2. 285: Karban, C, mdec. Straka, 11-1. 106: Kimmell, C, mdec. Robinson, 10-2. 113: Sullivan, MP, mdec. LeMieux, 15-5.

SEMIFINALS

Mineral Point 36, Random Lake 17

Coleman 48, Cadott 18

