WIAA state wrestling: Top-ranked Kaukauna puts an end to Stoughton's 3-year team reign

KAUKAUNA — A strategic switch was all top-ranked Kaukauna needed to end Stoughton’s three-year reign as WIAA Division 1 state team wrestling champions.

A deeper Kaukauna squad used some lineup shuffles to build a 38-26 victory over the Vikings in the championship match, the third of the day for both teams.

Galloping Ghosts coach Jeff Matczak bumped up lighter wrestlers into the 195- and 285-pound categories, putting talented opponents into classes Stoughton’s Rudy Detweiler and Griffin Empey were looking to win big.

Detweiler and Empey still won those matches, but only by decisions, denying Stoughton bonus points and allowing Kaukauna’s depth to prevail.

“Our guys were still wrestling state-caliber kids,” Stoughton co-coach Dan Spilde said, “but we knew they had the depth to get the right matchups.”

It was the seventh consecutive year Kaukauna and Stoughton had met at team state. The Vikings had beaten the Galloping Ghosts three years running in the semifinals during their three-year championship reign. In turn, Kaukauna won three straight title matches against Stoughton from 2015 to 2017.

“It’s one of the great rivalries out there,” Kaukauna coach Jeff Matczak said. “An epic moment.”