WIAA state wrestling preview

The basics
What: The 77th annual WIAA state individual wrestling tournament.
When, where: Today through Saturday, Kohl Center.
Tickets, parking: Tickets, at $10 per session, may be purchased at the facility. Parking will be available for purchase at nearby lots and ramps. A shuttle will run from the Alliant Energy Center, starting at noon today, 7 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. The parking cost is $7 per vehicle and the shuttle cost is $5 per round trip or $10 for a three-day pass.
The lowdown
Format: The tournament features 14 weight classes in each of three divisions, from 106 to 285 pounds. The Division 1 field is comprised of 224 qualifiers, and Divisions 2 and 3 each have 168 participants. The combined 560 qualifiers represent the WIAA’s 220 statewide programs.
History: Stoughton has produced the most individual championships, 51, followed by Mineral Point with 50 and Wisconsin Rapids with 44.
Returning champions: Twenty of the tournament’s 42 weight classes feature previous state champions. Seven champs return in Division 1, Division 2 also features seven prior champs and Division 3 features six prior champs.
Total qualifiers: In Division 1, Hartland Arrowhead, Kaukauna and Mukwonago each have eight qualifiers, and Stoughton and Burlington have seven apiece. In Division 2, Prairie du Chien leads the field with seven qualifiers and Port Washington has six. In Division 3, Coleman has 10 qualifiers and Fennimore and Random Lake have nine each.
The schedule
Today: Division 1 preliminaries, 3 p.m.; Division 1 quarterfinals, about 5:15 p.m.; Division 2/3 preliminaries, about 7 p.m.
Friday: Division 1 consolations, 10 a.m.; Division 2/3 quarterfinals, about 11:15 a.m.; Division 1 consolation semifinals, about 1:45 p.m.; Division 2/3 consolation semifinals, about 2:45 p.m. Semifinals in all divisions, 7 p.m.
Saturday: Consolation wrestlebacks in all divisions, 10 a.m.; third-place and fifth-place matches to follow; championship matches in all divisions, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestlers to watch DIVISION 1
Keegan O’Toole (43-0), sr., 160 pounds, Hartland Arrowhead: O’Toole is aiming to become the 18th wrestler in WIAA history to win four career state championships. The Missouri recruit is ranked No. 1 in the state by WiWrestling.com and No. 1 in the nation by IntermatWrestle.com. He won at 145 last season, 132 in 2018 and 120 in 2017. The No. 2-ranked challenger is Elkhorn senior Colman Karl (41-3).
Nicolar Rivera (44-0), so., 120, Stoughton: Rivera burst onto the scene to go undefeated and win the Division 1 title at 106 pounds last year. He is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 19 nationally. Ranked No. 2 in the weight class is Slinger junior Carter Ziebell (45-3), who could meet Rivera in a semifinal on Friday.
Hayden Halter (43-2), jr., 126, Waterford: Halter is chasing what would be a third state title. He won at 120 last year and at 106 in 2016. Both of his losses came to out-of-state opponents at Kaukauna’s Cheesehead Invitational. He enters this year’s state tournament ranked No. 2 at 126, behind Kaukauna junior Jager Eisch (42-3).
Cody Minor (36-3), sr., 132, Ashwaubenon: Minor won at 113 pounds last year and was third at 106 in 2018. This year, the St. Cloud State recruit enters state ranked third by WIWrestling, behind West Bend East senior Cayden Henschel (43-1) and Kaukauna junior Logan Stumpf (40-7).
Jalen Spuhler (43-2), sr., 138, Hartford: Last year’s champion at 132, Spuhler is ranked No. 1 by WiWrestling, ahead of Brookfield East junior Connor Thorpe and Hartland Arrowhead sophomore Mitchell Mesenbrink — both of whom are in the opposite half of the 16-man bracket. He’s a UW-Parkside recruit.
Da’Jun Johnson (33-0), sr., 170, Whitefish Bay: Johnson seeks a third state title after winning at 160 last year (with a 40-0 record) and at 152 in 2018. Johnson, an Old Dominion University recruit, is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 7 nationally.
Max Meeuwsen (42-1), sr., 285, Bay Port: A Navy football recruit, Meeuwsen won the 285 title last year but is ranked behind Menasha senior Cullen Quick after falling to Quick 7-1 in the final of Saturday’s Ashwaubenon sectional. If the two win their first three matches, they would meet again in the final. Quick takes a 46-0 record to state.
Other undefeated entries: Justin Groshek (42-0), 113 pounds, sr., Stevens Point; Mitchell Mesenbrink (44-0), 138, so., Hartland Arrowhead; Kaden Reetz (39-0), 152, sr., Madison Memorial; Marques Fritsche (19-0), 170, sr., Tomah; John Gunderson (33-0), 182, sr., Baraboo; Marshall Kools (40-0), 195, sr., Neenah.
Other No. 1-ranked entries: Shane Corrigan (42-1), 106 pounds, so., De Pere; Alec Hunter (38-1), 113, jr., Oshkosh West; Luke Mechler (49-1), 152, jr., Stoughton; Sam Skillings (22-1), 182, sr., Menomonie; Brooks Empey (49-1), 220, jr., Stoughton.
Other top area/region entries: Riley Nilo (41-4), 106, so., Milton; Gavin Model (46-4), 145, sr., Stoughton; Marcus Hankins (42-6), 182, sr., Sauk Prairie; Thomas Witkins (38-6), 182, jr., Fort Atkinson.
DIVISION 2
Blaine Brenner (42-0), jr., 120, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee: Brenner won the championship at 106 pounds last year and has jumped up two weight classes this year. He holds the No. 1 ranking from WiWrestling.com, followed by East Troy’s Tommy Larson, a past two-time champ. If the two each win their first two matches, they would meet in the final.
Tommy Larson (10-0), sr., 120, East Troy: Larson won the championship at 113 last year and at 106 in 2018; he placed sixth at 106 as a freshman. However, he sat out almost the entire regular season, making his season debut on Feb. 8 in the Rock Valley Conference tournament. He won that title and added regional and sectional victories.
Matty Bianchi (42-2), jr., 138, Two Rivers: Bianchi seeks his third title after winning at 132 last year and at 113 as a freshman. He is ranked No. 1 in his weight class and will be challenged by Portage senior Jessie Tijerina (44-0), ranked second. If both win their first two matches, they will meet in the final.
Aidan Medora (26-1), sr., 145, Delafield St. John’s NW/Brookfield Academy: Medora, ranked No. 1 by WiWrestling, wrestled for Brookfield Academy and won state titles at 138 last year and at 132 as a sophomore after taking second at 126 in 2017. He’ll join the University of Wisconsin program in the fall.
Clayton Whiting (44-1), so., 170, Oconto Falls: Whiting, who won at 152 pounds as a freshman last year, enters ranked No. 2 behind Wrightstown senior Matthew Maitland (39-10) — who beat Whiting 6-5 in a quarterfinal match at the Oconto Falls sectional and forced Whiting to battle through the consolation bracket to finish second. If they meet again at state, it could be in the final.
Reece Worachek (45-1), sr., 182, Luxemburg-Casco: Ranked 20th nationally by IntermatWrestling.com and first in the state, Worachek, a UW-Parkside recruit, won at 170 last year.
Jake Rau (35-2), sr., 220, Medford: Rau won the title at 220 last year and is ranked No. 1 entering the tournament.
Other undefeated entries: Jared Stricker (44-0), 145 pounds, jr., Ashland; Tyler Hannah (50-0), 195, sr., Prairie du Chien.
Other No. 1-ranked entries: Chase Beckett (42-2), 106 pounds, so., Portage; Caleb Meunier (44-1), 113, so., Winneconne; Jack Severin (44-3), 126, jr., Kewaunee; Lucas Joniaux (44-5), 132, sr., Luxemburg-Casco; Ben Durocher (45-3), 152, sr., Wrightstown; Dean Neff (44-1), 160, sr., Jefferson; Jake Rau (35-2), 220, sr., Medford; Michael Douglas (9-2), 285, jr., Belmont/Platteville.
Other top area/region entries: Rhett Koenig (47-6), 106, fr., Prairie du Chien; Parker Heintz (34-12), 106, so., Lodi; Lowell Arnold (42-2), 145, so., Portage; Traeton Saint (48-3), 160, sr., Prairie du Chien; Will Schaefer (38-6), 182, sr., Belmont/Platteville; Alex Witt (40-6), 182, sr., Monroe; Troy Leibfried (39-6), 285, sr., Cuba City co-op.
DIVISION 3
Tanner Gerber (45-1), so., 113, Cameron: Won the championship at 106 last year and holds the No. 1 state ranking from WiWrestling.com.
Max Schwabe (45-2), sr., 132, Stratford: Won at the same weight class last year after taking third at 120 as a sophomore. Ranked No. 1 in the weight class.
Kole Marko (33-1), so., 145, St. Croix Falls: Last year’s champion at 138, Marko is ranked No. 1 at 145 by WiWrestling.
Brady Spaeth (43-0), sr., 170, Cadott: Spaeth takes an unbeaten record to state after winning at 160 with a 46-0 record last year. His most recent loss came in the 2018 state final. The energetic and aggressive Spaeth, a Minnesota recruit, is ranked No. 1 by WiWrestling.
Trett Joles (43-1), jr., 182, Boyceville: Returns to defend his title at 182 after taking third at the same weight as a freshman. Ranked No. 1 by WiWrestling.
Trevor Dennee (46-1), sr., 195, Stratford: Dennee won the 170-pound title last year after taking second at 170 as a sophomore. Ranked No. 1 by WiWrestling.
Other undefeated entries: Gavin Drexler (47-0), 126 pounds, so., Stratford; Aiden Vandenbush (46-0), 152, jr., Random Lake; Ethan Heil (28-0), 220, sr., Edgar; Tanner Gaffey (43-0), 285, jr., St. Croix Falls.
Other No. 1-ranked entries: Brayden Sonnentag (36-1), 106 pounds, fr., Cadott; Carter Greening (42-1), 120, sr., Weyauwega-Fremont; Karson Casper (40-4), 138, so., Coleman; Devin Dennee (46-2), 160, sr., Stratford.
Other top area/region entries: Remington Bontreger (44-2), 113, jr., Lancaster; Cash Stewart (41-1), 120, so., Poynette; Luke Blair (24-4), 120, sr., Fennimore; Noah Krahenbuhl (39-5), 126, jr., Pecatonica/Argyle; Alex Birchman (35-11), 132, sr., Fennimore; Aidan Nutter (35-9), 138, sr., Fennimore; Nolan Springer (38-2), 160, jr., Mineral Point; Tyler Hach (32-8), 170, sr., Riverdale; Will Ahnen (35-10), 182, sr., Fennimore; Aaron Ragels (32-3), 220, sr., Fennimore; Bryce Friday (44-1), 285, sr., Markesan.