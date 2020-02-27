WIAA state wrestling preview

Tommy Larson (10-0), sr., 120, East Troy: Larson won the championship at 113 last year and at 106 in 2018; he placed sixth at 106 as a freshman. However, he sat out almost the entire regular season, making his season debut on Feb. 8 in the Rock Valley Conference tournament. He won that title and added regional and sectional victories.

Matty Bianchi (42-2), jr., 138, Two Rivers: Bianchi seeks his third title after winning at 132 last year and at 113 as a freshman. He is ranked No. 1 in his weight class and will be challenged by Portage senior Jessie Tijerina (44-0), ranked second. If both win their first two matches, they will meet in the final.

Aidan Medora (26-1), sr., 145, Delafield St. John’s NW/Brookfield Academy: Medora, ranked No. 1 by WiWrestling, wrestled for Brookfield Academy and won state titles at 138 last year and at 132 as a sophomore after taking second at 126 in 2017. He’ll join the University of Wisconsin program in the fall.