WIAA state wrestling preview: Tournament starts Thursday at Kohl Center

Saturday: Consolation wrestlebacks in all divisions, 10 a.m.; third-place and fifth-place matches to follow; championship matches in all divisions, 5:30 p.m.

Division 1 wrestlers to watch

Keegan O’Toole (43-0), sr., 160 pounds, Hartland Arrowhead: O’Toole is aiming to become the 18th wrestler in WIAA history to win four career state championships. The Missouri recruit is ranked No. 1 in the state by WiWrestling.com and No. 1 in the nation by IntermatWrestle.com. He won at 145 last season, 132 in 2018 and 120 in 2017. The No. 2-ranked challenger is Elkhorn senior Colman Karl (41-3).

Nicolar Rivera (44-0), so., 120, Stoughton: Rivera burst onto the scene to go undefeated and win the Division 1 title at 106 pounds last year. He is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 19 nationally. Ranked No. 2 in the weight class is Slinger junior Carter Ziebell (45-3), who could meet Rivera in a semifinal on Friday.

Hayden Halter (43-2), jr., 126, Waterford: Halter is chasing what would be a third state title. He won at 120 last year and at 106 in 2016. Both of his losses came to out-of-state opponents at Kaukauna’s Cheesehead Invitational. He enters this year’s state tournament ranked No. 2 at 126, behind Kaukauna junior Jager Eisch (42-3).