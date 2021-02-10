WIAA state wrestling preview: Scaled-down, split-up tourney field still features deep well of area talent

Nicolar Rivera, jr., Stoughton, 132: Rivera (9-0 this year and 118-0 as a high school wrestler), faces a challenge as he moves up two weight classes to 132 this year. He won at 106 in 2019 and 120 last season. This year, another defending state champion is in the field in Kaukauna senior Jager Eisch (14-0), who won at 126 last year. Rivera is ranked No. 1 and Eisch No. 2 by WiWrestling.com.

Sam Lorenz, sr., Waunakee, 138: Lorenz (10-0) won his sectional with a 4-0 victory over Mukwonago’s Tyler Goebel. The two are ranked first and second by WiWrestling.com.

Mitchell Mesenbrink, jr., Hartland Arrowhead, 152: Mesenbrink (14-0) won the title at 138 last year after taking third at 120 in 2019. He is ranked No. 1, followed by Milton freshman Aeoden Sinclair (11-2), whom Mesenbrink beat, 3-0, in the sectional final.

Luke Mechler, sr., Stoughton, 160: Mechler (10-0) took third at 152 last year and earned his state berth with a 5-2 victory over previously unbeaten Jack Ganos of Hartland Arrowhead. The two are ranked first and second by WiWrestling.com.

John Gunderson, sr., Baraboo, 182: Gunderson (12-0) lost in last year’s state final to Mason Diel of Hartland Arrowhead, but enters this year’s state tournament unbeaten and ranked No. 1.