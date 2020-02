WIAA state wrestling: Monroe's Alex Witt wins opener

Going back to his youth days, Monroe senior 182-pound wrestler Alex Witt had never won a match in a state tournament.

He rectified that on the state’s biggest stage Thursday.

Witt, ranked second in Division 2 by WiWrestling.com, defeated Chilton/Hilbert’s Kaiden Mikalowsky 7-0 in a first-round match of the WIAA state individual tournament at the Kohl Center.

“Last year, I lost my first match at state,” he said. “So I spent the offseason working at RT Elite. I had a lot of good training partners there, including a couple from Mineral Point who are also here. I worked out with them all summer.

“It’s nice to get this first win. It gives me a lot of confidence.”

Witt (41-6 this season) was taught to wrestle from the lead. He got the first takedown early and never looked back.

“I feel doing that sets me up well for a win,” said Witt, who advances to the quarterfinals.

In Division 1, Baraboo 138-pounder Brandon Jesse is aware a lot of attention has been paid to his unbeaten 182-pound teammate, John Gunderson, this year.

“It’s only right,” Jesse said. “He’s had a great season.”