WIAA state wrestling: Madison Memorial senior Kaden Reetz makes 152-pound final

Madison Memorial senior Kaden Reetz is very much aware of how long it’s been since a city of Madison wrestler has won a WIAA state championship.

It has been 27 years since Chad Powell of La Follette claimed the 112-pound crown in 1993.

Tonight, Reetz (42-0), who is ranked second in Division 1 at 152 pounds, will try to end that drought — against a different opponent than he might have expected.

Reetz defeated Kaukauna junior Titus Hammen 6-3 in a semifinal Friday at the Kohl Center. He’ll take on the surprising Noah Mulvaney of Hartland Arrowhead in the championship match.

“It feels good to have this opportunity,” Reetz said. “It’s great to come to Memorial and try to change the culture and win a state title.”

Reetz, who lost in the first round last season before wrestling back for third place, fell behind Hammen 2-1 in the second period of a very physical match. But he dominated the third for the victory.

“This feels good, but I’m not done yet,” Reetz said. “I need one more win to seal the deal. I’ll get ready tomorrow and go into the March of Champions with my focus on the match.”