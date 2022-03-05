WIAA state wrestling: Fennimore wins nine of 14 matches over Coleman to capture D3 team title

Fennimore defeated Coleman 37-23 to win the WIAA Division 3 boys wrestling team state title on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin Field House.

It was the Golden Eagles’ third title.

Cameron Winkers had Fennimore’s most dominant win, pinning Sawyer Seefeldt in 2:44 at 220 pounds for six points.

Teammates Amryn Nutter (106 pounds) and Brett Birchman (126) added five points apiece with wins by technical fall. Nutter defeated Conner Markiewicz 17-1, and Birchman beat Cameron Kimmell 21-2.

In Division 1, Kaukauna defeated Holmen 35-24 for the title.

The Ghosts’ biggest wins came from Drew Wendzicki (182) and Lucas Peters (120), who each contributed six points to the team score. Wendzicki pinned Dylan Liethen in 55 seconds, and Peters pinned Dom Ammerman in 3:53.

Kaukauna also got five points from 170-pounder Judah Hammen, who defeated Kyle Gerold by tech fall 16-1.

In Division 2, Amery defeated Luxemburg-Casco 36-30 for the title.

After losing the first two matches, the Warriors came back from a 10-0 deficit thanks to pins by Eddie Simes (160), Grant Cook (182), Kale Hopke (195) and Koy Hopke (220).

Simes pinned Ryan Routhieaux in 1:30, Cook pinned Ezra Waege in 57 seconds, Kale Hopke pinned Sebastian Sauter in 39 seconds and Koy Hopke pinned Luke VanDonsel in 27 seconds. Heavyweight Robert Beese added to the big run when he beat Joseph Chervenka by disqualification.

