WIAA state team wrestling: Trenton Dow wins by losing, giving Stoughton a third straight title

With the score tied in a sudden-victory period, Trenton Dow was just trying to get out of bounds.
What the Stoughton sophomore was most concerned with Saturday afternoon was ending his own season with a loss — so that he and his wrestling teammates could end theirs with a win.
“Going into it, my strategy was just get underneath and let him take me down,” Dow said of the overtime period in what turned out to be a state championship-clinching bout against Mukwonago’s Tyler Goebel at 132 pounds.
"He was kind of doing the same thing as me — trying to keep it going. Then, the coaches told me just to run and give up the stalling call, which ends the match.”
It might have been unconventional, but Dow’s strategy worked perfectly as the Vikings secured their third consecutive state team title, holding off Mukwonago 32-30 at the University of Wisconsin Field House.
“Trent Dow is so good with position, and he knows the game,” Stoughton co-coach Dan Spilde said. “He could have easily went for the win there, but he did what was smart. That was very selfless on his part.
“I had a great feeling when we drew 138 (to start the match) because I knew he was our last guy. Because no matter what we needed, he was going to get it done."
Dow’s decision ended up being the safe one, but the wrestler admitted it wasn’t easy.
“At first, I wanted to win,” Dow said. “I don’t like losing. But I looked over at my team and thought about everything they’ve done for me. And I knew I knew I could just lose the match (without being pinned) and the team would win, so I was just losing on purpose at that point.”
A few matches earlier, it looked as though Dow might not get that opportunity. The Vikings trailed 27-20 with three matches remaining. But Nicolar Rivera and Alex Wicks rose to the occasion, recording pins at 120 and 126 pounds, respectively.
You have free articles remaining.
Rivera extended his high school record to 106-0 with his victory over Mukwonago’s Antonio Klinkerfues, but it was Wicks who gave Stoughton its first lead of the dual and set the table for Dow in the final match.
“When Nicolar is stepping on the mat, you just expect big points,” Spilde said. “Quite honestly, at the risk of building him up too much, it’s either five or six points when he steps on the mat. We just had to hope for the six and then hope for a big win out of Wicks so that going into that last match, we don’t need to win. And Wicks went for it.”
As a team, the Vikings seemed to save their best for last. The state final marked the second time they had squared off with the Indians this season, but the first featured a far different result. Mukwonago handed Stoughton a 48-25 defeat at January’s Zelinski Duals — the Vikings’ only loss of the year to an in-state opponent.
“We thought we were in control and in a good position to close out the dual,” Mukwonago coach Jon Wierzbicki said. “It just didn’t go our way. They definitely had a few adjustments with their lineup that made them a much more solid outfit this time around.”
Saturday’s state title is Stoughton’s tenth team championship overall, and this one completed the Vikings’ second three-peat. The program also won three straight from 1975-77 under hall of fame coach LaVerne Pieper.
“To put three in a row together is really a testament to this group as they came through the youth program and as they built themselves into a contender here at the high school level,” Spilde said. “Credit to the whole team. Everybody fought really hard and there wasn’t a single person that we could say I wish we had gotten more out of.
“That was full team effort, for sure.”
Division 2
Wrightstown won the four final matches to turn a 20-19 lead into a 38-19 victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro in the final. Nick Alexander scored Wrightstown's only pin, at 113 pounds. GET beat Prairie du Chien in a semifinal 34-33.
Division 3
Fennimore's bid for a repeat state title came to a heartbreaking end as Coleman tied the Golden Eagles 36-36, but won the tiebreaker for a 37-36 victory. Fennimore's Alex Birchman scored his team's only pin, in the final match of the dual, to tie it. The tiebreaker was most first points scored.