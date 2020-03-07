WIAA state team wrestling: Trenton Dow wins by losing, giving Stoughton a third straight title

Dow’s decision ended up being the safe one, but the wrestler admitted it wasn’t easy.

“At first, I wanted to win,” Dow said. “I don’t like losing. But I looked over at my team and thought about everything they’ve done for me. And I knew I knew I could just lose the match (without being pinned) and the team would win, so I was just losing on purpose at that point.”

A few matches earlier, it looked as though Dow might not get that opportunity. The Vikings trailed 27-20 with three matches remaining. But Nicolar Rivera and Alex Wicks rose to the occasion, recording pins at 120 and 126 pounds, respectively.

Rivera extended his high school record to 106-0 with his victory over Mukwonago’s Antonio Klinkerfues, but it was Wicks who gave Stoughton its first lead of the dual and set the table for Dow in the final match.

“When Nicolar is stepping on the mat, you just expect big points,” Spilde said. “Quite honestly, at the risk of building him up too much, it’s either five or six points when he steps on the mat. We just had to hope for the six and then hope for a big win out of Wicks so that going into that last match, we don’t need to win. And Wicks went for it.”