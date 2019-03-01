Luke Geister-Jones wasn’t supposed to be here.
After tearing a ligament in his foot on Dec. 8, doctors all but ended the Stoughton wrestler’s senior season.
Following surgery — a screw was placed in his injured foot — Geister-Jones was told the recovery process would take four to six months. Three, if he rushed it.
In fact, Geister-Jones said the sports medicine teacher at the high school gave him about a 1 percent chance of returning to the mat.
He found that to be a sliver of hope.
After having to sit out last weekend’s WIAA individual tournament, Geister-Jones finally was cleared this week to wrestle again.
And on Friday night, in a quarterfinal of the WIAA team state wrestling tournament, Geister-Jones turned back Hartland Arrowhead’s Jeffrey Pfannerstill 7-2 in a 195-pound match to help the top-ranked Vikings beat the Warhawks 50-21 at the University of Wisconsin Field House.
Stoughton then upended Kaukauna in a semifinal 45-18 to clinch a shot to defend its 2018 state championship this afternoon against undefeated and second-ranked Mukwonago.
Despite months away from competition, Geister-Jones was clear of all nerves and soaked in playing a role to help the Vikings get back to the championship dual.
“All of it was gravy,” he said. “I was just so happy to be back being the team and being able to practice this week.”
The initial diagnosis was tough. With big goals, and a 10-2 record to begin his senior season, Geister-Jones hoped to join his eight teammates who qualified for the individual state tournament last weekend.
He still came to practice every day and served as a catalyst off the mat, grinding away at his own rehab work, most of it on a stationary bicycle.
“Luke is just, first of all, an all-around great kid,” Stoughton assistant Calyn Hull said. “The moment his injury happened, yeah, he was disappointed, but he knew still had to be there for the team.”
He was in a big way on Friday night as the Vikings cruised to a pair of victories to improve to 20-0 in dual meets.
Geister-Jones wasn’t in the same condition he would have been had he gone through a full season of wrestling training. So he knew he’d have to take his shots early in the match, when he was at his freshest.
He scored a takedown and turned it into a three-point near fall before riding out the rest of the six minutes.
“He took advantage of the situation, got the points he could and was able to grind out a win,” Hull said. “It’s awesome for a senior to get that moment of glory back.”
Said Geister-Jones: “I just feel blessed to be wrestling for Stoughton, and to be on this team and wrestling for this community. There was never a doubt in our minds that we would be back here.”
The Vikings looked the part on Friday night, using different lineups to secure the pair of victories.
Freshman Nicolar Rivera picked up a pair of pins, and Gavin Model, Ethan Devore, Cade Spilde, Freeman Detwiler and Brooks Empey each earned two victories.
Stoughton had little to sweat out on Friday night a year after winning a semifinal bout by just four points against Kaukauna.
The Vikings were ready and are one step away from back-to-back crowns.
“I saw an absolute fire out of our team tonight,” Hull said. “We came out, and we did not hesitate against Kaukauna. We put them away as fast as we could and didn’t let up the gas at all. Mukwonago is a great team. And it’s a going to be a lot of good matchups and great to watch. But if we come out like that, it’s going to be fun.”
Mukwonago 44, Marshfield 17
In the other semifinal, Mukwonago improved to 26-0, winning the final seven matches of the dual meet and 10 of the 14 matches overall to stop the Tigers.
Quarterfinals
Mukwonago opened the quarterfinals with a 64-0 victory over Slinger, winning six matches by pin. ... Kaukauna pulled out a 42-25 victory over Holmen behind pins from junior Mason Campshure at 120 and sophomore Logan Stumpf at 126 in the final two matches. ... Marshfield held off Burlington 39-26.