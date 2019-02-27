THE LOWDOWN
What: The 28th annual WIAA state team wrestling tournament.
When: Friday and Saturday.
Where: University of Wisconsin Field House.
Tickets, parking: $13 for the Friday session and $8 for each Saturday session. Parking will be available for purchase at nearby lots.
Live streaming: All tournament matches will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a subscription basis ($9.95 per month). Archived streams will be available for free, starting 72 hours after the end of the tournament.
On the Web: Schedules, results and an archive of tournament history can be found atwww.wiaawi.org/Sports/Wrestling.aspx.
Last year: Stoughton beat Holmen, 31-29, in the Division 1 final; Luxemburg-Casco beat two-time Division 2 champ Ellsworth, 30-28; Stratford won a second consecutive title, beating Fennimore, 45-13.
Notable: Fourteen of the 16 qualifying teams were state qualifiers last year, including all eight teams in Division 1, all four in Division 3 and two in Division 2.
THE SCHEDULE
Friday
Division 1 quarterfinals (5:30 p.m.)
Upper bracket: Stoughton (16-0) vs. Hartland Arrowhead (2-3); Holmen (19-1) vs. Kaukauna (19-3).
Lower bracket: Marshfield (16-3) vs. Burlington (13-6); Mukwonago (24-0) vs. Slinger (13-2).
Division 1 semifinals (7:30 p.m.)
Upper bracket winners meet; lower bracket winners meet.
Saturday
Semifinals (10 a.m.)
Division 2: Ellsworth (18-4) vs. Wisconsin Lutheran (13-3); Freedom (17-3) vs. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro (16-5).
Division 3: Stratford (24-1) vs. Random Lake (15-1); Fennimore (9-0) vs. St. Croix Falls (13-0).
Championship matches (3 p.m.)
Semifinal winners meet, all divisions.
THE LOWDOWN
DIVISION 1
Stoughton, the defending champion, enters with the No. 1 seeding. The Vikings, coached by Dan Spilde and Bob Empey, won every dual match and tournament this year except the Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukauna, where they finished third behind two out-of-state teams. Stoughton crowned two state champs in last year’s individual state tournament: Freshman Nicolar Rivera at 106 (55-0) and junior Hunter Lewis at 138 (52-1). Two other Vikings took second: Sophomores Luke Mechler at 145 (52-4) and Brooks Empey at 195 (51-7). Senior Cade Spilde (45-8) was fourth at 160. Stoughton has won eight state team tournament titles and seven other state titles before the team tournament format was created.
Hartland Arrowhead was seeded eighth in the field after going 2-3 in duals and not winning any tournaments until the regional. Coach Jeremy Miller’s Warhawks finished second behind state qualifier Mukwonago in the Classic 8 Conference, dropping a dual to Mukwonago by a 51-23 score. The Warhawks crowned two state champions last week: Junior Keegan O’Toole at 145 (25-0 after beating Mechler in the final) and senior Josh Otto at 170 (42-1). Freshman Mitchell Mesenbrink (15-4) took third at 120.
Fourth-seeded Holmen, last year’s state team runner-up, won the Mississippi Valley Conference and lost only to defending Division 3 champion and top-ranked Stratford in regular-season duals. Coach Jason Lulloff’s Vikings saw senior Kalyn Jahn (48-3) place third at 170 at individual state. The Vikings beat Waunakee, 39-19, in a team sectional to make state.
Kaukauna, seeded fifth, lost to only one Wisconsin rival, second-seeded Mukwonago, in regular-season duals. Coach Jeff Matczak’s Galloping Ghosts won the Fox Valley Association title and saw senior Bryson Alsteen (48-6) take fourth at 182 pounds at individual state. Kaukauna is making its 17th state trip and 10th visit in the last 12 years, including seven in a row, and won four straight titles from 2014 to 2017.
Mukwonago, seeded second, burned through the Classic 8 Conference and regular-season dual schedule, with an average victory margin of 58.2 points in 22 duals against Wisconsin opponents. At individual state, coach Jon Wierzbicki’s team had one runner-up in sophomore Tyler Goebel (42-7 at 113), two third-place finishers in senior Luke Eliszewski (49-6 at 126) and Nate Stokhaug (45-11 at 145), and one fourth-place winner in senior Justin Eichler (40-7 at 195). Mukwonago is making its ninth team state trip and third in the last four years.
Slinger won the North Shore Conference title and won two regular-season tournaments, losing duals to state qualifiers Marshfield and Freedom, to earn the No. 7 seeding. Coach Chris Graziano’s Owls saw senior Bennett Connolly (45-5) take fourth at 220 at individual state. It’s the Owls’ third straight state trip, but the first two resulted in quarterfinal losses.
Marshfield, seeded third, finished second to Wisconsin Rapids in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, losing a league dual to the Red Raiders along with two dual-meet losses to Stoughton. Coach Cody See’s Tigers crowned senior Sam Mitchell (46-1) as the individual state champ at 195, and senior Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann (47-2) was third at 182.
Burlington, seeded sixth and a state team semifinalist last year, won the Southern Lakes Conference title. Coach Jade Gribble’s Demons went 8-0 against Wisconsin opponents in dual matches, and 5-6 against out-of-state opponents. Sophomore Jaden Bird (44-4 at 113) and junior Jake Skrundz (20-4 at 160) took third at individual state, and junior Cody Welker (34-6 at 145) finished fourth.
DIVISION 2
Top-seeded Ellsworth, making its 14th consecutive state visit, won the Middle Border Conference title and took third in the CLASH National High School Duals. All four of the dual losses suffered by coach Mark Matzek’s Panthers came against out-of-state opponents. Ellsworth senior Jared Lansing (39-7) took third at 145 at individual state, and junior Charlie Stuhl (42-4) was third at 132. Ellsworth has won eight state titles and finished second six times, including last year.
Wisconsin Lutheran (13-3) drew the No. 4 seeding after beating Kiel, 33-32, in its team sectional final. Coach Bill Plamann’s Vikings had senior Isaiah Hahm (35-12) take fourth at individual state at 285. The Vikings lost regular-season matches to Germantown, Pewaukee and Watertown. The Vikings’ only other state trips came in 2015 and 2016.
Freedom, seeded second, is back at team state for the first time since winning the 2015 championship. Coach Justin Lancaster’s Irish lost during the regular season to Stoughton, Coleman and Pulaski, but take a nine-match winning streak to state. Senior Sam Peters (39-4) won the individual state title at 160, and junior Colby McHugh (27-7) took second at 120.
Third-seeded Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro returns for its second state visit after beating Lodi and Prairie du Chien in the team sectional. Coaches Ernie Brodsky and Pete Peterson led the Titans to the Coulee Conference title. Of the team’s five losses, two came against Division 1 state qualifiers Slinger and Holmen, and another was to Mineral Point. Senior Julian Purney (49-2) took second at 126 at individual state.
DIVISION 3
Top-seeded Stratford is the two-time defending champion and is making its fourth straight trip to team state. Coach Joe Schwabe’s Tigers suffered their only dual-meet loss to Ellsworth, 32-31, and won five tournaments including the Marawood Conference tournament. The Tigers crowned three individual state champs: Juniors Max Schwabe (47-2) at 132, Trevor Dennee (47-1) at 170 and Dylan Schoenherr (48-3) at 285. Senior Manny Drexler (45-5) was second at 120, and fourth-place finishes went to seniors Mavrick Licciardi (43-8 at 145) and Derek Marten (23-5 at 152) and junior Devin Dennee (40-14 at 160).
Random Lake earned the No. 4 seeding and is making its eighth consecutive state trip after winning the Big East Conference title, with its only dual loss coming to Division 1 state qualifier Slinger. Coach John Hatfield’s Rams crowned two state runners-up in junior Tristan Hammen (44-7 at 132) and senior Grayson Vandebush (44-3 at 160), and had a third-place finisher in sophomore Aiden Vandenbush (45-4 at 152).
Second-seeded Fennimore, which lost the state championship match to Stratford each of the last two seasons, is back this year with a 9-0 record in duals and the SWAL conference title. Coach Chad Steldt’s Golden Eagles had one state runner-up in junior Alex Birchman (33-12 at 126) and three third-place finishers in junior Aidan Nutter (40-8 at 132) and seniors Trevor Wanek (34-15 at 138) and Brayden Leffler (34-12 at 220).
St. Croix Falls earned a return state trip after winning the Lakeland North Conference title with an undefeated record and beating Boyceville in its sectional final. Coach Dan Clark’s Saints won six regular-season tournaments. Freshman Kole Marko (46-3) won the individual state title at 138, and junior Luke Thaemert (34-12) was fourth at 106.
— Art Kabelowsky