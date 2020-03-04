WIAA state team wrestling preview: Stoughton takes aim at a third consecutive state title

THE BASICS
What: The 29th WIAA state team wrestling tournament.
When, where: Friday and Saturday, UW Field House.
Tickets, parking: Tickets may be purchased at the door at $15 for the Friday session and $10 for the Saturday session. Parking will be available for purchase in nearby lots.
On the air/streaming: All sessions will be streamed live via subscription on the www.WIAA.tv portal of the NFHS Network, at a fee of $10.99 per month. Archived streams will be available without a subscription at www.nfhsnetwork.com, 72 hours after the end of the event.
Team format: The WIAA state wrestling tournament was first held in 1940, and through 1991, the team champion was determined by points earned by individual qualifiers. In 1992, a separate, full team tournament was first held involving dual matches. Now, 14 weight classes are contested per dual.
Last year: Stoughton won a second consecutive Division 1 title with a 42-24 victory over Mukwonago. Freedom beat Ellsworth 35-16 in the Division 2 final, and Fennimore beat two-time defending champ Stratford 31-24 in Division 3.
THE SCHEDULE
(Seedings in parentheses)
Division 1
Quarterfinals (all 5:30 p.m. Friday): Upper bracket — (1) Mukwonago (23-1) vs. (8) Brookfield East (9-9); (4) Hartland Arrowhead (6-2) vs. (5) Holmen (17-4). Lower bracket — (3) Stoughton (21-2) vs. (6) Neenah (10-3); (2) Kaukauna (12-2) vs. (7) Hudson (13-6).
Semifinals (7:30 p.m. Friday): Upper bracket winners meet; lower bracket winners meet.
Championship: 3 p.m. Saturday.
Division 2
Semifinals (10 a.m. Saturday): (1) Wrightstown (20-0) vs. (4) Port Washington (14-7); (2) Prairie du Chien (22-2) vs. (3) Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro (16-6).
Championship: 3 p.m. Saturday.
Division 3
Semifinals (10 a.m. Saturday): (1) Coleman (14-0) vs. (4) Random Lake (13-1); (2) Fennimore (13-0) vs. (3) Stratford (27-0).
Championship: 3 p.m. Saturday.
THE LOWDOWN
DIVISION 1 BOYS
Stoughton is making its seventh consecutive team state appearance and 14th overall. Co-coaches Dan Spilde and Bob Empey hope to lead the third-seeded Vikings to a 10th state championship. Stoughton also has 10 runner-up finishes. The Vikings won the Badger South Conference and beat Janesville Craig 55-21 to make state. Their only loss against a Wisconsin opponent came against top-seeded Mukwonago. At individual state, Stoughton got titles from sophomore Nicolar Rivera (48-0, 120 pounds) and junior Brooks Empey (53-1, 220) and third places from senior Gavin Model (51-5, 145) and junior Luke Mechler (53-2, 152).
Neenah is at team state for the second time and first since 2004. The sixth-seeded Rockets, coached by Kyle Kleuskens, beat West Bend East in a sectional final and crowned an individual state champ in senior 195-pounder Marshall Kools (44-0). Junior Drake Hayward (37-8) was fifth at 145.
Mukwonago earned the No. 1 seeding after going 23-1 in duals, losing only to Minnesota power New Prague, Minn., which also beat Stoughton. Coach Jon Wierzbicki’s team, last year’s state runner-up, beat Burlington in its team sectional. Five Mukwonago wrestlers earned state places: Senior Ryan Krimpelbein (35-8), third at 195; senior Tyler Pitcel (42-10), fourth at 285; junior Tyler Goebel (43-13, fifth at 132; sophomore Jacob Wisinski (34-11), sixth at 120; and junior Cole Hansen (39-16), sixth at 152.
Brookfield East finished third in the Greater Metro Conference, losing seven of its last 10 regular-season duals, but beat Wisconsin Lutheran 38-30 to earn its first team state berth. Coach Andrew Mueller’s Spartans are led by junior Connor Thorpe (47-5), who took third at 138 pounds at individual state, and senior John Champe (40-5), who finished sixth at 285.
Hartland Arrowhead finished second to Mukwonago in the Classic 8 Conference and beat Whitnall/Greendale to advance to team state for the third consecutive year. Coach Jeremy Miller’s fourth-seeded Warhawks lost a 36-27 dual to Mukwonago to close the regular season, but then advanced five wrestlers to individual state finals, led by senior Keegan O’Toole (47-0 at 160), who became the 18th individual to win four WIAA titles. Also winning gold were sophomore Mitchell Mesenbrink (12-0) at 138 and junior Mason Diel (38-2) at 182. Taking second were junior Jack Ganos (44-4) at 145 and freshman Noah Mulvaney (38-5) at 152.
Holmen, a perennial state power, earned the No. 5 state seeding after beating Waunakee, 49-24, to earn a fourth straight state trip. Coach Jason Luloff’s Vikings, champions of the Mississippi Valley Conference, had two state placewinners: senior Alex Pellowski (37-5), third at 120; and junior Sam Smith (44-5), fifth at 113.
Kaukauna, seeded second, won the Fox Valley Association title and suffered its only two dual-meet losses to Iowa teams before beating Bay Port to earn its 11th state trip in 13 years. Coach Jeff Matczak’s Galloping Ghosts had five individual state placewinners, led by two champions: Freshman Greyson Clark (45-6) at 106 and junior Jager Eisch (46-3) at 126. Senior Mason Campshure (37-8) took second at 120, senior Jaden Verhagen (46-7) was third at 113 and junior Titus Hammen (35-6) finished fourth at 152.
Hudson earned the No. 7 seeding after winning the Big Rivers Conference and beating Schofield D.C. Everest in its team sectional. Coach Chris Hansen’s Raiders lost regular-season duals to Stoughton, Holmen, Prairie du Chien and three Minnesota opponents. Hudson had four individual state qualifiers, but no placewinners.
DIVISION 2 BOYS
Prairie du Chien won the Southwest Wisconsin Conference title and beat Lodi, 40-30, to earn the No. 2 seeding in its first-ever state trip. Coach Mike Rogge’s Blackhkawks lost midseason duals to Burlington and Wrightstown. Prairie du Chien crowned two individual state champs: Freshman Rhett Koenig (51-6) at 106 and senior Tyler Hannah (53-0) at 195. Junior Matt Rogge (46-7) was third at 132, and fifth-place finishes were won by senior Traeton Saint (51-5) at 160 and junior Bradyn Saint (49-8) at 170.
The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro co-op is seeded third in its third straight state trip. Coach Pete Peterson’s Coulee Conference champions had six individual state placewinners: Senior Hunter Andersen (39-12), second at 170; senior Bryce Burns (47-4), third at 195; sophomore Tanner Andersen, fourth at 113; senior Jacob Summers (42-11), fifth at 182; and junior Trevor Daffinson (30-8), sixth at 285.
Wrightstown earned the top seeding in its 10th state trip and first since 2006. Coach Matthew Verbeten’s Tigers won three Division 3 titles. This year, they won the North Eastern Conference and beat Denmark in a team sectional to take an undefeated dual-meet record to team state. Tigers senior Ben Durocher (48-3) won the individual state title at 152, and junior Kaiden Koltz (43-11 at 126) and junior Quincy Klister (44-4 at 195) took second.
Port Washington earned its third state trip and first since 2007 with a victory over Kiel in team sectionals. Coach Angelo LaRosa’s Pirates took fifth in the North Shore Conference had two state placewinners: Senior Blake Peiffer (33-8), fourth at 138; and junior Lucas Schumacher (35-18), sixth at 182.
DIVISION 3 BOYS
Unbeaten Fennimore, the defending champion, earned the No. 2 seeding in its sixth consecutive state trip after beating La Crosse Aquinas in a team sectional. Coach Chad Steldt’s Golden Eagles had five state placewinners, led by senior Alex Birchman (38-11), the champion at 132 pounds, and senior Aaron Ragels (34-4), the runner-up at 220. Also earning places were senior Mason Lull (28-5), tthird at 145; senior Nick Blaschke (29-21), fourth at 160; and senior Aidan Nutter (38-11), fifth at 138.
Third-seeded Stratford has competed in the last three state finals, losing to Fennimore last year after winning the two previous titles. It’s the fifth straight state trip for coach Joe Schwabe’s undefeated Tigers, the champs of the Marawood Conference. At individual state, state championships were won by sophomore Gavin Drexler (50-0) at 126 and senior Trevor Dennee (49-1) at 195. Also, senior Max Schwabe (47-3) was second at 132; senior Devin Dennee (49-3) was third at 160; junior Karter Stuttgen (25-8) took sixth at 113 and junior Jacob Heiden (41-11) was sixth at 152.
Top-seeded Coleman won the Marinette and Oconto Conference and earned its 14th state trip, and its first since a string of eight trips ended with a runner-up finish in 2015. Coach Kevin Casper’s Cougars edged Brillion, 39-38, in its team sectional. Sophomore Karson Casper (43-4) won the Division 3 individual title at 138, senior Shamus McLain (41-2) took second at 195 and senior John Bieber (44-2) was third at 182. Also, junior Spencer Karban (38-9) took fifth at 185 and senior Sam Kuchta (40-11) was sixth at 185.
Random Lake is seeded fourth in its ninth consecutive state trip, which came after a 45-24 sectional win over Markesan. Coach Matt Vanderbush’s Rams lost only to Prairie du Chien and won the Big East Conference title. Junior Aidan Vandenbush (49-0) won the individual state title at 152 pounds, and sophomore Samuel Schwabe (47-7) was third at 170.