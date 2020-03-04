WIAA state team wrestling preview: Stoughton takes aim at a third consecutive state title

Brookfield East finished third in the Greater Metro Conference, losing seven of its last 10 regular-season duals, but beat Wisconsin Lutheran 38-30 to earn its first team state berth. Coach Andrew Mueller’s Spartans are led by junior Connor Thorpe (47-5), who took third at 138 pounds at individual state, and senior John Champe (40-5), who finished sixth at 285.

Hartland Arrowhead finished second to Mukwonago in the Classic 8 Conference and beat Whitnall/Greendale to advance to team state for the third consecutive year. Coach Jeremy Miller’s fourth-seeded Warhawks lost a 36-27 dual to Mukwonago to close the regular season, but then advanced five wrestlers to individual state finals, led by senior Keegan O’Toole (47-0 at 160), who became the 18th individual to win four WIAA titles. Also winning gold were sophomore Mitchell Mesenbrink (12-0) at 138 and junior Mason Diel (38-2) at 182. Taking second were junior Jack Ganos (44-4) at 145 and freshman Noah Mulvaney (38-5) at 152.

Holmen, a perennial state power, earned the No. 5 state seeding after beating Waunakee, 49-24, to earn a fourth straight state trip. Coach Jason Luloff’s Vikings, champions of the Mississippi Valley Conference, had two state placewinners: senior Alex Pellowski (37-5), third at 120; and junior Sam Smith (44-5), fifth at 113.