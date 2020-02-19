WIAA sectional wrestling: Portage's Jessie Tijerina inspires teammates with his success

For Jessie Tijerina, it’s spotlight time.

And this time around, the Portage senior wrestler would be happy to share some of that WIAA state tournament spotlight with one or more hard-charging teammates.

Tijerina, 41-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state at 138 pounds, leads a trio of state-ranked Warriors into Saturday’s Division 2 sectional tournament at Evansville.

“I set the goal of going undefeated for myself at the beginning of the season,” Tijerina said. “It is pretty cool to be where I am at right now.”

“He has had a tremendous career,” Warriors coach Shane Haak said. “He is a great leader and he’s even a better person. … (and) he wrestles his best at the end of the year.”

Tijerina is joined in the rankings by sophomores Chase Beckett, 39-2 and ranked No. 1 at 106 pounds; and Lowell Arnold, 39-2 and ranked seventh at 145.

Last year, an exciting string of late-season victories ended with a bit of disappointment for Tijerina, starting with a Division 1 semifinal loss by pin to Watertown’s Edward Wilkowski at 126 pounds. Then, the recurrence of a knee injury forced him to forfeit his final two matches and settle for sixth place and a 40-5 record.