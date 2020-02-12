WIAA regional wrestling: Madison Memorial's Kaden Reetz takes perfect record into postseason

Kaden Reetz started wrestling at three years old when his father, a former high school wrestler, signed him up. He can’t remember many details from that first practice, but he knows he loved it from the start.
There was just one issue.
“I was not very good,” Reetz said.
The same can’t be said now. The Madison Memorial senior has dominated his opponents en route to a 33-0 record this season. Of those 33 wins, more than two-thirds have come by pin, most in the first period. Even when he doesn’t win by fall, his opponents rarely make much noise — he has allowed just one point in his three decisions.
All of that has come while wrestling at 160 pounds, where he’s ranked second in Division 1 by WiWrestling.com.
But starting at regionals, Reetz will be dropping down a weight class to 152. It’s all part of a plan — one that hasn’t been disrupted, even as he has seen so much success at 160 pounds.
“Every year I’ve gone down to the lowest that I can, because that’s where I see myself as most competitive. So that’s the plan,” Reetz said.
Reetz’s rise to his current spot as one of the state’s top wrestlers has been a rapid one. Less than a year ago, he entered the state tournament ranked 11th at 152 pounds and lost his first-round match against top-seeded Nathan Fuller of River Falls. He bounced back, winning his next four matches in the consolation ladder to take a surprising third place.
“It was awesome. It was one of my best experiences I’ve ever had wrestling,” Reetz said. “Doing that in front of a big stage, it was amazing for me.”
That run has carried over to this season, as Reetz has become more intentional about his approach to each match, according to the Spartans’ coaches.
“Knowing this is the last time he’s going through this, the focus is a little more in,” co-head coach R.J. Brachmann said. “He talks about what he wants to do in a match, and the awesome part of it is that he’s been able to execute his goals in each match.”
Once the high school season wraps up, Reetz will turn his attention to his college decision. He’s currently uncommitted, and considering a trio of WIAC schools — UW-La Crosse, UW-Whitewater and UW-Parkside — along with Minnesota’s Augsburg University and Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
His departure will leave a hole in a program that he has helped to build from just 10 wrestlers his freshman season to a current roster of 28. Reetz has been the program’s unofficial lead recruiter, convincing his friends from Memorial’s highly successful football team to give wrestling a shot.
“His dedication to the sport, around him and his leadership we’ve actually started to grow a wrestling community again at Memorial,” Brachmann said. “He’s changed the culture of wrestling here.”
In the first week of the season, each of the Spartans’ wrestlers have to fill out a note card with their goals for the year. As a freshman and each year after, Reetz wrote two goals; qualify for the state tournament, and win a state title.
After a series of setbacks in his first three years, he checked off the first goal last February. And this year, he is doing all he can to fulfill the second.