WIAA regional wrestling: Madison Memorial's Kaden Reetz takes perfect record into postseason

Kaden Reetz started wrestling at three years old when his father, a former high school wrestler, signed him up. He can’t remember many details from that first practice, but he knows he loved it from the start.

There was just one issue.

“I was not very good,” Reetz said.

The same can’t be said now. The Madison Memorial senior has dominated his opponents en route to a 33-0 record this season. Of those 33 wins, more than two-thirds have come by pin, most in the first period. Even when he doesn’t win by fall, his opponents rarely make much noise — he has allowed just one point in his three decisions.

All of that has come while wrestling at 160 pounds, where he’s ranked second in Division 1 by WiWrestling.com.

But starting at regionals, Reetz will be dropping down a weight class to 152. It’s all part of a plan — one that hasn’t been disrupted, even as he has seen so much success at 160 pounds.

“Every year I’ve gone down to the lowest that I can, because that’s where I see myself as most competitive. So that’s the plan,” Reetz said.

