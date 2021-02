WIAA Division 2/3 state wrestling: Lodi sophomore Zane Licht earns runner-up finish at 145

Lodi sophomore Zane Licht found himself standing in the path of history Saturday evening.

Licht had advanced to the 145-pound championship match in the WIAA Division 2 state individual wrestling tournament, held this year at Adams-Friendship High School in a condensed edition due to COVID-19 concerns.

But Licht’s opponent in the state final was Two Rivers’ Matty Bianchi, who was trying to become the 19th wrestler in state history to win four consecutive titles.

Bianchi took charge early and stayed in control on his way to a 20-1 technical fall victory, ending Licht’s season with an 11-2 record.

Licht trailed early, falling behind 10-1 after the first period following a pair of three-point turns by Bianchi. The Two Rivers senior stayed on the front foot, adding a takedown and three more near fall points in the second to seize a commanding 15-1 lead.

With a technical fall one point away, Licht opted to start the third period neutral and stayed aggressive, but Bianchi capped off his career defining achievement with another takedown and three more near fall points to become the 19th four-time state champion in WIAA history.