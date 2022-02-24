WIAA Division 1 state wrestling: Beaver Dam's Gabe Klatt advances to semifinals

Beaver Dam sophomore Gabe Klatt's style of wrestling consists of speed.

The 195-pounder used his strength during the preliminary and quarterfinal rounds of Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center.

“I know I’m quicker than almost anyone in this weight class,” said Klatt (51-1), who started his day with a 16-0 technical fall victory over Glendale Nicolet senior Jose Medina-Garzon (24-11) that took only 3 minutes, 20 seconds.

He followed by pinning Waunakee senior Kaden Hooker (27-6) in 3:36 during the quarterfinals.

"I knew with my speed I’d be able to handle him and be able to get the shots before he noticed," Klatt said of Hooker. "That was my game plan coming in.”

Klatt handled his business against Hooker, ending the first round with a 6-1 lead.

“What was frustrating was he’s pretty quick,” Hooker said. “I think the one thing I could’ve done a little better was get to my ties. For how quick he is, he’s got really good shots. He goes 100% on those to finish them. He’s really strong there.”

Klatt said he could’ve done better in that first round.

“I wasn’t super happy though because I had a couple bad shots and bad reads that I shouldn’t have taken, which cost me a little bit,” he said. “Other than me being a little sloppy, it was good.”

Hooker chose the down position to get out of and gain a point to begin the second round against Klatt. For most of the round Klatt kept the 6-2 lead before he pinned Hooker.

“We had been at the same regional and sectional, so I think he’s been watching me wrestle, learning from what I do,” Klatt said. “He knows what I do so I think when I was shooting, I think he knew what I was going to. I think he had a game plan for me a little bit.”

Hooker will face Medina-Garzon on Friday morning in an attempt to earn a spot on podium.

“I’m going to win every match from here on out,” Hooker said.

Klatt finished the day on a positive note after having butterflies heading into the tournament.

“I was pretty nervous going into today,” he said. “Once I wrestled my first match, my nerves went away. My senses started to come back a little bit. Now after today, I’m feeling pretty confident about tomorrow and hopefully Saturday.”

Klatt used his match against Medina-Garzon as a practice to try new moves.

“I knew I could handle him,” Klatt said. “The kids I’ve beaten have beaten him. I was really confident going into that match. I was just trying to do some new things and get used to some things before the harder matches.”

Klatt will wrestle Oshkosh West senior Roman Martell (38-7) in the semifinals on Friday.

“To me, it really doesn’t matter, but I’ve wrestled that Oshkosh West kid before,” Klatt said. “I know I can handle him.”

Neuberger falls in quarterfinals

Beaver Dam 132-pound senior Kyler Neuberger (46-5) was hit in the face by Appleton North sophomore Jake Stoffel (41-2) early in the first round of the quarterfinals.

It affected him the rest of the way as Stoffel kept doing it and eventually won by major decision 14-1.

“He was head-butting me a lot,” Neuberger said. “I think he broke my nose. It hurts really bad. It was a tough match. I think the nerves kind of got to me before the match.

“This match, I was feeling good going into it and he kept head-butting me and that hurt.”

Neuberger will wrestle Friday morning against Waukesha West junior Xavier Guerrero during the consolation rounds.

“I have to wrestle better than I did today,” Neuberger said.

Neuberger said he got into his head, which is why he’s not wrestling for a state championship.

“I was focused on how many people were here instead of focusing on just wrestling,” he said. “I feel like I need to just wrestle. Last year, for state, we had it in a gym (due to COVID-19), so it was different. It was just like a regular meet. We’re in the Kohl Center now, so I let that get to me a little bit.”

Neuberger started the day with a 4-1 victory over Kaukauna junior Connor Smith (41-11) during the prelims.

“I wrestled horribly in that match,” Neuberger said. “My goal was to major him and I only won 4-1. I just feel like I wasn’t fast that match.”

DeForest wrestlers beaten early

DeForest 160-pound senior Brody Hemauer (40-6) started the prelims with a 17-1 technical fall over Kenosha Tremper junior Jackson Henderson (37-8). However, he lost a quarterfinals match 4-2 to Marshfield senior Ryan Dolezal (43-3).

Hemauer will face Milwaukee Ronald Reagan's Layth Jaraba (47-7) in the consolations round Friday morning.

Hemauer’s teammate and practice partner, 170-pound senior Elijah Bauer (22-5), lost 3-2 to Oak Creek Hunter Jibben (28-8) during the prelims.

