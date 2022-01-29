Why Baraboo's Alexis Winecke relishes the first WIAA girls wrestling state tournament

LA CROSSE — The opportunity to take part in the first WIAA girls state individual wrestling tournament thrilled Baraboo senior Alexis Winecke.

Competing in the 114-pound weight class, she was one of the 261 entrants in the event Saturday at the La Crosse Center.

“I’m excited they had it in time for my senior year,” the 18-year-old Wineke said. “I think it means more girls will come out for wrestling. Twelve years ago when I started there weren’t any girls.”

Winecke advanced to Saturday night’s medal round matches, defeating Columbus senior A.J. Pennington by pinfall in 4 minutes, 16 seconds in a consolation-round bout Saturday afternoon. Winecke will be in the fifth-place match at 114.

“I think she is wrestling great,” Baraboo wrestling coach Joe Bavlnka said. “It’s what I expected out of her. She’s been wrestling since she was 5 years old. She has experience in these kind of tournaments and wrestled in big tournaments before, so the environment didn’t rattle her. She’s really excited.”

She dropped a 4-0 decision to Ozaukee’s Mya Delleree in a quarterfinal bout.

“I had a tough quarterfinal match,” Winecke said. “The best I can do now is fifth place, but I can’t do anything about that. I knew it would be my toughest match.”

Bavlnka described Winecke’s match against Pennington as “a big match” because the winner advanced and now will earn a top-six finish and a podium spot.

“This is really special,” Bavlnka said of the first girls wrestling state tournament. “You are always setting high goals as a wrestler. You have a chance to reach the top of the podium. The girls haven’t had that.

“A girl like Alexis, who’s been doing this her whole life, now she has that opportunity. And here it is for all the wrestlers. … They couldn’t have done a better job (setting up Saturday’s tournament). Mel Dow (the WIAA associate director and former Stoughton athletic director and activities director) did a great job getting this started.”

The preliminaries and semifinals were held during the day. The first-place, third-place and fifth-place matches then were Saturday night. The first-place match will be on a raised stage that was constructed late afternoon Saturday between sessions.

Moving on to the finals

Two wrestlers from Sun Prairie advanced to title bouts: Junior Bopasoreya Quintana at 114 and sophomore Sophia Bassino at 165.

Quintana said she believed she was wrestling well, adding, “I’ve pinned all my opponents so far.”

That included Janesville Parker’s Tracey Kessler in 2:50 in a semifinal match.

Several other area and region wrestlers advanced to Saturday night’s bouts.

The Saturday night schedule involving area and region wrestlers:

114-pound championship match: Bopasoreya Quintana (Sun Prairie junior), 7-1 record, vs. Mya Delleree (Ozaukee sophomore), 6-1.

114 third-place match: Tracey Kessler (Janesville Parker senior), 3-1, vs. Lily Becker (Brookfield East sophomore), 16-3.

114 fifth-place match: Alexis Winecke (Baraboo senior), 7-1, vs. Vanessa Gavilan (Sparta junior), 4-1.

120 third-place match: Tatiana Rios (Jefferson senior), 9-2, vs. Brooke Schuenemann (Plymouth junior), 7-1.

126 first-place match: Sofia Brynman-Metcalf (Jefferson senior), 8-0, vs. Emma Gruenhagen (Boyceville junior), 3-0.

126 third-place match: Cassandra Valle (Waterloo junior), 3-1, vs. Sydney Andrews (Beloit Turner freshman), 10-2).

132 first-place match: Madalyn Sokolski (Bonduel freshman), 11-0, vs. Kylie Rule (Mineral Point junior), 4-1

132 third-place match: Mattie Papenthien (Middleton junior), 5-2, vs. Aevri Ciha (Cambridge senior), 18-2.

165 first-place match: Sophia Bassino (Sun Prairie sophomore), 4-1, vs. Cyriana Reinwald (Horicon freshman), 4-0.

