Why Baraboo's Alexis Winecke relishes the first WIAA girls wrestling state tournament

LA CROSSE — The opportunity to take part in the first WIAA girls state individual wrestling tournament thrilled Baraboo senior Alexis Winecke.
Competing in the 114-pound weight class, she was one of the 261 entrants in the event Saturday at the La Crosse Center.
“I’m excited they had it in time for my senior year,” the 18-year-old Wineke said. “I think it means more girls will come out for wrestling. Twelve years ago when I started there weren’t any girls.”
Winecke advanced to Saturday night’s medal round matches, defeating Columbus senior A.J. Pennington by pinfall in 4 minutes, 16 seconds in a consolation-round bout Saturday afternoon. Winecke will be in the fifth-place match at 114.
“I think she is wrestling great,” Baraboo wrestling coach Joe Bavlnka said. “It’s what I expected out of her. She’s been wrestling since she was 5 years old. She has experience in these kind of tournaments and wrestled in big tournaments before, so the environment didn’t rattle her. She’s really excited.”
People are also reading…
She dropped a 4-0 decision to Ozaukee’s Mya Delleree in a quarterfinal bout.
“I had a tough quarterfinal match,” Winecke said. “The best I can do now is fifth place, but I can’t do anything about that. I knew it would be my toughest match.”
Bavlnka described Winecke’s match against Pennington as “a big match” because the winner advanced and now will earn a top-six finish and a podium spot.
“This is really special,” Bavlnka said of the first girls wrestling state tournament. “You are always setting high goals as a wrestler. You have a chance to reach the top of the podium. The girls haven’t had that.
“A girl like Alexis, who’s been doing this her whole life, now she has that opportunity. And here it is for all the wrestlers. … They couldn’t have done a better job (setting up Saturday’s tournament). Mel Dow (the WIAA associate director and former Stoughton athletic director and activities director) did a great job getting this started.”
The preliminaries and semifinals were held during the day. The first-place, third-place and fifth-place matches then were Saturday night. The first-place match will be on a raised stage that was constructed late afternoon Saturday between sessions.
Moving on to the finals
Two wrestlers from Sun Prairie advanced to title bouts: Junior Bopasoreya Quintana at 114 and sophomore Sophia Bassino at 165.
Quintana said she believed she was wrestling well, adding, “I’ve pinned all my opponents so far.”
That included Janesville Parker’s Tracey Kessler in 2:50 in a semifinal match.
Several other area and region wrestlers advanced to Saturday night’s bouts.
The Saturday night schedule involving area and region wrestlers:
- 114-pound championship match: Bopasoreya Quintana (Sun Prairie junior), 7-1 record, vs. Mya Delleree (Ozaukee sophomore), 6-1.
- 114 third-place match: Tracey Kessler (Janesville Parker senior), 3-1, vs. Lily Becker (Brookfield East sophomore), 16-3.
- 114 fifth-place match: Alexis Winecke (Baraboo senior), 7-1, vs. Vanessa Gavilan (Sparta junior), 4-1.
- 120 third-place match: Tatiana Rios (Jefferson senior), 9-2, vs. Brooke Schuenemann (Plymouth junior), 7-1.
- 126 first-place match: Sofia Brynman-Metcalf (Jefferson senior), 8-0, vs. Emma Gruenhagen (Boyceville junior), 3-0.
- 126 third-place match: Cassandra Valle (Waterloo junior), 3-1, vs. Sydney Andrews (Beloit Turner freshman), 10-2).
- 132 first-place match: Madalyn Sokolski (Bonduel freshman), 11-0, vs. Kylie Rule (Mineral Point junior), 4-1
- 132 third-place match: Mattie Papenthien (Middleton junior), 5-2, vs. Aevri Ciha (Cambridge senior), 18-2.
- 165 first-place match: Sophia Bassino (Sun Prairie sophomore), 4-1, vs. Cyriana Reinwald (Horicon freshman), 4-0.
Fave 5: Sports reporter Jon Masson selects his favorite stories from 2021
It was difficult to pick just five high school stories during a unique year that included the WIAA's alternate fall season in the spring and a spring season that wrapped up in July with Sun Prairie's state baseball title.
The All-Badger North Conference outfielder and pitcher for the Waunakee baseball team was born with one arm.
Zelinski, who was living in an orphanage in Ethiopia, came to the United States when he was adopted at age 11.
By his count, Krentz played 1,974 nine-hole rounds, or 17,766 holes in 2020 — about 85% of the time by himself.
Fourth-ranked Sun Prairie scores 232.5 points to outdistance runner-up and second-ranked Greenfield co-op (211 points).
Thoeny is the No. 1 golfer for Blue Devils coach David Zilker's lineup. Thoeny is among eight girls who play for the Lodi boys golf program, which doesn't offer a girls team.