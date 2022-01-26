What's driving Mount Horeb's Hanna Errthum to become one of the nation's top high school girls wrestlers

BLUE RIVER — Lucas Steldt marvels at Hanna Errthum’s combination of power and grace on the wrestling mat.

One moment after he sees Errthum charging an opponent like a freight train, he said she will deliver a beautifully executed move.

“Hanna is extremely athletic,” personal coach Steldt said earlier this week at a practice at his Combat Wrestling Training Facility, located about 65 miles west of Madison in Grant County near Muscoda and Boscobel.

“She has a lot of natural strength and power. She can turn anybody (on the mat). She is so strong. She’s so tenacious.”

The 16-year-old Errthum, a junior at Mount Horeb High School, has short-term goals to make age-level world teams as a cadet and junior wrestler and long-term aspirations to make U.S. senior world teams, qualify for the Olympics and medal.

That’s why she trains five days a week, travels to tournaments and camps and makes all those meals of chicken, broccoli and tuna to meet nutritional needs, while communicating with teachers to stay on top of her studies.

“It’s crazy how committed and determined as a 16-year-old she is,” said her father, Mike Errthum, who was on the University of Wisconsin wrestling team in the mid-1990s.

She's ranked No. 1 by USA Wrestling at 132 pounds for high school age wrestlers. She finished first at 61 kilograms (about 134 pounds) at an international tournament in December in Poland and is scheduled to attend a training camp in Sweden in February.

“She destroyed everybody (in Poland),” Steldt said. “She looked amazing. She was perfect.”

“I’m on a pretty good path,” Hanna Errthum said.

After wrestling in high school as a freshman and sophomore, Errthum opted not to this season. She said she and her father, who’s active with the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation in trying to get more girls into wrestling, plan to attend the first WIAA girls wrestling state tournament Saturday at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, but she will be there as a spectator.

“I was aware of that (that she wasn’t competing in high school),” said WIAA associate director Mel Dow, who oversees wrestling for the WIAA. “That is the great thing about where we live. People have options and they have opportunities, and you can’t fault somebody for the direction they want to go. Would it be great to have a stellar athlete like that? It would. But, at the same time, somebody else will have that opportunity, too. We wish all the athletes the best.”

Journey begins at young age

Hanna Errthum’s path in the sport began in kindergarten.

“I think her being very aggressive, especially in a combat sport, it does help a lot,” Mike Errthum said. “She kind of always had that.”

Her interest grew from there.

“I was helping out in Mount Horeb as a youth coach,” Mike Errthum said. “She and our older daughter (Kaylee) would come to practices. She just decided that’s what she wanted to try. I think she had a lot of fun and had camaraderie with other kids.

“She learned to have fun first and fell in love with it later. It wasn’t anything as parents that we said, 'You’ve got to do this.’ It’s always been: 'We’ll be there to help you along, but it’s up to you.’ ’’

She decided it was a sport she liked and wanted to pursue.

“It’s an individual sport, so I can work as hard as I want to get what I want,” she said.

About the time she reached eighth grade and her competition and training, including against older girls, stepped up, it was apparent she had talent, Mike Errthum said.

“I knew I could get to that high level that I was watching,” she said. “It was more mentally I knew I could do it. I just had to push myself to get there, and I’m pretty athletic. Anything that gets taught to me, I pick up on.”

High school success

While competing in high school, Mount Horeb/Barneveld wrestling coach Josh Hinze said Errthum participated in the Vikings’ entire schedule, which meant facing boys 95% of the time and wrestling a couple girls tournaments, from which she brought home first places.

“She’s always been a really good student of the sport,” Hinze said. “Her technique has always been at a very high level, as has her pure will to win. She’s really good. She was able to overcome any adversity, and she never gave up.”

She twice won titles at the Wisconsin High School girls championship meet, Hinze said. She also competed against the boys in the 2021 WIAA Division 1 Baraboo regional and finished fifth at 132.

“It’s impressive for anybody to do what she did,” Hinze said.

Hinze said he wasn’t surprised when Errthum, who was the only girl on the team last season, and her family decided to bypass high school competition, adding he fully supported and respected their decision.

“She has goals to be on the Olympic stage and wanted to compete overseas and in female-only tournaments, and that conflicted with the high school schedule,” Hinze said.

Mike Errthum said training and competing against boys in high school and at a different club became taxing as his daughter got older — making increased training against girls preferable and the facility in Blue River attractive.

Seeking advanced training

She said she wanted high-level training and also wanted to focus on freestyle wrestling, which is the international style, as opposed to folkstyle wrestling used in high school.

She is able to concentrate on freestyle skills at the Combat Wrestling Training Facility (where’s she’s trained for about 1½ to 2 years, Mike Errthum said), while also learning some techniques used in Greco-Roman men’s wrestling.

Mike Errthum said initially he and his wife, Jackie, believed Hanna should stick with high school wrestling, but that thought changed.

“If you think about it, when somebody is elite in education, they don’t just do regular classes, they do AP (Advanced Placement),” Mike Errthum said. “Once Hanna started coming here (to the Combat Wrestling Training Facility), Lucas saw she was above average and he wanted to accelerate that.”

Male and female wrestlers — including Errthum, Mineral Point’s Kylie Rule and Lucas Steldt’s 16-year-old daughter Avery — from around the region and nation come to train at Steldt’s facility, Lucas Steldt said.

He had been following Hanna Errthum’s development in wrestling. He said he was impressed by her emotional growth and how she conducted herself, particularly after a tough defeat, which led him to want to work with her full-time.

He also likes her honesty — “She has a real cool personality,” he said — and the family support she receives.

“Her biggest asset is her support system,” he said.

Mike Errthum said they talked to Mount Horeb school officials prior to the school year about what Hanna had planned for this school year, including the travel.

“The Mount Horeb school has been great to work with,” Mike Errthum said.

“I keep my grades up and keep them updated,” Hanna Errthum said.

Steldt believes Errthum has the ability, tenacity and makeup to eventually reach her national team and Olympic goals.

“I definitely can see myself there,” she said. “From where I’ve come the past few years. I can definitely get myself to that point.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.