What is driving Stoughton's Nicolar Rivera, Madison La Follette's Jackson Mankowski this wrestling season

STOUGHTON — Stoughton senior Nicolar Rivera and Madison La Follette junior Jackson Mankowski are undefeated and decidedly motivated this wrestling season.

But for very different reasons.

Rivera’s motivation stems from the disappointment he felt finishing as a runner-up at last year’s WIAA Division 1 state meet after winning state championships as a freshman and sophomore. He said he thinks every day about Kaukauna’s Jager Eisch's 5-3 victory in sudden victory overtime.

“Without me losing and getting embarrassed in front of the entire state of Wisconsin, I wouldn’t be half as good as I am this season,” Rivera said.

Mankowski, meanwhile, is driven this year after La Follette and the three other Madison public schools didn’t participate a year ago as a result of the Madison School District’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both left Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 boys wrestling regional at Stoughton as individual champions, with Rivera also helping the host Vikings to the team title.

Mankowski, second-ranked at 220 pounds in Division 1 by WiWrestling.com, improved to 37-0 while finishing first at 220.

Mankowski pinned fifth-ranked Guenther Switzer (34-4), a senior from Monona Grove/McFarland, in 2 minutes, 32 seconds in the first-place bout.

“It feels really good,” Mankowski said. “It puts me in a good place going into sectionals and state. It gives me some momentum.

“It really makes it even more important because we didn’t get to wrestle last year. I’m ranked No. 2 (in the state), but I’m like an underdog. A lot of people don’t know about me. But just because I didn’t wrestle last year, you can’t sleep on me.”

Mankowski’s semifinal victory over Verona senior Adam Murphy came by technical fall at 3:40, after building a 26-11 lead.

“I was able to get to my shots and take people down,” Mankowski said.

Rivera (45-0), top-ranked at 126 pounds, pinned Jaden Denman (29-9), a senior from Monona Grove/McFarland, in 2:18 in the first-place match.

Rivera took down Denman with a move he’d never done before that Rivera said began with a really hard snap of the wrist and ended with him landing on top.

“That happens all the time,” Rivera said. “My body just feels like I have to do it and then it happens. I’ll watch video of my matches, and I’ll think, `I’ve never seen that before.’ The way I wrestle is fun for me. I love wrestling.”

Said Dan Spilde, Stoughton’s co-coach with Bob Empey: “We joked that we worked on that move in practice all week. But the reality is (Rivera) does a lot of things that just take incredible athleticism and speed. … That was just one example where he was snapping one direction and moving the other way so fast that he landed on top and he capitalized.”

Stoughton advanced 10 wrestlers in the 14 weight classes to first-place matches and won six individual titles — top-ranked Chance Suddeth (43-5), a junior, at 120; Rivera at 126; fourth-ranked Cole Sarbacker (34-8), a sophomore, at 132; eighth-ranked Trenton Dow (38-8), a senior, at 152; senior John Harman (26-9) at 195; and top-ranked Griffin Empey (45-1), a junior, at 285.

The Vikings rolled to the team title with 262½ points.

“I thought the guys wrestled with intensity and I thought we wrestled pretty tactically,” Spilde said.

Verona — led by senior Cael Wozniak (35-8), the 182-pound winner — finished second (146). Monona Grove/McFarland (144½) was third and Madison Memorial — led by senior Brody Weiler (26-7), the 145-pound winner — placed fourth (131½) among eight teams.

Oregon earned three first places — junior Brandon Liddle (27-5) at 138, senior John Ruth (27-11) at 160 and senior Turner Sieren at 170 — and Mount Horeb/Barneveld won two — freshman Cole Cunningham (12-9) at 106 and junior J.J. Poarch (19-12) at 113.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class advanced to next Saturday’s Fort Atkinson sectional.

The Vikings, as regional winner, qualified for the team sectional against sixth-ranked Mukwonago at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Milton.

Mukwonago finished first with 271 points, edging second-ranked Milton (259½) at Saturday’s Milton regional. Stoughton is receiving honorable-mention recognition in Division 1 in the WiWrestling.com state rankings.

It was Stoughton’s ninth consecutive regional title and 19th in the past 20 years.

