What area girls wrestlers say about 'finally' getting a chance to compete for a WIAA state title

“There are no limits to where you can go. The Olympics is getting big for girls wrestling now. What I really like are the intensity and the battle.”

Peter Moe has overseen the boys wrestling program at Cambridge for eight years. He’s also coached at the youth level in the community for 15 years.

Moe said Ciha’s dedication and work ethic are her biggest assets, in addition to a focus on offseason training. She is currently the only girl wrestling at the high school level in Cambridge.

“We’re fortunate to have Aevri because she is kind of a pioneer in the sport with setting a great example,” Moe said.

“We’ve had some girls in and out of the program, but Aevri stuck with it. We’re doing our best to keep recruiting girls.”

Ciha said she was impressed with Papenthien’s performance in the Badger State Invitational semis.

“She’s tall, which gives her an advantage,” Ciha said. “I just went out there, stayed in good position, and overall, staying in good position got me the win.”