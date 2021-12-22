What area girls wrestlers say about 'finally' getting a chance to compete for a WIAA state title

When Cambridge wrestler Aevri Ciha learned WIAA officials decided to host a girls state individual wrestling tournament for the first time, the teenager broke down in tears.
“I cried because I was so happy that I would finally get an opportunity to be at a state-level tournament my senior year that was sanctioned by the WIAA,” she said.
The event is scheduled for Jan. 29 at the La Crosse Center, a 7,500-seat venue in downtown La Crosse. Officials announced the date in May 2021, less than one year after deciding to separate the boys and girls wrestling tournaments.
It signifies another critical step in growing the sport across the state.
The 12 weight classes entered by the WIAA for girls wrestling: 100 pounds, 107, 114, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 165, 185 and 235.
During the 2019-20 season, 143 of 336 schools (43%) had a female wrestler on their roster and 325 females competed overall, according to a 2020 State Journal report. The statistics were provided by Mel Dow, who was Stoughton’s activities and athletics director and now works as WIAA associate director.
A National Federal of State High School Associations report in November said “the sport with the biggest growth rate the past five years — both in terms of participants and addition of state championships — is girls wrestling.”
The NFHS said 26 states offer championships in girls wrestling.
If there’s any indication girls wrestling is on the rise locally, one didn’t have to look further than the Badger State Wrestling Invitational held Saturday at the Dane County Coliseum. A total of 31 schools sent girls to compete in the invite, hosted by Stoughton, that marked its 48th year.
Ciha won three matches by pin, including the 132-pound girls final in which she beat Whitnall's Ella Trimboli by fall in 1 minute, 30 seconds. The Cambridge senior defeated Middleton junior Mattie Papenthien, a two-time runner-up finisher at state events last season, in the semifinals with a pin in 3:17.
Ciha started taking jiu-jitsu lessons in elementary school in Arizona. When the family moved to Cambridge seven years ago, older brother Aiden became a wrestler. Aevri, a seventh grader, chose to give the sport a shot.
She’s competed on the varsity squad for three seasons and also plays soccer and golf at the school.
Besides making improvements with technique, other aspects that are appealing to Ciha are opportunities to compete at the collegiate level and even the Olympics. Women’s wrestling became a summer Olympic sport in 2004.
“There are a lot of things to love about wrestling,” she said. “I think what keeps me going is the motivation and hopes that you can always get better. No matter what you’re doing, you can always improve on any move.
“There are no limits to where you can go. The Olympics is getting big for girls wrestling now. What I really like are the intensity and the battle.”
Peter Moe has overseen the boys wrestling program at Cambridge for eight years. He’s also coached at the youth level in the community for 15 years.
Moe said Ciha’s dedication and work ethic are her biggest assets, in addition to a focus on offseason training. She is currently the only girl wrestling at the high school level in Cambridge.
“We’re fortunate to have Aevri because she is kind of a pioneer in the sport with setting a great example,” Moe said.
“We’ve had some girls in and out of the program, but Aevri stuck with it. We’re doing our best to keep recruiting girls.”
Ciha said she was impressed with Papenthien’s performance in the Badger State Invitational semis.
“She’s tall, which gives her an advantage,” Ciha said. “I just went out there, stayed in good position, and overall, staying in good position got me the win.”
Papenthien and Ciha participated in state and regional girls wrestling events throughout their careers. They’ve also spent a large portion of their time on the mat competing against boys.
“I’ve definitely gotten better strength-wise and technique, and my quickness has improved a lot,” said Papenthien, who hung up her softball cleats to spend more time wrestling. “I’ve gotten better just being able to flow through the moves and getting it to muscle memory.”
Papenthien has aspirations to take wrestling beyond the prep level and has already talked to several coaches.
“I would like to go to UW-Madison for academics, but they don’t have a women’s program,” Papenthien said. “I’ve talked to a few schools, and I’m very excited to keep wrestling throughout college.”
Joe Miller took over the varsity coaching duties this season at Middleton. He’s been working as a coach with Middleton Area Wrestling Club for 11 years. Miller started working with Papenthien as a sixth grader. He said watching her develop a strong work ethic and mature over the years has been a satisfying experience.
“Mattie’s progress has been unbelievable,” Miller said. “There are two sides of it: the technique and the physicalness. How she’s put in the work.
“Technique involves muscle memory and repetition. For instance: single leg, which is probably her best move — she shoots 100 single legs every single day in practice.”
There are currently three girls on the Cardinals wrestling team, but Miller anticipates that number will grow when athletes realize there is now a girls division.
He said one of the draws of wrestling is the independence compared to a team sport.
“You’re your own starter,” Miller said. “The sales pitch is you’re not relying on you, the athlete, having to make the starting lineup as a basketball or hockey player.
“For women, they can have individual goals, and as the sport grows my goal will be to fill a whole varsity roster with girls in a couple years.”
Girls wrestling preview: Nation's top-ranked wrestler among the 4 wrestlers you need to know
Alexis Winecke, sr., Baraboo
Winecke is expected to compete at 113 pounds this season and is pursuing a state title in the WIAA’s inaugural girls wrestling season, according to Baraboo coach Joe Bavlnka. She took home first place in the girls 15-18 division at the recent Rumble by the River tournament. She competed at 113 at the 2021 Baraboo regional. Winecke has a runner-up finish at 106 pounds at the 2020 Wisconsin High School championships.
Mattie Papenthien, jr., Middleton
Papenthien has two runner-up finishes at state events in 2021, including one at 132 where Errthum was the winner. She competed at 138 pounds at the 2021 Baraboo regional. Papenthien was fifth at 132 at the 2020 Wisconsin High School championships at Wausau West.
Hanna Errthum, jr., Mount Horeb
Errthum (132 pounds) is a nationally ranked girls wrestler at No. 1 ranking from a 2021-22 preseason ranking done by USA Wrestling, FloWrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum. Among her results, she has first-place finishes at the 2021 Northern Plains regional championships (132), the USAW National Recruiting Showcase — Wisconsin (132) and the WWF Women’s High School folkstyle state tournament (126), according to Trackwrestling. She competed against the boys in the 2021 WIAA Division 1 Baraboo regional and finished fifth at 132. She has a 2020 Wisconsin High School girls championship meet first-place finish at 132 pounds on her résumé.
Rachel Zych, sr., Sun Prairie
Zych, 0-2 last season, could compete for a spot in the Sun Prairie varsity lineup, potentially at 132, according to Nelson.