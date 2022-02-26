Watch Now: Stoughton's Nicolar Rivera commits to Wisconsin immediately after winning state gold

Nicolar Rivera had little trouble winning the Division 1 championship at 126 pounds on Saturday night at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament.

Then he one-upped himself.

After beating Badger Conference rival Matt Haldiman of Milton by technical fall, 20-3, for his third career championship, Rivera did a backflip, raced for his coaches, grabbed a T-shirt and waved it to the Kohl Center crowd to announce his college choice.

He's going to be a Badger.

He came up with the idea a week ago, he said.

"I don’t know if anyone’s even done this before. I just like being different," he added. "It feels great."

Of course, he had to finish the job Saturday night first before he could put his plan into action.

“I had it under control," said Rivera, who's victory capped off his undefeated season (53-0).

Why Wisconsin?

"Why Wisconsin?" he said, repeating the question to himself. "The people. The atmosphere.

"And the coaches are amazing. The coaches and my (future) teammates — it’s a place where I think that my skill’s gonna jump. A lot."

Rivera's title is the state-record 55th for Stoughton.

More importantly for him, it marks redemption after he lost in overtime in the finals last year.

Finally, he could wash away that bitter taste of defeat.

"I’ve been working for a while for this," he said, pausing for a moment before he finished, "and I’m just happy it’s done."

