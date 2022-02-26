 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIAA DIVISION 2 INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING STATE TOURNAMENT

Watch Now: Portage's Chase Beckett reaches top with Division 2 126-pound state title

MADISON — Portage senior Chase Beckett won the 126-pound state title after defeating Kiel sophomore Eyan Dessellier with a 10-2 major decision during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament. 

Beckett, who was the Div. 2 106-pound runner-up in 2020, becomes the Warriors first state champion since Jacob Poches won the Div. 2 160-pound title in 2015.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

