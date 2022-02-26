Watch Now: Lodi's Zane Licht 'on top of the world' after capturing 152-pound state title

Lodi junior Zane Licht was warming up with his practice partner an hour before he was set to wrestle Portage senior Lowell Arnold for the WIAA Division 2 152-pound individual state championship.

The match almost didn’t happen as Licht injured his knee by colliding with his workout partner, senior Chandler Curtis, and was limping around the Kohl Center in Madison.

The knee started swelling, but it didn’t stop Licht from going out and topping Arnold, 3-0, to capture the Blue Devils' first state title since 2009 when both Keegan and Logan Einerson won gold.

“He was so determined and wanted his dream so bad that he didn’t let it bother him,” said Lodi coach Cody Endres. “It’s hurting like heck after the match, but he was just so determined.”

With the victory, Licht not only ends a 13-year state title drought for Lodi, but also finds redemption after losing in the 145-pound finals to four-time state champion Matty Bianchi of Two Rivers last season.

“It’s crazy. I feel like I’m on top of the world,” Licht said.

Licht earned the respect from his counterpart as Arnold gave it his all throughout the match.

“He’s solid,” Arnold said. “I was training with him all summer, competing with him at the same tournaments, being each other’s practice partners. You just know he’s a solid kid. You know you’re going to have to go out there and wrestle your best and sometimes that just doesn’t work out how you wanted it to.”

A two-time state runner-up in his own right, Endres, a 2010 Lodi grad, relished in the chance in watching Licht end the Blue Devils' drought.

“I always feel like the streak started with me, so to coach Zane to break it, that’s incredible,” Endres said. “He’s earned it. He does everything right. He works so hard. His life is wrestling. To see his dream come true is special.”

Licht (50-1) and Arnold (20-3) — the top two ranked wrestlers at 152 pounds according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online — had wrestled each other in the finals of both the regionals and sectionals over the last two weeks. Licht won both times (4-3 at regional, 6-4 in overtime at sectionals).

“We wanted this matchup,” Endres said. “We knew these were the two best guys in the state. We were really happy they were on opposite sides and they were in the finals.”

After a scoreless stalemate in the first period, Licht opted to start the second period neutral and the decision paid off, finishing a single-leg takedown and riding him out for a 2-0 advantage heading to the third.

“I knew it would come at some point,” Licht said. “I just had to keep him guessing on what shot I was going to take with fakes and motion.”

Endres said Arnold made it a tough match because of his defensive skills.

“That’s just a testament to Lowell’s defense and just how tough he is,” Endres said. “He kept Zane off his legs. He only allowed him to score one takedown. We knew that Lowell was tremendous on top. He picked top. He turned Zane before and has pinned everybody in this tournament. All week, we were scouting him. We stop it and we win. Zane stopped it.”

In the third period, Arnold started on top and fought hard to turn Licht, but eventually was forced to cut him and unable to score in the waning seconds.

“I knew I could bounce back and finally get it,” Licht said.

Even with the loss, Arnold said he was happy with how his season turned out. The UW-Parkside recruit was sidelined for two-and-a-half months to start the year, but finished it with his first-ever state medal in three career tries.

“I feel good,” he said. “I was glad I got to come back this season with my elbow. I came back and competed with my team. I wrestled for Portage one more time. It was just a fun feeling.”

