Watch Now: DeForest's Brody Hemauer scores overtime takedown to claim spot on podium at state wrestling

There was one spot, and one spot only, that Brody Hemauer wanted to be on the podium at the Kohl Center when the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament concluded.

The top.

But those dreams were dashed in Thursday’s Division 1 quarterfinals, a premature exit from the championship side of the bracket for the DeForest 160-pound senior.

The top seed entering the tournament, he was visibly frustrated after a 4-2 loss to second-seeded Ryan Dolezal, of Marshfield.

He couldn’t stew on it for long, though. Any lingering effects and he might not find himself on the podium at all.

Hemauer rallied for a 12-0 major decision over Milwaukee Reagan senior Layth Jaraba Friday morning and then guaranteed himself a medal with a 2-0 overtime win over Kaukauna junior Judah Hammen in the next consolation round, the beginning of what he hopes is a two-day redemption tour back to third place.

“Persevere,” he said of his mindset Friday. “Always being able to battle back from a loss. They’re always going to happen — they’re going to happen your whole life, so you’ve got to learn how to battle back from them and keep working.

“Right after the loss, I knew that I had to come back and do the best I can to finish out the back side of this bracket.”

Hemauer could get another shot at Dolezal on Saturday if Dolezal falls to third-seeded Braedon Ott of Nicolet in Friday night’s semifinals.

A medalist, again

Hemauer’s Badger Conference brethren, Waunakee seventh-seeded 195-pounder Kaden Hooker, is also alive and well in the placement rounds following a 4-1 victory Friday afternoon over third-seeded Brayden Rosenow (Menomonee Falls).

“It’s just the icing on the cake,” Hooker said of securing a medal in a matchup of seniors. "We built it, and now going and getting to win some more matches is just icing."

“Hand down,” Hooker said of the strategic key against Rosenow. “I know he’s pretty lengthy, so if I could get my hand down, I knew I could stop his shots and get to my sprawl and score there.”

Hooker, who two-and-a-half months ago committed to NCAA Division II UW-Parkside in Kenosha, where he’ll join older brother Luke on the Rangers’ roster, said Luke has been in his corner all season.

“He’s been pushing me all year — he’s been my biggest motivation, him and my dad. We’re all Parkside. It’s just one big, happy family,” Kaden said.

Now Kaden’s task is to climb higher up the podium than he did last year, sixth at 182.

“My goal was to win a state championship (this year),” he said. “On to the next. It’s been a next-match mentality, next period. Just staying in the moment.”

Coming through in the clutch

Time was ticking down on Chandler Curtis’ career when suddenly, well, it wasn’t anymore.

The Lodi senior 132-pounder went from being down 2-1 with 20 seconds left to go in his Div. 2 consolation match against Luxemburg-Casco sophomore Caleb Delebrau to victorious, a 5-4 winner and at worst a top-six finisher.

“I looked at the clock and decided I wasn’t ready to be done,” he said.

It was a reversal that he parlayed into two back points that got the job done, giving him a 5-2 advantage before Delebrau scored what was essentially a meaningless reversal right before time ran out.

“Just get to my underhook and do my offense,” Curtis said of his winning sequence. “I mean, it wasn’t really offense, but I went for something.

“I wasn’t ready to be done.”

His day — and his tournament — did, however, start in losing fashion.

Curtis had a bye in Thursday’s prelims but ending up getting matched against Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Seffrood in Friday morning’s quarterfinals.

Seffrood won 7-2, but it did still give Curtis a measure of confidence after he had been pinned by Seffrood at sectionals.

“I lost by five,” Curtis said, “so I made a little improvement at least.

“Then I went out there and had to get on the podium.”

Others who advanced

Verona heavyweight Jay Hanson didn’t spend a whole lot of time on the mat Friday.

Two minutes, 45 seconds, to be exact.

But that was enough to get himself on the podium.

After getting pinned by top-seeded Griffin Empey from Stoughton in Thursday’s Div. 1 quarterfinals, Hanson returned to the Kohl Center and pinned New Berlin West/Eisenhower’s Spiro Perra in 1:25 during the first round of consolation matches then pinned Neenah’s Bryce Fochs in the next round, securing a medal.

Meantime, Monona Grove/McFarland senior Guenther Switzer is also still alive.

He, too, fell to a top seed in Thursday’s Div. 1 quarters — undefeated junior Jackson Mankowski from Madison La Follette — but bounced back with a 5-0 win over West/Eisenhower’s Thomas Perra followed by a pin, in 3:41, of Port Washington’s Jacob Peacy.

Dow done

Stoughton senior 152-pounder Trenton Dow came close to extending his career another day, but he couldn’t overcome a takedown by West Bend West’s Carter Lovy with 50 seconds to go in their Div. 1 consolation match.

Dow got an escape with 20 seconds remaining but couldn’t score to stay alive in the placement rounds after pinning Pewaukee’s Konnor Tubin in the first consolation round Friday.

The Vikings still have a trio going in Friday night’s semifinals, with 120-pounder Chance Suddeth, unbeaten and top-seeded 126-pounder Nicolar Rivera and Empey all looking to punch tickets into the finals.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

