Watch Now: DeForest's Brody Hemauer scores overtime takedown to claim spot on podium at state wrestling

Hemauer rallied for a 12-0 major decision over Milwaukee Reagan senior Layth Jaraba Friday morning and then guaranteed himself a medal with a 2-0 overtime win over Kaukauna junior Judah Hammen in the next consolation round, the beginning of what he hopes is a two-day redemption tour back to third place.
“Persevere,” he said of his mindset Friday. “Always being able to battle back from a loss. They’re always going to happen — they’re going to happen your whole life, so you’ve got to learn how to battle back from them and keep working.
Hemauer could get another shot at Dolezal on Saturday if Dolezal falls to third-seeded Braedon Ott of Nicolet in Friday night’s semifinals.
A medalist, again
Hemauer’s Badger Conference brethren, Waunakee seventh-seeded 195-pounder Kaden Hooker, is also alive and well in the placement rounds following a 4-1 victory Friday afternoon over third-seeded Brayden Rosenow (Menomonee Falls).
“It’s just the icing on the cake,” Hooker said of securing a medal in a matchup of seniors. "We built it, and now going and getting to win some more matches is just icing."
The Lodi senior 132-pounder went from being down 2-1 with 20 seconds left to go in his Div. 2 consolation match against Luxemburg-Casco sophomore Caleb Delebrau to victorious, a 5-4 winner and at worst a top-six finisher.
“I looked at the clock and decided I wasn’t ready to be done,” he said.
It was a reversal that he parlayed into two back points that got the job done, giving him a 5-2 advantage before Delebrau scored what was essentially a meaningless reversal right before time ran out.
“Just get to my underhook and do my offense,” Curtis said of his winning sequence. “I mean, it wasn’t really offense, but I went for something.
“I wasn’t ready to be done.”
His day — and his tournament — did, however, start in losing fashion.
Curtis had a bye in Thursday’s prelims but ending up getting matched against Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Seffrood in Friday morning’s quarterfinals.
Seffrood won 7-2, but it did still give Curtis a measure of confidence after he had been pinned by Seffrood at sectionals.
“I lost by five,” Curtis said, “so I made a little improvement at least.
“Then I went out there and had to get on the podium.”
Others who advanced
Verona heavyweight Jay Hanson didn’t spend a whole lot of time on the mat Friday.
Two minutes, 45 seconds, to be exact.
But that was enough to get himself on the podium.
After getting pinned by top-seeded Griffin Empey from Stoughton in Thursday’s Div. 1 quarterfinals, Hanson returned to the Kohl Center and pinned New Berlin West/Eisenhower’s Spiro Perra in 1:25 during the first round of consolation matches then pinned Neenah’s Bryce Fochs in the next round, securing a medal.
Meantime, Monona Grove/McFarland senior Guenther Switzer is also still alive.
He, too, fell to a top seed in Thursday’s Div. 1 quarters — undefeated junior Jackson Mankowski from Madison La Follette — but bounced back with a 5-0 win over West/Eisenhower’s Thomas Perra followed by a pin, in 3:41, of Port Washington’s Jacob Peacy.
Dow done
Stoughton senior 152-pounder Trenton Dow came close to extending his career another day, but he couldn’t overcome a takedown by West Bend West’s Carter Lovy with 50 seconds to go in their Div. 1 consolation match.
Dow got an escape with 20 seconds remaining but couldn’t score to stay alive in the placement rounds after pinning Pewaukee’s Konnor Tubin in the first consolation round Friday.
The Vikings still have a trio going in Friday night’s semifinals, with 120-pounder Chance Suddeth, unbeaten and top-seeded 126-pounder Nicolar Rivera and Empey all looking to punch tickets into the finals.
Photos: Action from Friday's WIAA wrestling championships
DeForest's Brody Hemauer takes down Milwaukee Ronald Raegan's Layth Jaraba early in the first round of Friday's consolations at 160 pounds during the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament at the Kohl Center.