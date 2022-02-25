 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIAA INDIVIDUAL STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Watch Now: DeForest's Brody Hemauer breezes through first round of consolations

Brody Hemauer

DeForest's Brody Hemauer takes Milwaukee Ronald Raegan's Layth Jaraba early in the first round of Friday's 160-pound consolations of the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin

MADISON — DeForest’s Brody Hemauer defeated Milwaukee Ronald Raegan’s Layth Jaraba by 12-0 major decision during the first round of the 160-pound consolations of Friday’s WIAA Division 1 individual wrestling state tournament.

Hemauer advances to face Kaukauna’s Judah Hammen during the second round later Friday. A win means he'll secure at least a top-six finish and a spot on the podium.

Hemauer had to start state in Thursday's prelims, where he beat Kenosha Tremper's Jackson Henderson with a 17-1 technical fall. But Hemauer lost his quarterfinal 4-2 to Marshall's Ryan Dolezal.

WIAA Division 1 state wrestling: Beaver Dam's Gabe Klatt advances to semifinals

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

