Undefeated Stoughton wrestler Nicolar Rivera uses unique style while pursuing his second WIAA Division 1 state title

“His style is very unorthodox,” Mechler said. “You don’t see a lot of people wrestle like he does. He is extremely talented and he uses that to his full advantage. He has a very unique style. … He’s really quick. He’s got weird hips. It’s an unorthodox style on his feet and on the mat.”

Spilde said a big part of Rivera’s success is his love for competition.

“He just lives for it,” Spilde said. “He loves to compete and once he gets on the mat, it’s a combination of the work he’s put in and his body awareness, being so above everyone else, and his cat-like reflexes. And his transition from move to move is so fast that most people have trouble keeping up with it.”

If others suggest Rivera should focus more on sound, fundamental technique, Spilde said: “Quite frankly, for him, that wouldn’t be as much fun. He likes to open it up and try new things.”

The cat-and-mouse game appeals to Rivera, Spilde said.

“A lot of people watch him wrestle and they say that he’s funky or they say he’s unorthodox,” Spilde said. “But a lot of that is just him experimenting. He likes to find new ways to score.