Two-time defending champion Stoughton braces for WIAA Division 1 state team wrestling tournament

STOUGHTON — The seeding doesn’t dampen the Stoughton wrestling team’s drive.
In the recent past, where the Vikings finish is more essential than their starting spot at the WIAA Division 1 state team wrestling tournament.
Two years ago, Stoughton was seeded third and won the team title. Last year, the Vikings owned the No. 1 seed and came away with their second consecutive championship in the current team tournament format.
Stoughton was seeded third and opens against sixth-seeded Neenah at this year’s team tournament, which begins with quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the University of Wisconsin Field House. A collision with second-seeded Kaukauna could come in the semifinals later Friday night.
“I think everybody has us on their radar,” Stoughton junior Luke Mechler said. “But in 2018 we came in as the third seed and won the tournament. No reason we couldn’t do that again.”
Despite Stoughton’s seeding — which puts top-seeded Mukwonago and Kaukauna in the favorite’s roles — the two-time defending champion Vikings remain confident.
“I think we can pull off a three-peat,” Stoughton sophomore Nicolar Rivera said.
Said senior Gavin Model, who’s a UW preferred walk-on wrestling commit: “We are really comfortable with one another. I trust these guys to go out there and get the job done. … I don’t think we are underdogs, but I think we are overlooked for what we have.”
The Vikings have state champions in junior Brooks Empey, the 220-pound champion, and Rivera, who was undefeated (48-0) and won the 120-pound crown at last week’s WIAA Division 1 individual tournament after earning the 106-pound title and completing an unbeaten season last year (58-0, including team state). Those titles gave Stoughton 53 individual champions, most in WIAA history.
Model (145 pounds) and Mechler (152) each placed third for Stoughton, which sent seven wrestlers to individual state.
That included brothers Brooks and Griffin Empey, a freshman in the 285-pound division. They are the sons of Bob Empey, Stoughton’s co-coach with Dan Spilde.
“It is pretty special,” Bob Empey said about having his sons qualify for individual state and on Stoughton’s roster for team state. “It is pretty special not only for the program but also for our family and the high school. It is a tribute to hard work and being part of a great program.”
The familial connections on the team continue with two seniors, Spilde’s son Luke Spilde and Dan's nephew Brandt Spilde, and Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow’s son Trenton, a sophomore.
“I’m really excited to have him back out,” Dan Spilde said about Luke. “Last year, he took the year off for his other interests. I’m glad he came back out. It is fun to be around your kids and see them have some success and, more than anything, experience it with them. He’s excited to be able to try to help the team at the end.”
Stoughton, which has made seven consecutive team tournament appearances, lost a dual to the top seed, Mukwonago, during the season.
Dan Spilde believes the Vikings could put together a strong lineup this week, though he wasn’t certain whether Braeden Whitehead would be available. Whitehead had patellar tendon knee surgery last spring and returned to action briefly in January, but has been out while continuing to rehab his knee, Spilde said.
“You still have to beat three really good opponents to get through,” Spilde said. “The big goal is to win the last dual of the season. There are eight teams there that want to do it. Regardless of who gets what seed, it’s going to be whoever is hot. Whatever team can be hot at the right time, be healthy and find the right matchups. We are going to take our best shot at it.”
Stoughton has won nine state team titles overall, winning seven championships prior to the current team tournament format.
Bob Empey believes the Vikings are ready.
“I believe the guys have prepared and done the extra things to make sure that they are ready for this time of year,” he said. “Our strength training, our daily practices and then our tournament schedule and competition schedule have led us to believe we are as ready as possible.
“You just need a healthy team entering the state team tournament. That’s the biggest goal we’ve had the last two years. We’ve had a healthy team for the state team tournament.”