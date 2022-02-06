Two freshman, along with others, help Reedsburg nab Badger West title at conference meet

BEAVER DAM – The initiative was simple: Finish ahead of Portage at the Badger Conference high school wrestling meet at Beaver Dam High School.

That’s exactly what Reedsburg did Saturday afternoon when the Beavers had a freshman win his bracket, another finished second, two finished third, two finished fourth and three finished fifth to help the Beavers take second overall with 246.5 points at the tournament.

Meanwhile the Warriors took fifth with 184.5 points. That meant since Reedsburg went undefeated (6-0) in dual competition and Portage’s only loss was to the Beavers, the Beavers earned more points than the Warriors, 13-11, in the Badger Conference’s point system to earn the Badger West Conference title.

“It’s been a long time,” Reedsburg coach Rob Bautch said. “It’s the toughest conference in the whole state. To be able to accomplish something like that and to come out second in the tournament – coming out undefeated in duals and wrestle like we did today – it doesn’t get any better than that.

“I’m proud of the guys.”

Stoughton disappointed finishing runner-up to Milton for Badger East wrestling crown The Vikings finished runner-up for the Badger East Conference title to Milton after the Red Hawks won the league's tournament on Saturday.

The tournament champion was Milton, ranked third in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, with 372.5 points, which earned them the Badger East crown on the other side. The Red Hawks outlasted Div. 1 honorable mention Stoughton, which finished third at 228 points in the tournament, which meant Milton won the conference title by a score of 14-11.

It’s the Red Hawk’s first conference title since their second year in the Badger Conference, which was 2010. They had previously been in the Southern Lakes Conference until jumping ship for the 2008-2009 season.

Reedsburg’s only wrestler to win his bracket was freshman Treynor Curtin at 106 points. He pinned both of his opponents (Beaver Dam junior Rolando Trevino and Milton freshman Jesse Reid) in 1 minute, 1 second to be crowned 106-pound champion.

“I feel I did pretty good,” Curtin said. “I wrestled hard. I just went out there and wrestled.”

“If something’s not there, he moves to the next really quick instead of thinking, he just wrestles,” Bautch added. “That’s what he needs to do. He’s trained that way, so he’s good.”

How Beaver Dam 195-pound Gabrial Klatt dominated his bracket at Badger Conference meet Beaver Dam sophomore Gabe Klatt dominated on his way to win the 195-pound championship during Saturday's Badger Conference meet at Beaver Dam High School.

Bautch came away impressed with Curtin after he won as well.

“He’s got bigger goals than this,” Bautch said. “It’s very tough. He’s doing well right now and he’s got a good head too. He’s willing to learn. He wants to learn. He does learn. It’s those types of things where he doesn’t get frustrated. It’s worked well for him.”

Bautch felt similarly with his other freshman, Kade Parrish, who is an honorable mention at 113 pounds, as he lost 3-0 to Milton freshman Aiden Slama, ranked 10th at 120 pounds, in the 113-pound championship match.

“He wrestled really, really good,” Bautch said. “That kid he had in the finals was tough. We need a little more offense with him and he knows that.

“He’s real patient. Sometimes he’s too patient, but his patience helps. He never gets down on something if something doesn’t work well for him. It doesn’t let it bother him. He grinds at it. He keeps going and going, and he keeps fight until the end. It’s a good instinct for him.”

Sophomore Jesus Gonzalez, a honorable mention 220-pounder, finished third at 220 pound. Junior Devin Judd also finished third at 170 pounds.

Senior 138-pounder Cade Schneider and senior 152-pounder Bryant Yanke finished fourth in their brackets. Finishing fifth in their brackets were junior 120-pounder Brogan Mittlesteadt, junior 126-pounder Trenton Curtin and sophomore 132-pounder Colton Herritz.

Portage's Chase Beckett accomplishes two milestones during Saturday's Badger Conference meet The senior 126-pounder earned his 100th victory as well as won the bracket on Saturday, which gave him redemption for missing out on that feat as a sophomore.

Bautch said he was pleased with how his team wrestled on the day and that it should give them confidence going into next week’s WIAA Division 1 regional at Baraboo High School on Saturday.

“It better,” Bautch said. “We’re going to need it. It’s a tough regional. It’s a very tough regional. … They have to have confidence. There’s nothing to lose now. We’ve just got to get after it and do what you can.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.