The Stoughton wrestling program once again will play host to the Badger State Invitational wrestling tournament, scheduled for Saturday at the Alliant Energy Center.
The Badger State Invitational is the headline event the program hosts.
And headlining this year’s talent will be two 2018 World Team members in Viroqua’s Cale Anderson (106) and Stoughton’s Hunter Lewis (138), according to a release from Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow.
In addition, the event will feature at least 84 ranked wrestlers in Wisconsin, including nine No. 1s and another nine No. 2s. The 113-pound weight class had the most ranked wrestlers with nine, according to a recent poll. A top contender at 113 looks to be Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera, who holds the nation’s No. 7 ranking.
The deepest weight class might be 138, with the top two ranked wrestlers in both Division 1 (Lewis of Stoughton and Conner Thorpe of Brookfield East) and Division 3 (Justin Kempf of Weyauwega/Fremont and Aiden Nutter of Fennimore), along with three other ranked wrestlers.
Not far behind 138 in depth is 145, with top 2 in D-1 (Daniel Stilling of Elkhorn and Luke Mechler of Stoughton), D-2’s No. 1 (Aiden Medora of St. John's Northwestern Military Academy), D-3’s No. 2 (Kolbe Ubersox of Darlington) and returning place winner Aaron Bahr of West Salem/Bangor at No. 5. Mechler, a 2018 Fargo double All American (second Greco-Roman, eighth Freestyle), is looking to make up for an injury shortened freshman campaign.
The 2018 event also will see the return of the girls division with 25 schools confirmed to send wrestlers. To accommodate the division, Stoughton has expanded the facility and seating to provide a better venue for the wrestlers and the spectators that come to support them. This commitment is to continue making a girls division the forefront of the sport.
Competition starts at 10 a.m. and runs until the finals start in the late afternoon or evening at Alliant Energy Center. Exhibition Hall D and Exhibition Hall C are scheduled to be used.