2-time defending champion Stoughton braces for WIAA Division 1 state team wrestling tournament

“I’m really excited to have him back out,” Dan Spilde said about Luke. “Last year, he took the year off for his other interests. I’m glad he came back out. It is fun to be around your kids and see them have some success and, more than anything, experience it with them. He’s excited to be able to try to help the team at the end.”

Stoughton, which has made seven consecutive team tournament appearances, lost a dual to the top seed, Mukwonago, during the season.

Dan Spilde believes the Vikings could put together a strong lineup this week, though he wasn’t certain whether Braeden Whitehead would be available. Whitehead had patellar tendon knee surgery last spring and returned to action briefly in January, but has been out while continuing to rehab his knee, Spilde said.

“You still have to beat three really good opponents to get through,” Spilde said. “The big goal is to win the last dual of the season. There are eight teams there that want to do it. Regardless of who gets what seed, it’s going to be whoever is hot. Whatever team can be hot at the right time, be healthy and find the right matchups. We are going to take our best shot at it.”

Stoughton has won nine state team titles overall, winning seven championships prior to the current team tournament format.