Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY. * TIMING...THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * VISIBILITY...LESS THAN 1/4 MILE. * IMPACTS...SLOW TRAVEL. COLD PAVEMENT TEMPERATURES MAY RESULT IN ICE ON ROAD SURFACES, ESPECIALLY TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&