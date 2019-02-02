FORT ATKINSON — Hunter Lewis’ eyes were dancing.
The Stoughton senior had just stepped off the award podium after accepting his 138-pound gold medal during Saturday’s Badger Conference wrestling tournament.
He was looking around to see the team scores. It was already a foregone conclusion his Vikings, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion and 10th-ranked team in the country, were going to win the meet.
At this point, as it is every night in the Stoughton wrestling room, the Vikings were competing among themselves.
“We wanted to score 400 points at this tournament,” Lewis said.
Though Stoughton finished just shy of its goal, breaking the conference record with 383 points, it was a reminder of just what makes one of the state’s strongest programs exactly that.
Despite going into many meets as the clear-cut favorite, the Vikings always are finding ways to challenge themselves.
“We love to show what we have on our team, and we like to open people’s eyes every day,” said junior Gavin Model, who won at 152 pounds. “We set goals and try to achieve them every time. Everybody needs goals. Even the best.”
Five other Stoughton wrestlers joined Lewis and Model on top of the podium to take half of the weight classes.
Freshman phenom Nicolar Rivera won at 113 pounds to improve to 44-0. Braeden Whitehead earned gold at 132, Luke Mechler did so at 145 and Brooks Empey rounded out the Vikings’ victories with a pin in the 195 final.
Second-place Waunakee finished more than 100 points back of the Vikings at 281.5, but won the Badger North Conference title.
Stoughton’s toughest nights may very well be in its own wrestling room for practice.
All seven winners on Saturday are ranked in the top three by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, and Cade Spilde, the runner-up at 160, is ranked fourth.
Whitehead, Lewis, Mechler, Model and Spilde go out in succession in terms of weight class, and often find themselves paired with one another at practice.
“You see those guys knowing they are in your room and it gives you a sense of encouragement when you go out on the mat,” Model said. “You know you have some of the best practice partners in the state.”
That’s pretty rare and special to find, co-coach Bob Empey said. It also drives complacency completely out the door.
“The No. 1 thing is to keep improving each and every practice and to compete,” Empey said. “That keeps us moving forward.”
Saturday was the kickoff for the month-long postseason journey.
Fellow Badger Conference wrestlers made Stoughton work, as four of its eight championship bouts were decided by five points or less.
Those are the types of grind-it-out matches that become more and more prevalent late in the season.
“It helps you get a good sweat,” Lewis said. “It’s good practice coming up for the postseason getting those kids you don’t normally wrestle.”
There were several other tight first-place bouts, but none more dramatic than the 160-pound match.
Tied at 2-2 and headed to an ultra-tiebreaker, Sauk Prairie’s Bryant Schaaf was able to fend off an escape from Stoughton’s Spilde to score the upset.
“Going into that ultra-tiebreaker, I knew it was going to come down to me riding him out,” Schaaf said. “I’m not the best rider on top, but I was able to do it for 30 seconds. It worked, and it paid off.”
Sauk Prairie finished third with 213 points.