Rematches always serve as a great measuring stick for personal growth.

Sophia Bassino had a chance to see her development Friday night as the Sun Prairie East/West junior met a familiar foe in the girls 165-pound semifinals of the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament.

Bassino met with Horicon’s Cyriana Reinwald in a do-over of last year’s 165-pound championship match of the inaugural state girls tournament. It ultimately ended in the same result for Bassino as she got pinned by the Marshladies sophomore, but the loss didn’t dampen the United junior’s spirits.

“I’m very proud of my progress and I’m not that mad at the result. It’s a big improvement from last year,” Bassino said.

“It shows the great strides Sophia is doing,” Sun Prairie East/West coach Jim Nelson added. “She’s a great kid that we love working with in our program. She represents Sun Prairie wrestling so well.”

Reinwald, who will meet Fennimore’s Rachel Schauer in Saturday night’s championship match, seized on an opening by Bassino in the opening stages of the third period. Electing to start the final stanza on top, Reinwald (18-1) caught Bassino as she was attempted to escape using a sit out, ultimately putting her to her back and pinning her in 4 minutes, 37 seconds.

While it ended in the same result — Reinwald pinned Bassino in 5:31 to capture the first-ever state title — Bassino said this year’s match was a marked improvement.

That was evident by Bassino (5-1) nearly flipping the script on Reinwald in the second period. Choosing to start on top herself, she ultimately turned Reinwald for three back points, nearly pinning her in the process, to seize a 3-2 lead with eight seconds remaining in the period.

“That’s her,” Nelson said of the turn. “She’s tough and people know how tough she is on top.”

Reinwald regained the lead with a reversal in the period’s final second to head into the third period up 4-3.

“I had her for a second and messed up, but it was pretty good and I had a ton of fun,” Bassino said.

Bassino will get the chance to go for bronze during Saturday’s consolation rounds and is guaranteed to end her year with a second straight podium finish. Nelson knows how much of a testament it is for Bassino, who joined the program last year after opting not to go out during the Covid-19 affected season her freshman year.

“It’s a great accomplishment to be back-to-back on the podium for Sun Prairie wrestling,” he said. “We’re very proud of her and being new to the sport of wrestling, she catches on quickly and wants to get better.”

Bassino, who recorded pins over Johnson Creek's Abigail Moreno and Green Bay co-op's Deziree Mixon to reach the semifinals, echoed those sentiments from her coach. She noted her excitement for the upcoming offseason, hopefully setting her on a path to next year’s goal: a state championship.

“Just competing all of these tournaments over the summer, especially nationally, with all these other girls who are better, it helps a lot,” she said.

