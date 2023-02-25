Sun Prairie East/West co-op senior Bopasoreya Quintana was just getting her arm raised in victory after winning the 114-pound WIAA state girls wrestling title Saturday when she turned and saw her father, Richard Quintana.

He was in the stands waving a blanket that had a picture of his daughter posing with her singlet.

“He’s the one who got me to this point,” Bopasoreya Quintana said. “He trained me my whole life. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my dad. I thank him for that. I’m here because of him.”

Quintana (6-0) won back-to-back 114-pound state titles in the inaugural WIAA girls individual state meets in front of a packed house at the Kohl Center. She defeated Two Rivers freshman Angie Bianchi 6-4 in overtime.

“I was really excited,” Quintana said. “I wanted to make my dad proud. Even myself, I knew I had to take the victory again this year and prove everyone that they’re not going to take it from me.”

Quintana said she’d never wrestled Bianchi (23-2) before, but was told she was really good.

Quintana got hot out the gate with a takedown with 1 minute, 9 seconds left in the first period. She headed into the second period with a 2-1 lead after Bianchi got a point for an escape with 31 seconds left.

Quintana deferred to Biancha, who wanted neutral to begin the second period where she got a takedown at 1:09 to take a 3-2 lead.

Biancha received another point after Quintana was called for stalling with 11 seconds left in the second to go up 4-2.

“I wouldn’t say I was nervous,” Quintana said. “I (had) seen the score and I was like, ‘I have to take something.’ I had to at least make it even.”

Things had to get going for Quintana, who chose bottom to begin the third period. She got a reversal to tie it at 1:46, which forced her first overtime match of the season.

Quintana got what she needed when she scored a takedown with 36 seconds left to win 6-4.

“She’s one of those kids that when she’s out there under the lights, she goes out and brings it,” Sun Prairie East/West co-op coach Jim Nelson said. “When she’s under those lights, we know she’s going to compete. … You can always count on her to be successful in that atmosphere. She did it again.”

Quintana joins Drew Scharenbrock and Jared Scharenbrock at back-to-back state champions out of Sun Prairie. Jared Scharenbrock won the 145-pound title in 2013 and the 152-pound title in 2014. Drew Scharenbrock won the 138-pound title in 2017 and the 145-pound title in 2018.

Quintana had just six matches with girls this season. She wrestled most of the season at 113 for the boys and was 23-8.

“I feel like it gives me an advantage facing because boys are often stronger than girls,” Quintana said. “They’re more skilled. Then when it comes to wrestling girls, I’m more confident against them.”

