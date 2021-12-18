Stoughton's Nicolar Rivera wins 132-pound title at the Badger State Invitational

Stoughton wrestler Nicolar Rivera is not a fan of that losing feeling.
And for good reason.
Rivera has compiled a 137-2 record during his four-year career, with two losses occurring last season.
The senior collected three victories Saturday, including the 132-pound title in the 48th Badger State Invitational at the Dane County Coliseum.
Rivera said he uses those state setbacks as motivation.
“I think about those two losses all the time,” he said. “Those losses were because I didn’t work as hard as I could have. I try to train where I don’t have any regrets.
“When I win, it’s because I’ve worked harder than I ever have before. There are no regrets.”
Rivera, a state champion at 106 pounds in 2019 and 120 in 2020, posted runner-up finishes at 132 at the 2021 individual state and team state tournaments. Kaukauna’s Jager Eisch, who now competes collegiately at Minnesota, bested Rivera in both matches.
Rivera became fascinated with the sport as a kindergartner when his father Mannasehs Rivera took him to a Stoughton dual meet. Mannasehs was a state qualifier during a three-year wrestling career at Janesville Parker.
Stoughton assistant coach Jason Becker has worked with Rivera for four years and said the athlete has “smooth” moves. The term “funk” in wrestling refers to unorthodox moves, and Becker said Rivera’s funk works to his advantage.
“You’re just impressed by how smoothly he does things,” Becker said. “It’s brought a lot of energy to us as a team. A lot of people emulate that and want to practice, work and do the things at the pace and level that he does. It’s made us a better overall team.”
Rivera called his wrestling style “crazy” and would like to drop down to 126 pounds, since his size is comparable to opponents in that weight class.
“I try to make it so when you’re wrestling me, you don’t know what I’m going to do,” Rivera said. “I could hit you with a head lock and a single leg at the same time. I’m unpredictable.”
Rivera practices six days per week, including additional training three days per week at Team Nazar Training Center, an elite wrestling club with several Wisconsin locations.
The main lessons he’s applying in his final season are simple. “During training, focus on things that you’re good at,” he said. “Don’t train at things you’re never going to do in matches.”
Rivera has participated in junior nationals in folkstyle wrestling and also competed nationally in Greco-Roman and freestyle disciplines in several national age groups.
He might take his wrestling pursuits to the collegiate level, but celebrating his 18th birthday one week ago with a dual match win in the Wisconsin Dells was a big deal.
Rivera won the outstanding wrestler award on Saturday, in an honor that is determined by coach votes among teams participating in the Badger State Invitational.
Stoughton advanced four wrestlers to Saturday’s finals, with senior Griffin Empey winning in the 285-pound division. Sophomore Cole Sarbacker (138) and Trenton Dow (152) posted runner-up performances in their respective finals.
Another area wrestler who had a strong performance was Madison La Follette junior Jackson Mankowski, who defeated Brookfield East senior Aaron Botsch at 220 pounds.
Fennimore won the team championship with 246 points, 38 points ahead of Stoughton. Iowa-Grant (179 points) finished third.
In the girls division, Cambridge senior Aevri Ciha claimed the 132-pound title. Ciha, who’s been wrestling since seventh grade, defeated Middleton senior Maddie Parathion in a semifinal match.