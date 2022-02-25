Stoughton's Nicolar Rivera step closer to avenging 'nightmare' loss with berth in WIAA wrestling final

No one can accuse Nicolar Rivera of lacking confidence.

Or, for that matter, motivation.

The Stoughton 126-pounder has both in spades.

And now the undefeated senior gets to put both to the test under the spotlights of the WIAA Division 1 finals at the individual state wrestling tournament Saturday night, a chance he earned with a 15-3 major decision over Kaukauna junior Bryan Winans in Friday night’s semifinals at the Kohl Center.

He gets to try to avenge last year’s loss in the 132 finals, which ruined his chances of becoming a four-time state champ following titles as a freshman and sophomore.

There was never a doubt in his mind he’d be back.

“Nope. Too motivated,” he said. “I never want to feel that feeling that I felt last year after I lost.

“Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night because I have nightmares of that night. I try to snap out of that dream, but it wasn’t a dream — it was reality. I think about that every single day. It was the worst day of my life, and it’s my motivation.”

It’s shown throughout this state tournament run. He’s won by pin, technical fall and major decision.

But he wanted pins in all three, so despite being back in the finals, he’s still seething that he hasn’t advanced in a way suitable to his own expectations.

He plans to channel that frustration, hoping to take it out on Milton junior Matt Haldiman in the finals.

“I’m hyped,” he said. “Nothing is going to stand in my way this time. Refuse to lose.”

Meantime, teammate Griffin Empey also is in the finals, advancing with a 12-4 major decision over Manitowoc Lincoln's Gryffin Jonas in the heavyweight semifinals Friday night.

Like Rivera, Empey also was in the finals last year.

And like Rivera, Empey also lost, settling for runner-up.

He hasn’t forgotten, either.

“I’ve been thinking of it every single minute of the season, every second of the season, that I’m not going to lose in the state finals again,” he said. “Very motivated in the Stoughton room.”

The one-loss and top-seeded Empey hopes for a smoother performance in the finals against two-loss No. 2 seed Vito Massa, of River Falls, in the finals.

“I need to get out from bottom better, I need to ride better, I need to do a lot of things better — still a lot of progress to make,” Empey said.

Fellow upperweight Jackson Mankowski of Madison La Follete, now a perfect 43-0 on the season after a 12-6 win over Pulaski junior Mason Wells in the 220-pound semifinals, also is chasing a state title.

He was in control against Wells the whole way.

“I was able to get to my shots — shot a lot of shots and just took him down,” Mankowski said.

If he gets the job done Saturday night against Oak Creek senior Will Haeger, Mankowski will become only the second state champ from the city of Madison in the last 29 years.

Madison Memorial’s Kaden Reetz ended the 27-year city drought two years ago, and Mankowski said it would be special to add his name to the list.

“It would feel really good,” he said. “Not a lot of Madison kids get a chance to go to state and place, win — so it means a lot.”

Stoughton junior Chance Suddeth, seeded second, suffered a 9-4 loss to Kaukauna third-seeded sophomore Lucas Peters in the finals Friday.

And Suddeth didn’t mince words about it afterward.

“That was far from my best,” he said. “I need to go home and do some work and figure out what’s going on, because that was pretty pathetic on my part. I did not give a good performance. I guess this summer and next fall I’ll have to kick it up a gear and put my training to the test, and try and come back.

“This was a shame on my part. I definitely could have had that kid. It just wasn’t my day.”

A takedown by Peters with seconds to go in the first period, giving him a 2-0 lead over Suddeth, turned out to be Suddeth’s undoing.

“I just kind of fell apart with that last-second takedown,” Suddetth said. “I needed to bounce back a lot faster than what I did.

“I wasn’t looking for enough points in the first period, definitely. I should never end the period without points. I can’t remember the last time I ended the first period without a point on the board. It was sad.”

Sun Prairie freshman Christopher Anderson was trailing Menomonie’s Brayton Casey 5-0 in the first period of the semifinals at 106 pounds when he got twisted trying to keep from being put on his back and ended up having to forfeit by injury default with 49 seconds to go in the period.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

