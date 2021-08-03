Stoughton's Brooks Empey uses drive, work ethic, talent in earning All-Area Boys Athlete of Year honor

He was part of the Vikings’ 800-meter relay that competed at last month’s WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in La Crosse.

Dan Spilde — Stoughton’s wrestling co-coach with Bob Empey, Brooks’ father — said Brooks was built for speed despite having a big frame.

“Brooks is a great combination of a gifted athlete who works extremely hard,” Spilde said. “Since he is in three sports, he stays dedicated to the athletic program and takes care of all the little things. It’s so easy to take someone like him for granted. He works hard; he’s the kind of kid you don’t have to worry about.

“You knew he will be on weight. You knew he will be on time for practice. He takes care of his body and he eats right. He definitely seemed driven every day to make some form of improvement.”

Once Stoughton received the go-ahead during winter to compete in athletics, which had been halted by the COVID-19 pandemic and health and gathering orders in Dane County, Bob Empey said it was great to see Brooks and his teammates savor the opportunity to be competitive at the highest level.

“When you miss something you love, the fire burns more,” Bob Empey said.

Said Brooks Empey: “What drove me was my competitiveness.”