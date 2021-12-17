Stoughton wrestling prepares to host 48th Badger State Invitational at the Dane County Coliseum

Andie Alexander will oversee the Badger State Invitational for the first time since becoming the athletics and activities director for Stoughton High School.
It’s the 48th iteration of the wrestling meet, but the first time it will be held at the Dane County Coliseum after many years in Exhibition Hall C and Exhibition Hall D on Alliant Energy Center’s campus.
The process for physically setting up an event — Alexander said only minor details remain to be resolved — that will host more than a dozen teams from around the state Saturday begins nearly 48 hours before.
Workers will set up six wrestling mats at the Coliseum on Friday afternoon, a half-day after Madison Area Technical College hosts winter commencement.
The mats, dissected into sections before being pieced back together, are loaded on a trailer for transportation from Stoughton to Madison. Stoughton hosts Milton in a wrestling dual one day before the Badger State Invitational.
Brent McHenry, who is Alliant Energy Center’s executive director, said that tear down of MATC’s graduation Thursday night will take about eight hours. The process includes cleaning, stage take-down and converting a 3,000-seat event back to 10,000 seats.
Alexander said it takes just under three hours to set up and arrange the mats.
“I feel like it’s a well-oiled machine,” Alexander said. “We have two veteran coaches and a lot of veteran staff that is going to be there to help.”
Alexander, who started her job in August, said it’s a distinct advantage that she gets the chance to lean on the longtime experience of Stoughton wrestling co-coaches Dan Spilde and Bob Empey.
Spilde has overseen the Vikings program since 1995, and Empey joined as co-coach in 1999. Along the way, the coaches coordinated the Badger State Invitational.
“They’ve been kind of mentoring throughout these events and done a great job,” Anderson said.
Empey said the Badger State Invitational had its origins in the 1970s at the UW Field House before moving to Alliant Energy Center in 1999.
Earlier this year, Stoughton High School administrators finalized a contract extension that will keep the Badger State Invitational at the Alliant Energy Center through 2030.
Alexander declined to elaborate on the costs that the high school pays to host the tournament.
McHenry said the switch from Exhibition Hall to the Coliseum will be a good one for the tournament.
“The Coliseum is really designed for entertainment purposes,” McHenry said. “It’s got the fixed seats and concession stands. We thought it would be a good fit for Stoughton wrestling.
“Our mission is to promote community and promote community events.”
Wrestlers in boys and girls divisions are slated for competition Saturday. Alexander said that a total of 20 boys teams and 31 schools with girl wrestlers had submitted entries.
He is proud that the girls division is also part of the tournament. The division returned to Badger State in 2018 after an absence.
Empey said that the sport’s community support — from Youth Wrestling to the Stoughton Sports Booster Club — has been valuable.
“I’m really proud of our Stoughton wrestling community for taking the jump and still holding it at a big venue so that way we can provide a great experience for student-athletes,” Empey said.
“It provides opportunities for the Madison area to see some high-level high school wrestling through the course of the year before the state tournament arrives in February.”
Since Dane County extended its COVID-19 mask mandate to Jan. 3, spectators and competitors are required to wear masks. The mandate clarifies that people wear masks in “most enclosed spaces open to the public” where other people are present. The Coliseum can seat 10,000.
A general admission seating option for the tournament has given officials an opportunity to not implement COVID-19 vaccination and testing protocols.
An added responsibility that was created this time around will be for ushers and event staff to remind people to keep their masks on. Masks will be available for people who lose theirs or don’t have one.
“A lot of these teams are coming from counties where they don’t need to be masked, so that’s going to be a challenge for us,” Alexander said.
Boys wrestling preview: DeForest's Brody Hemauer is back, plus 21 other wrestlers to know this season
Connor Goorsky, jr., Baraboo
Goorsky was a sectional qualifier at 132 pounds last season, finishing fourth. He’s expected to compete at 152 this season.
Kyler Neuberger, sr., Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy
Neuberger was a state qualifier at 126 pounds at the 2021 Division 1 state meet. Neuberger, who has 75 victories entering the season, might wrestle at 132 or 138 pounds this season.
Brody Hemauer, sr., DeForest
Hemauer was the runner-up at 170 pounds at the 2021 Division 1 state meet, falling to West Bend West’s Connor Mirasola (SV-1, 5-3).
Chandler Curtis, sr., Lodi
Curtis placed fourth at 126 pounds at the 2021 WIAA Division 2 state meet at Adams-Friendship High School. Curtis, who was third at 120 pounds in 2020, has 88 career victories.
Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi
Heintz finished fourth at 113 pounds at the 2021 Division 2 state meet. Heintz, with 75 wins, was fourth at state in 2020.
Zane Licht, jr., Lodi
Licht earned a second-place finish at 145 pounds at the 2021 Division 2 state meet.
Dominic Flores, sr., Madison La Follette
Flores was a 2020 Division 1 state qualifier in the 126-pound class. He likely will compete at 145 pounds this season. Wrestlers in the Madison School District didn’t compete in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jackson Mankowski, jr., Madison La Follette
Mankowski is expected to compete at 220 pounds this season. He compiled a 35-12 record as a freshman during 2019-2020. Wrestlers in the Madison School District didn’t compete in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jonah Dennis, sr., Middleton
Dennis is a transfer from Riverdale who probably will compete at 113 pounds this season. He was fifth at 106 pounds at the 2020 Division 3 state meet when competing for Riverdale. The Middleton program will be directed this season by first-year coach Joe Miller, who took over for longtime coach Kent Weiler.
Seth Niday, jr., Oregon
Niday was a sectional qualifier at 152 last season, finishing fourth, and is expected to be a top competitor for first-year coach Brian Hookstead.
Chase Beckett, sr., Portage
Beckett, who’s expected to wrestle at 126 pounds this season, was the runner-up at 106 pounds at the 2020 WIAA Division 2 state meet when he was a sophomore.
Cash Stewart, sr., Poynette
Stewart placed third at 138 pounds at the 2021 Division 3 state meet. He is the program's first state champion after winning the Division 3 title at 120 pounds in 2020.
Gunnar Hamre, jr., Poynette
Hamre finished third at 145 pounds at the 2021 Division 3 state meet at Wausau East High School.
Trenton Dow, sr., Stoughton
Dow was a sectional qualifier at 145, finishing third, and was 10-2 last season. He qualified for state at 132 in 2020.
Nicolar Rivera, sr., Stoughton
Rivera finished second at 132 pounds at the 2021 Division 1 state meet. He was the state champion at 106 pounds in 2019 and at 120 pounds in 2020. Rivera entered this season 121-2 with 63 falls and 285 takedowns after finishing 13-2 last season during a schedule limited by COVID-19.
Griffin Empey, jr., Stoughton
Empey placed second at 285 pounds at the 2021 WIAA Division 1 state meet in Kaukauna after being a state qualifier in 2020. He compiled a 15-1 record last season when Stoughton’s season started later and was reduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stoughton finished as runner-up to host Kaukauna (38-26), after the Vikings won three consecutive Division 1 state team titles, led by co-coaches Dan Spilde and Bob Empey.
Cole Sarbacker, so., Stoughton
Sarbacker was fifth at 113 pounds at the 2021 Division 1 state meet.
Parker Olson, so., Sun Prairie
Olson finished 6-3 wrestling a limited 2021 schedule, which began late in the season, and was a sectional place winner for the Cardinals.
Cael Wozniak, sr., Verona
Wozniak, expected to wrestler at 170, is a three-time letterwinner and a 2020 regional champion and sectional qualifier.
Jay Hanson, sr., Verona
Hanson, expected to wrestle at 285 pounds, is a three-time letterwinner, a 2019 state qualifier and a 2020 regional champion and sectional qualifier, according to Wildcats coach Bob Wozniak.
Kaden Hooker, sr., Waunakee
Hooker earned sixth place in the 182-pound division at the 2021 Division 1 state meet. He had a 10-7 record with six pins. He’s expected to wrestle at 195 this season, according to Waunakee coach Mark Natzke.
Max McKinley, so., Waunakee
McKinley placed fourth at 106 at sectionals last season, compiling an 11-5 record with nine pins. He’s expected to move up to 113 this season.