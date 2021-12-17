 Skip to main content
Stoughton wrestling prepares to host 48th Badger State Invitational at the Dane County Coliseum
PREP WRESTLING

wrestling photo

Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera won the WIAA Divisioin 1 title at 106 pounds in 2019. He and the Vikings will host the Badger State Invitational on Saturday at the Dane County Coliseum.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Andie Alexander will oversee the Badger State Invitational for the first time since becoming the athletics and activities director for Stoughton High School.

It’s the 48th iteration of the wrestling meet, but the first time it will be held at the Dane County Coliseum after many years in Exhibition Hall C and Exhibition Hall D on Alliant Energy Center’s campus.

The process for physically setting up an event — Alexander said only minor details remain to be resolved — that will host more than a dozen teams from around the state Saturday begins nearly 48 hours before.

Workers will set up six wrestling mats at the Coliseum on Friday afternoon, a half-day after Madison Area Technical College hosts winter commencement.

The mats, dissected into sections before being pieced back together, are loaded on a trailer for transportation from Stoughton to Madison. Stoughton hosts Milton in a wrestling dual one day before the Badger State Invitational.

Brent McHenry, who is Alliant Energy Center’s executive director, said that tear down of MATC’s graduation Thursday night will take about eight hours. The process includes cleaning, stage take-down and converting a 3,000-seat event back to 10,000 seats.

Alexander said it takes just under three hours to set up and arrange the mats.

“I feel like it’s a well-oiled machine,” Alexander said. “We have two veteran coaches and a lot of veteran staff that is going to be there to help.”

Alexander, who started her job in August, said it’s a distinct advantage that she gets the chance to lean on the longtime experience of Stoughton wrestling co-coaches Dan Spilde and Bob Empey.

Spilde has overseen the Vikings program since 1995, and Empey joined as co-coach in 1999. Along the way, the coaches coordinated the Badger State Invitational.

“They’ve been kind of mentoring throughout these events and done a great job,” Anderson said.

Empey said the Badger State Invitational had its origins in the 1970s at the UW Field House before moving to Alliant Energy Center in 1999.

Earlier this year, Stoughton High School administrators finalized a contract extension that will keep the Badger State Invitational at the Alliant Energy Center through 2030.

Alexander declined to elaborate on the costs that the high school pays to host the tournament.

McHenry said the switch from Exhibition Hall to the Coliseum will be a good one for the tournament.

“The Coliseum is really designed for entertainment purposes,” McHenry said. “It’s got the fixed seats and concession stands. We thought it would be a good fit for Stoughton wrestling.

“Our mission is to promote community and promote community events.”

Wrestlers in boys and girls divisions are slated for competition Saturday. Alexander said that a total of 20 boys teams and 31 schools with girl wrestlers had submitted entries.

He is proud that the girls division is also part of the tournament. The division returned to Badger State in 2018 after an absence.

Empey said that the sport’s community support — from Youth Wrestling to the Stoughton Sports Booster Club — has been valuable.

“I’m really proud of our Stoughton wrestling community for taking the jump and still holding it at a big venue so that way we can provide a great experience for student-athletes,” Empey said.

“It provides opportunities for the Madison area to see some high-level high school wrestling through the course of the year before the state tournament arrives in February.”

Since Dane County extended its COVID-19 mask mandate to Jan. 3, spectators and competitors are required to wear masks. The mandate clarifies that people wear masks in “most enclosed spaces open to the public” where other people are present. The Coliseum can seat 10,000.

A general admission seating option for the tournament has given officials an opportunity to not implement COVID-19 vaccination and testing protocols.

An added responsibility that was created this time around will be for ushers and event staff to remind people to keep their masks on. Masks will be available for people who lose theirs or don’t have one.

“A lot of these teams are coming from counties where they don’t need to be masked, so that’s going to be a challenge for us,” Alexander said.

