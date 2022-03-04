Stoughton wrestling loses by a whisker to Kaukauna in team state semis after beating Nicolet to advance

The Stoughton high school wrestling team defeated Glendale Nicolet 53-24 in the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 1 team state tournament Friday afternoon at the UW Field House. .
Five Vikings won by pin to combine for 30 points, six of those going to 132-pounder Nicolar Rivera (2 minutes, 37 seconds) — last Saturday's individual state champion at that weight before announcing his committment to the University of Wisconsin Wrestling team in front of the Kohl Center crowd — to start the dual meet off.
Three weight classes later, 152-pounder Trenton Dow also won by pin (1:02) to give the Vikings a 19-0 lead.
Fifth-seeded Nicolet would win the next three matches all by pin to close to within 19-16, but the Knights got just the one pin the rest of the way as fourth-seeded Stoughton cruised into the semifinals and date with top-seeded Kaukauna later on Friday.
Stoughton's other three pins in the quarterfinals came from 220-pounder Beckett Spilde (5:30), heavyweight Griffin Empey (5:28) and 120-pounder Chance Suddeth (24 seconds).
Ethan Peterson ran up the score in the last match of the meet, winning by technical fall, 16-0, at 126 pounds to punctuate the victory with an exclamation mark.
The Vikings, however, would lose to Kaukauna in the semifinals in what was a rematch of last season's Div. 1 state title matchup, won by the Ghosts.
Last year's winning margin was 38-26 and Stoughton closed it this time around, falling 39-35 on Friday.
It was a back and forth dual, with Kaukauna's Greyson Clark winning by pin at 138 to start things before Stoughton's Ethan Soderbloom won an 8-6 decision over Peyton Lee at 145 and Dow won by tech fall over Chase VanderLinden (15-0) at 152 to give the Vikings an 8-6 lead.
Kaukauna won the next three weights to take a 21-8 lead, Stoughton won the next three to bounce back in front 25-21 and then the Ghosts got three straight pins to make it 39-25, clinching the victory.
Rivera won by major decision and Cole Sarbacker by pin to close things out, but it wasn't enough.
Stoughton's other winners were John Harman at 195, Spilde and Empey.
Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA wrestling championship medal rounds
Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski wins against Oak Creek’s Will Haeger in a Division 1 220-pound championship match.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest's Brody Hemauer defeated Waukesha West's Magnus Kuokkanen by major decision during the 160-pound fifth-place match of the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.
Mark McMullen/Lee Enterprises
Lodi's Parker Heintz defeated Rice Lake's Carter Schulz 1-0 in the third-place match of Saturday's WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Lodi's Parker Heintz defeated Rice Lake's Carter Schulz 1-0 in the third-place match of Saturday's WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton’s Griffin Empey, top, competes against River Falls’ Vito Massa in a Division 1 285-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Spectators cheer on West Bend West’s Cole Mirasola as he takes on Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy’s Gabriel Klatt in a Division 1 195-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy’s Gabriel Klatt, right, competes against West Bend West’s Cole Mirasola in a Division 1 195-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski, top, competes against Oak Creek’s Will Haeger in a Division 1 220-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton junior Griffin Empey, right, lost to River Falls senor Vito Massa 4-2 in the Division 1 285-pound state final match last Saturday at the Kohl Center. Empey also was the runner-up in 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Zane Licht, left, competes against Portage’s Lowell Arnold in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Poynette’s Cash Stewart, left, competes against Saint Croix Falls’ Kole Marko in a Division 3 160-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera, top, competes against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Portage’s Lowell Arnold, top, competes against Lodi’s Zane Licht in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Kenosha Christian Life's Troy Dolphin, top, competes against Cameron's Tanner Gerber in a Division 3 132-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Cameron's Tanner Gerber wins against Kenosha Christian Life's Troy Dolphin in a Division 3 132-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi’s Zane Licht celebrates with his coach after his win against Portage’s Lowell Arnold in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag takes the win against Mineral Point’s Lucas Sullivan in a Division 3 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera wins against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Portage’s Chase Beckett wins against Kiel’s Eyan Dessellier in a Division 2 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera holds up a UW wrestling shirt after his win against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Zane Licht, right, hugs Portage’s Lowell Arnold after Licht took the win in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi’s Zane Licht reacts after his win against Portage’s Lowell Arnold in the Division 2 152-pound championship match.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
West Salem/Bangor’s Evan Wolfe, left, competes against Luxemburg-Casco’s Max Ronsman in a Division 2 138-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera celebrates with his coach after his win against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship matchduring the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera does a flip after his win over Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Portage’s Chase Beckett, right, competes against Kiel’s Eyan Dessellier in a Division 2 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera, top, competes against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Poynette’s Cash Stewart, right, competes against Saint Croix Falls’ Kole Marko in a Division 3 160-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick celebrates his win against Mineral Point’s Roen Carey with his coach in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wrestlers participate in the March of Champions during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick, left, competes against Mineral Point’s Roen Carey in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick reacts after a victory over Mineral Point’s Roen Carey in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick, top, competes against Mineral Point’s Roen Carey in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wrestlers participate in the March of Champions during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
