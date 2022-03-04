Stoughton wrestling loses by a whisker to Kaukauna in team state semis after beating Nicolet to advance

The Stoughton high school wrestling team defeated Glendale Nicolet 53-24 in the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 1 team state tournament Friday afternoon at the UW Field House. .

Five Vikings won by pin to combine for 30 points, six of those going to 132-pounder Nicolar Rivera (2 minutes, 37 seconds) — last Saturday's individual state champion at that weight before announcing his committment to the University of Wisconsin Wrestling team in front of the Kohl Center crowd — to start the dual meet off.

Three weight classes later, 152-pounder Trenton Dow also won by pin (1:02) to give the Vikings a 19-0 lead.

Fifth-seeded Nicolet would win the next three matches all by pin to close to within 19-16, but the Knights got just the one pin the rest of the way as fourth-seeded Stoughton cruised into the semifinals and date with top-seeded Kaukauna later on Friday.

Stoughton's other three pins in the quarterfinals came from 220-pounder Beckett Spilde (5:30), heavyweight Griffin Empey (5:28) and 120-pounder Chance Suddeth (24 seconds).

Ethan Peterson ran up the score in the last match of the meet, winning by technical fall, 16-0, at 126 pounds to punctuate the victory with an exclamation mark.

The Vikings, however, would lose to Kaukauna in the semifinals in what was a rematch of last season's Div. 1 state title matchup, won by the Ghosts.

Last year's winning margin was 38-26 and Stoughton closed it this time around, falling 39-35 on Friday.

It was a back and forth dual, with Kaukauna's Greyson Clark winning by pin at 138 to start things before Stoughton's Ethan Soderbloom won an 8-6 decision over Peyton Lee at 145 and Dow won by tech fall over Chase VanderLinden (15-0) at 152 to give the Vikings an 8-6 lead.

Kaukauna won the next three weights to take a 21-8 lead, Stoughton won the next three to bounce back in front 25-21 and then the Ghosts got three straight pins to make it 39-25, clinching the victory.

Rivera won by major decision and Cole Sarbacker by pin to close things out, but it wasn't enough.

Stoughton's other winners were John Harman at 195, Spilde and Empey.

