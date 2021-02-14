Stoughton wrestler Brooks Empey repeats as 220-pound state champion in WIAA Division 1

KAUKAUNA — Stoughton senior Brooks Empey savored the view from the top spot of the awards stand a year ago and was determined to defend his WIAA Division 1 wrestling title at 220 pounds this season.

Baraboo senior John Gunderson also was determined, but for a different reason. He spent a sleepless night following his runner-up finish at 182 pounds at last year’s state meet in Madison.

During an impressive showing by area competitors at the WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament throughout the day Saturday at Kaukauna High School, Empey and Gunderson left as state champions after the night’s finals.

Empey (13-0) won three matches and claimed a repeat title at 220 pounds, earning a 2-1 decision over Ashwaubenon senior Nathan Moynihan (17-1).

“I did what I had to today,” Empey said. “Not a lot happened in that match. He didn’t really want to create action, and I like to create action. … I had to be patient. I couldn’t force things. I had to take it one step at a time, one period at a time.”

With the victory came a successful title defense — no easy feat.