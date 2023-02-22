STOUGHTON — There’s no way of getting around it, Griffin Empey is a towering person.

Standing at 6 foot 3, 271 pounds, the Stoughton senior is imposing on the wrestling mat; however, it’s what that size is propped up upon that makes Empey so talented.

Unlike most 285-pounders, the two-time reigning WIAA Division 1 state runner-up is light and quick on his feet, breaking the stereotype of traditional heavyweights.

It’s a style that Empey’s cultivated since first stepping foot in the Stoughton wrestling room in sixth grade, and one he hopes can lead to gold as he shuts the door on his wrestling career in his final state tournament appearance when he competes this week at the Kohl Center.

“It’s kind of the last chapter,” said Empey, who recently committed to play football at Division I FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. “It’s kind of weird that I actually sat down and was thinking about it on Sunday like, ‘I’ve got three wrestling practices left, ever. Four wrestling matches left, ever.’ It’s kind of a weird thing to think about but a little peaceful at the same time.”

Empey has been anything but peaceful with his opponents this season. He’s racked up a sterling 48-2 record behind 38 pins, three decisions and seven forfeits.

He has matched his pin total from a year ago after combining for 29 pins in his freshman and sophomore seasons, the latter contributing just five in the COVID-19-affected 2020 campaign. While the pins have continued to pile up — Empey currently sits at 105 for his career — his style of wrestling has changed.

Co-coach Bob Empey, Griffin’s father, said that when his middle son began wrestling he was “a headlock guy and pin guys in 15 seconds, or whatever.”

“It was, ‘How can I have the edge and how can I be an attacker, instead of a stationary guy?’” Bob Empey said. “It’s kind of that football approach of, ‘If you hit them first, and hit them hard first, they’ll notice,’ and it’s just an attacking style.”

Getting an edge offensively began by taking some inspiration from top NCAA Division I wrestlers. Griffin Empey said during middle school he first began watching Minnesota’s Gable Steveson as the his career took off, leading two a pair of NCAA championships at 285 pounds, and a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at 125 kilograms.

“I was like, ‘This guy’s doing everything and what he’s doing is dominating. Why not try and keep that however I can?’” Griffin Empey said. “The heavyweight game has evolved so much over the last 10 years.”

Other notable influences have been J’den Cox and Kyle Snyder, who both claimed a trio of NCAA championships and won medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, with Snyder capturing gold at 97 kilograms and Cox earning bronze at 86 kilograms.

Griffin Empey has been a perfect fit for that new athletic style as he said he’s always been someone who likes to shoot.

“I’ll wear you down, move my feet and do all the stuff I need to do, but I’ve always been a guy that shoots a good amount,” he said.

Along with his style of wrestling, Griffin Empey’s conditioning has evolved as the top heavyweights have gotten more mobile. That change began when he was in sixth grade and in need of a practice partner.

Since he was bigger than most of the other kids his age, Bob Empey gave his son the green light to join the Vikings high school team and grapple with the likes of Rudy Detweiler, the 2021 Division 1 state runner-up at 195 pounds, and older brother Brooks Empey, a two-time Division 1 state champ at 220 pounds.

“I wasn’t nearly as strong as anybody that was in high school at that point, so I had to move my feet and be athletic enough to wrestle,” he said. “It kind of kept moving with me and my strength came along, so it’s kind of worked out in the long run.”

It paid off in helping land Griffin Empey a spot on the pre-eminent power in NCAA Division I FCS football — North Dakota State has captured eight of the last 12 national championships. The trio of Griffin Empey. Bob Empey and co-coach Dan Spilde agree the success on the football field has only fueled the success on the mat.

“I think they went hand-in-hand. The position he plays it helps him and they’re an equivalent. When you’re more aggressive and the greater feet you have, the more positions you’re going to win,” Bob Empey said. “You’re going to have more leverage in football and in wrestling you’re going to score, so I think they went hand-in-hand and he’s been spending tons of time on it where people don’t see it.”

Said Griffin Empey: “I feel a lot of football players who are wrestlers would say the same thing that football has helped their wrestling, and I know I wouldn’t be the wrestler or football player I am without both sports.”

It’s certainly helped this season with Griffin Empey compiling a nearly unbeaten record heading into Thursday’s Division 1 state preliminaries. He’s racked up a Badger Conference, regional and sectional titles along the way, as well as some high-profile wins.

Empey ground out a pair of decision wins over Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski, last year’s Division 1 220-pound state champion and a recent Stanford commit, to capture both the regional and sectional championships.

He also avenged one of his losses, pinning Monroe’s Isaac Bunker in 1 minute, 52 seconds to win the Badger Conference title after getting stuck by the Cheesemakers heavyweight in the title match at the annual Bi-State Classic over the holiday break.

That success, plus state finals appearances the last two years, should have him more than ready to try and run the gauntlet at the Kohl Center. Mankowski and last year’s reigning Division 1 195-pound champion Cole Mirasola of West Bend West, who committed to Penn State Monday night, stand in the way among a deep pool of contenders, but Spilde is confident the previous experience helps mentally.

“It doesn’t make you comfortable because sometimes it can be harder to repeat that and it’s harder to get back there than the first time,” he said. “But I think the ability to know what it takes to get there, to be in the spotlight on Friday night for the semis and get into the heat Thursday night, those are big things to take on and understand as a teenager.”

It's helped put things into perspective for Griffin Empey, who admittedly “needed a mindset change,” following last year’s 4-2 defeat to River Falls’ Vito Massa in last year’s finals.

“Last year I felt like I had everything to lose and this year you can’t do much worse than losing (in the finals) two years in-a-row, so you just go out there and just wrestle,” he said.

